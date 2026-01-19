HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd Amendment??

There was a time when 'private property' meant something in Virginia. That time may be ending, Dear Readers. A new Democratic bill proposes banning the discharge of a firearm on your own land...unless you own at least five acres. Thus proving once again that when lawmakers can’t repeal a right outright, they’ll try to regulate it into oblivion.

The state of Virginia has decided that constitutional rights should come with a minimum acreage requirement.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to prohibit outdoor shooting of a firearm unless the discharge of such firearm is conducted on land of AT LEAST five acres



Own your own 4.9 acre property = Illegal to shoot on your own ground. pic.twitter.com/JTaDQ9OiXU — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Supporters claim the goal is 'reasonable care' to prevent rounds from leaving the property. In reality, that standard already exists (and is already met) by rational gun owners every day, including those on far less than five acres. Safe backstops don’t scale with property size, and neither does common sense. This bill doesn’t address unsafe behavior; it assumes it.

So, firing three shots into a home invader is now 3 separate class 1 misdemeanors that will be upgraded to a felony?



Dems supporting lawlessness and criminals once again. — PlatypusForever (@ForeverPlatypus) January 19, 2026

Excellent question.

Virginia Democrats don't understand the concept of private property. — karmasahn (@karmasahn) January 19, 2026

Luckily the second amendment is pretty clear about owning and bearing firearms. — Department of War (@DepartmentofWa2) January 19, 2026

You would think. It's only twenty-seven words, after all. And your average leftist can't seem to understand one of them.

Here they go. They will start chipping away with our gun rights. So what do we do now? Invite the criminals into our house then shoot?



Notice how they make it so you can’t even defend your property. This needs to be challenged. — GCM_carpediem (@Carpediemgcm) January 19, 2026

Because nothing says 'reasonable governance' like criminalizing lawful activity based on yard size.

All Democrats do is tax and regulate. Anti American party. — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) January 19, 2026

I have yet to read a single proposed bill that helps any working citizens of Virginia. — Andrea (@Anvesaka88) January 19, 2026

That’s not an accident. This bill isn’t about safety, and it isn’t about improving anyone’s quality of life. It’s about who gets to decide how people live on their own property ... and who doesn’t. When legislation consistently ignores practical benefit in favor of expanded authority, the priority becomes crystally freaking clear. This proposal does nothing to lower crime, nothing to protect responsible citizens, and nothing to address real public safety concerns. That, too, is the point. The goal is not better outcomes for working Virginians, but greater leverage over them. Power is easier to expand when it’s framed as 'reasonable,' even when it solves nothing.

Well, the Commonwealth had a good run! Pity that one of the states who spearheaded the American Revolution would become a bastion of bureaucracy and diet despotism. 🤔😬 — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️An American Anglican, Esq. ⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) January 19, 2026

All. Of. This.

Why do we have to do what they say?

Libs dont have to follow laws they dont like.



Wheres our resistance at? — G. Irvin O'Sullivan (@AppleAtChaMemes) January 19, 2026

Funny how 'civil disobedience' is noble activism when they do it but will suddenly become a threat to democracy with the blood of school children on our hands when we so much as merely say we disagree with an unconstitutional gun law.

Nuts. This is flagrantly unconstitutional. https://t.co/ul4RgfHXoN — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 19, 2026

We can see the left now breathlessly grasping their poor, exhausted, worn-down pearls and crying 'WHY DO YOU HATE DEMOCRACY' over that comment while simultaneously violently protesting democratically implemented immigration laws. Laws that, ironically, a man they have all but deified was known as the 'Deporter in Chief' and they were fine with these very same laws then. But that's for a different article.

Evil. Only the wealthy get rights. — Fudd’s Fortress (@urrwater) January 19, 2026

This is the most Virginian thing I've seen all week. — Kat Tsun (@Kat_T_Tsun) January 19, 2026

And we aren't even into the second MONTH of 2026 yet.

What this legislation really accomplishes is drawing an arbitrary line and daring citizens to cross it, all while pretending it’s common sense. When laws target lawful behavior instead of harmful actions, the message is clear: compliance is the goal, not improvement. And Virginians should be asking why so much effort is spent controlling people who aren’t the problem.

