Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get...
Don Lemon Tries Lecturing Pastor on the First Amendment
VIP
Don Lemon Labels Terrorized MN Churchgoers ‘White Supremacists’ While Calling His Actions...
Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats...
Don Lemon Facing Arrest: Minneapolis Church Stormed by Nutjob Protestors
From Livestream to Legal Trouble? DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon Under...
Western Lensman Reminds Us CNN Once Expected Viewers to Trust These 2 Super...
Musical Mandate: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Stage Target Sit-In Demanding Store...
Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her...
VIP
NY Times Took Some Liberties in Order to Claim Biden Had More Deportations...
SHADIEST Financials Ever Seen: Receipt-Filled Thread EXPOSES Somali-Led Ohio NGO 'Helping'...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the...
So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera...
Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Targ...

HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd Amendment??

Laura W. | 4:00 PM on January 19, 2026
Imgflip

There was a time when 'private property' meant something in Virginia. That time may be ending, Dear Readers. A new Democratic bill proposes banning the discharge of a firearm on your own land...unless you own at least five acres. Thus proving once again that when lawmakers can’t repeal a right outright, they’ll try to regulate it into oblivion.

Advertisement

The state of Virginia has decided that constitutional rights should come with a minimum acreage requirement.

Supporters claim the goal is 'reasonable care' to prevent rounds from leaving the property. In reality, that standard already exists (and is already met) by rational gun owners every day, including those on far less than five acres. Safe backstops don’t scale with property size, and neither does common sense. This bill doesn’t address unsafe behavior; it assumes it.

Excellent question.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You would think. It's only twenty-seven words, after all. And your average leftist can't seem to understand one of them.

Because nothing says 'reasonable governance' like criminalizing lawful activity based on yard size.

That’s not an accident. This bill isn’t about safety, and it isn’t about improving anyone’s quality of life. It’s about who gets to decide how people live on their own property ... and who doesn’t. When legislation consistently ignores practical benefit in favor of expanded authority, the priority becomes crystally freaking clear. This proposal does nothing to lower crime, nothing to protect responsible citizens, and nothing to address real public safety concerns. That, too, is the point. The goal is not better outcomes for working Virginians, but greater leverage over them. Power is easier to expand when it’s framed as 'reasonable,' even when it solves nothing.

Advertisement

All. Of. This.

Funny how 'civil disobedience' is noble activism when they do it but will suddenly become a threat to democracy with the blood of school children on our hands when we so much as merely say we disagree with an unconstitutional gun law.

We can see the left now breathlessly grasping their poor, exhausted, worn-down pearls and crying 'WHY DO YOU HATE DEMOCRACY' over that comment while simultaneously violently protesting democratically implemented immigration laws. Laws that, ironically, a man they have all but deified was known as the 'Deporter in Chief' and they were fine with these very same laws then. But that's for a different article.

Advertisement

And we aren't even into the second MONTH of 2026 yet. 

What this legislation really accomplishes is drawing an arbitrary line and daring citizens to cross it, all while pretending it’s common sense. When laws target lawful behavior instead of harmful actions, the message is clear: compliance is the goal, not improvement. And Virginians should be asking why so much effort is spent controlling people who aren’t the problem.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get Him
Brett T.
Don Lemon Tries Lecturing Pastor on the First Amendment
Brett T.
Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats CYA Detectors
Doug P.
From Livestream to Legal Trouble? DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon Under Ku Klux Klan Act
Laura W.
So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement