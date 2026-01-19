Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US...
SURE THING, BUD: Tim Miller Claims Questions About Biological Sex Have 'No Bearing on Policy.'

Laura W. | 6:00 PM on January 19, 2026
ImgFlip

Tim Miller wants everyone to know that your questions are stupid ... especially if they make him uncomfortable.

In a post that manages to be both smug and unserious all at the same time, Miller dismissed the question 'Can a man become a woman?' as “rage bait bullsh*t,” insisting it has 'no bearing on policy.' Which is certainly an interesting claim, given that the definition of 'woman' now appears regularly in legislation, court cases, executive orders, school policies, prison regulations, and medical guidelines. But sure. No bearing on policy at all, little fella.

Miller assured readers that in a 'free country,' adults can become whatever they want as long as they don’t harm others, which is a comforting slogan that neatly skips over the entire debate about how institutions are supposed to function when biological sex is treated as optional. You know, boring stuff like sports, medicine, locker rooms, women's shelters, prisons, and sex-based legal protections.

To really drive home the seriousness of his argument, Miller then pivoted to mocking appearances, claiming the DHS Secretary 'has an entirely new face' and that the president 'wears more makeup than most drag queens.' Because when you’re confidently arguing that a topic has no policy relevance, the obvious move is… cosmetic insults.

The irony here is hard to miss. Miller scolds others for engaging in 'rage bait,' while posting a tweet clearly designed to provoke outrage, derail discussion, and signal moral superiority and all without actually addressing the substance of the question he insists doesn’t matter.

If the question truly had no bearing on policy, it wouldn’t need to be AGGRESSIVELY shut down by the left every time it’s asked.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Aaron's post continues: '...on unconsenting children.  To pretend it has no bearing on policy is dishonest. I’m not gonna pretend for one moment you don’t understand these things. You do. You’re just trying to justify this insanity.'

Of course, Aaron is correct, as he usually is. Tim himself even tried to get ahead of this.

He is also correct about there being 'serious sh** going on,' but he's insisting that it has nothing to do with whether or not a man can 'become' a woman.

Dear Readers, that is the crux of this 'serious sh**' that is going on in conversations about sex-specific spaces, sports, and pediatric medicine. The claim is that 'transwomen ARE women', but the definition of 'woman' being 'an adult human FEMALE' matters and completely negates the original claim. So, basically? NO. Men cannot 'become' women. Boys cannot 'become' girls either, and just because asking someone if they believe that that is possible enrages them, it DOES NOT make it 'ragebait.'

That’s too generous for Timmy. This isn’t ignorance, it’s willful stupidity. The kind of stupid that comes from deliberately missing the point to avoid engaging with it. Pretending a question tied directly to law, language, and institutions has 'no bearing on policy' isn’t insight; it’s evasion. And what makes it worse? Tim knows it, too. He just doesn't care.

Well, that's problematic for the left, and Reagan said it best: 'The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

All of the trans 'activism' on the left hinges on fiction. Science fiction, to be more precise, because that's what thinking men can magically BECOME a woman if their feelings are strong enough is: it's science fiction.

BINGO.

This writer's daughter once believed that she was a mermaid and threw a tantrum because she was not allowed to live in the bathtub, despite her lips turning blue and shivering. Because adults sometimes have to tick off emotional children because those children do not have any comprehension of what is right for them. Someone has to be the adult in the room here, too for these grown adults acting like emotional children. Emotions and feelings do not dictate objective reality.

She is one hundred percent correct here. This isn’t confusion, it’s profoundly dishonest. Brushing off a question that already drives laws and policy as irrelevant isn’t insight; it’s a transparent attempt to avoid answering it. And we can all see right through it.

Tags:

