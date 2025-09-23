Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump,...
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy...
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...
This VA School Allegedly Coerced Minors To Abort Their Babies.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is...
VIP
Migrant Crime Surges as Guests Trash the Place: Time for Merit-Based Immigration
After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boo...
Dick Durbin’s Final Act: Wreck Your Credit Cards
WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict...
Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall

WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity & Bathrooms

Laura W. | 7:30 PM on September 23, 2025
Twitchy

Man, it sure seems as if the left is actively trying to outcrazy themselves these days, doesn't it? The most recent nonsense comes to us by way of our dear friend and staunch advocate for school choice, Corey DeAngelis. Buckle up (as he always says) because his thread is a doozy.

Advertisement

What could POSSIBLY go wrong, especially in a high school setting full of hormonal teenagers?! Well, the teenagers that aren't pumped full of cross-sex hormones, anyway.

Recommended

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Advertisement

Hoo boy. We really shouldn't be this surprised every time something like this comes to light because it's gotten SO DANG PREVALANT on the left. But here we are, still shocked that this kind of idiocy is still going on.

One hundred percent. And the sooner the better. We've already seen horrible crimes happen against female students because of this kind of thing and you can read and refresh your memories regarding one prominent example here. Just infuriating...

Amen. No quarter given.

Advertisement

What's so sad is that this kind of thing HAS happened. Remember this story out of the U.K. about a known pedophile exposing 'her' penis to children on a playground? You cannot make this stuff up.

We feel the same way about all this 'gender ideology' crap. Parents, it is more important than ever to be aware and involved in your child's schooling.

==========================================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate
justmindy
Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump, RFK Jr.
Brett T.
After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boot
justmindy
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss 'Grooming Gangs'
Laura W.
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS Eric V.
Advertisement