WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity & Bathrooms

Man, it sure seems as if the left is actively trying to outcrazy themselves these days, doesn't it? The most recent nonsense comes to us by way of our dear friend and staunch advocate for school choice, Corey DeAngelis. Buckle up (as he always says) because his thread is a doozy.

BREAKING: Undercover journalists caught an Ohio school official admitting they follow a "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy allowing students to choose their bathrooms and locker rooms based on GENDER IDENTITY.



I have the video.

Buckle up👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

The school secretary told the undercover journalists that "it's almost like a 'Don't Ask Don't Tell.' It’s not really so many eyes watching."



She suggests a boy could use the girls' locker room if his birth certificate said "female." pic.twitter.com/rkVkfHZT42 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

The secretary suggests a boy could use the girls' bathroom because he's "female on the birth certificate." pic.twitter.com/cpVxK2gBVg — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

What could POSSIBLY go wrong, especially in a high school setting full of hormonal teenagers?! Well, the teenagers that aren't pumped full of cross-sex hormones, anyway.

The secretary continues to suggest the parent can enroll her son at the school as a "female" with an updated birth certificate. pic.twitter.com/6VQBI76WxA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

The secretary is Kelly Cornelius at Norwood City School District in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/rY9N9bMYdz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

You can watch the full undercover video by @AccuracyInMedia here:https://t.co/QVo9YrbM0T — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 23, 2025

Hoo boy. We really shouldn't be this surprised every time something like this comes to light because it's gotten SO DANG PREVALANT on the left. But here we are, still shocked that this kind of idiocy is still going on.

Fire and prosecute. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) September 23, 2025

One hundred percent. And the sooner the better. We've already seen horrible crimes happen against female students because of this kind of thing and you can read and refresh your memories regarding one prominent example here. Just infuriating...

DOE needs to be dismantled as well as the teachers unions... — TheKingofScots (@TheKingof_Scots) September 23, 2025

EXPOSE them ALL — Teacher Tammy (@Tamraemac) September 23, 2025

Amen. No quarter given.

The entire public school system is corrupt beyond redemption and you trust them at your peril.



Let me say it again: The ENTIRE public school system.



All of it. Everywhere in the country. The handful of non-zealots in enemy territory does not make it any less enemy territory. https://t.co/IMjgFLbYH2 — Observant JC (@JcObservant) September 23, 2025

Catching a school secretary being a communist on hidden camera isn't much of a journalistic coup.



Catch the principal.

Catch the superintendent.

Catch some school board members. — Crankier Hank (@SurelyNotHank) September 23, 2025

I expect to see some interesting court transcripts in the future.



"The female with a penis raped the women in the restroom." — Violante Naxos (@violanteofnaxos) September 23, 2025

What's so sad is that this kind of thing HAS happened. Remember this story out of the U.K. about a known pedophile exposing 'her' penis to children on a playground? You cannot make this stuff up.

We feel the same way about all this 'gender ideology' crap. Parents, it is more important than ever to be aware and involved in your child's schooling.

