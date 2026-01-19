SURE THING, BUD: Tim Miller Claims Questions About Biological Sex Have 'No Bearing on Policy.'

Tim Miller wants everyone to know that your questions are stupid ... especially if they make him uncomfortable.

In a post that manages to be both smug and unserious all at the same time, Miller dismissed the question 'Can a man become a woman?' as “rage bait bullsh*t,” insisting it has 'no bearing on policy.' Which is certainly an interesting claim, given that the definition of 'woman' now appears regularly in legislation, court cases, executive orders, school policies, prison regulations, and medical guidelines. But sure. No bearing on policy at all, little fella.

“Can a man become a woman” is such a rage bait bullshit question. It has no bearing on policy. In a free country an adult can become whatever they want if they don’t harm others. The DHS Secretary has an entirely new face & the president wears more makeup than most drag queens. https://t.co/VeEfk7Pnjo — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 19, 2026

Miller assured readers that in a 'free country,' adults can become whatever they want as long as they don’t harm others, which is a comforting slogan that neatly skips over the entire debate about how institutions are supposed to function when biological sex is treated as optional. You know, boring stuff like sports, medicine, locker rooms, women's shelters, prisons, and sex-based legal protections.

To really drive home the seriousness of his argument, Miller then pivoted to mocking appearances, claiming the DHS Secretary 'has an entirely new face' and that the president 'wears more makeup than most drag queens.' Because when you’re confidently arguing that a topic has no policy relevance, the obvious move is… cosmetic insults.

The irony here is hard to miss. Miller scolds others for engaging in 'rage bait,' while posting a tweet clearly designed to provoke outrage, derail discussion, and signal moral superiority and all without actually addressing the substance of the question he insists doesn’t matter.

If the question truly had no bearing on policy, it wouldn’t need to be AGGRESSIVELY shut down by the left every time it’s asked.

It is the philosophical justification for men in women’s restrooms, women’s locker rooms, women’s prisons, and women’s sports. It is the justification for trampling on parents rights when they don’t want their children transitioned, and using experimental treatments on… https://t.co/EGST6C7KZJ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 19, 2026

Aaron's post continues: '...on unconsenting children. To pretend it has no bearing on policy is dishonest. I’m not gonna pretend for one moment you don’t understand these things. You do. You’re just trying to justify this insanity.'

Of course, Aaron is correct, as he usually is. Tim himself even tried to get ahead of this.

By the way I think there should be rules around sports, don’t think prisons should pay for immigrant sex changes. These are actual policy questions politicians should answer. But this is troll bait when there’s actual serious shit going on. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 19, 2026

He is also correct about there being 'serious sh** going on,' but he's insisting that it has nothing to do with whether or not a man can 'become' a woman.

Dear Readers, that is the crux of this 'serious sh**' that is going on in conversations about sex-specific spaces, sports, and pediatric medicine. The claim is that 'transwomen ARE women', but the definition of 'woman' being 'an adult human FEMALE' matters and completely negates the original claim. So, basically? NO. Men cannot 'become' women. Boys cannot 'become' girls either, and just because asking someone if they believe that that is possible enrages them, it DOES NOT make it 'ragebait.'

Spoken like a man who doesn't have a bit of empathy for the abuse that women are suffering from trans ideology. — Prof. Gary Francione (@garylfrancione) January 19, 2026

No matter how free a country is, a man cannot become a woman.



And it hurts women for you to pretend otherwise. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) January 19, 2026

Stupid man. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2026

That’s too generous for Timmy. This isn’t ignorance, it’s willful stupidity. The kind of stupid that comes from deliberately missing the point to avoid engaging with it. Pretending a question tied directly to law, language, and institutions has 'no bearing on policy' isn’t insight; it’s evasion. And what makes it worse? Tim knows it, too. He just doesn't care.

If a man can become a woman, than why we would have laws specific to women only when a man can simply say he is a woman without any other discussion? It is ignorant to say it is not about policy. It is about policy and laws. Laws are based in logic. Not made up fiction. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 19, 2026

Well, that's problematic for the left, and Reagan said it best: 'The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

All of the trans 'activism' on the left hinges on fiction. Science fiction, to be more precise, because that's what thinking men can magically BECOME a woman if their feelings are strong enough is: it's science fiction.

You only call it rage bait because you are too chickenshit to answer it for fear of your own TA cult coming for you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 19, 2026

But, in reality, an adult CANNOT "become whatever they want." And the false belief that people can simply choose their sex has many serious legal ramifications.



The question is not "rage bait bullsh*t." You'd just rather deflect than answer honestly and upset the woke mob. https://t.co/w8yDBRLlO0 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 19, 2026

BINGO.

Pretending/claiming to be something is not the same as becoming that thing. Anyone who can't directly answer this question is unfit for office. — Plains Sense (@PlainsSense) January 19, 2026

This writer's daughter once believed that she was a mermaid and threw a tantrum because she was not allowed to live in the bathtub, despite her lips turning blue and shivering. Because adults sometimes have to tick off emotional children because those children do not have any comprehension of what is right for them. Someone has to be the adult in the room here, too for these grown adults acting like emotional children. Emotions and feelings do not dictate objective reality.

If you ask a Democrat why their party puts intact rapists in prison cells with women, endorses men taking trophies from women, lets pedos hang out in your daughter's locker room, and passes laws to take your child away over pronouns, it is a "rage bullshit question" https://t.co/Cr8RDdWwhR — Matt Osborne (@OsborneInk) January 19, 2026

This isn’t rage bait, it’s a legitimate question in an era where denial has become dogma. Women are pushed out of female-only spaces, and simply acknowledging biology now earns you the label “bigot.” Calling that rage bait is profoundly dishonest. https://t.co/PNqFnKaryS — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 19, 2026

She is one hundred percent correct here. This isn’t confusion, it’s profoundly dishonest. Brushing off a question that already drives laws and policy as irrelevant isn’t insight; it’s a transparent attempt to avoid answering it. And we can all see right through it.

