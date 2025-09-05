FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns' are Respected

We live not only in the stupidest timeline here lately, but one of the most increasingly dangerous ones. Particularly dangerous for women (you know, Dear Reader, the OG ones without penises) and our children. Gender ideology has become so pervasive in our society that a shocking 2.8 MILLION people in the U.S. alone identify as transgender, which includes 724,000 between the ages of 13-17. That's three percent of American teens.

This has officially reached the status of a social contagion. Vulnerable kids at one of the most vulnerable stages of their lives are being convinced that there is something 'wrong' with them if they don't adhere to reductive and offensive stereotypes of what a male and a female are. Then there are those with legitimate mental disorders such as gender dysphoria.

Which then leaves us with the fetishists. And that's what this story is (partly) about. A disturbed man with a fetish who exposed himself to CHILDREN.

"A woman who exposed herself to a group of children in a Lancaster park has been jailed.

...



Laura Mart, 35, who is a transgender woman, appeared before Preston Sessions House, charged with one count of indecent exposure and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

...



A child… — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) September 5, 2025

The opening line is a direct quote from the news article in The Lancashire Telegraph. Note the first two words there: 'A woman...'

The article continues by saying, 'A child who was playing on the monkey bars in the park saw Mart holding her penis and wiggling it at her, and she immediately told her friends and father.'

Her penis. HER penis. HER. PENIS. This writer feels the need to drive that part home.

If we're not mistaken, Ricky Gervais had a great bit about this exact thing.

Laura Mart is a man.



Women do not have penises. https://t.co/4UKTVLLfPz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 5, 2025

A woman cannot expose her penis to children because women don’t have penises. A male pedophile did this. https://t.co/1ApBzOiACh — Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) September 5, 2025

All of our flabbers are gasted right now at the fact that this even needs to be said.

What's even more shocking is that this man has a documented history of this type of behavior.

At the time of the offence, Mart was subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and was prohibited from standing within 10 metres of a public place where children are expected to be. The defendant has a history of similar offences, with four exposure convictions and an indecency charge in 2017.

There...there just are no words to fully express our disgust here. This is a known pedophile, but it seems that because he now pretends that he's a woman, it's kind of just being allowed in order for U.K. authorities to avoid being labeled as 'transphobic.'

A woman did not expose herself. A man cosplaying as a woman did. No woman has a penis. Insanity. https://t.co/SS8XwuIpw7 — Chris Neill (@chrisneill) September 5, 2025

The presiding judge, Andrew Jeffries, said that due to the repetitive nature of his offending, he had considered an extended license, but this was impossible under the guidelines for the offenses. Quote: 'There is a real risk posed here to the public. If I had the power for an extended license, I would have taken it, but it is not such an offense.'

According to the article, Rebecca Holmes, mitigating, said Mart did not go to the park with the intention of committing the offence, but that he 'couldn’t control the urge he had there.'

(This writer has taken some liberty here to correct the reporter's use of female pronouns in talking about this pedophile because NO, absolutely not, will we not 'respect the pronouns' of a literal child predator.)

‘Holding HER penis’. Does the author of this not realise the stupidity of those words. It’s a man with a penis in a dress exposing himself. A flasher https://t.co/wzcNYoYBjT — KarenW (@whittam_karen) September 5, 2025

If magic genies were real, we would absolutely use one of our three wishes to make this madness stop. Make no mistake, madness is exactly what this is.

Cray cray. A man being an exhibitionist pedophile with a fetish, not a woman https://t.co/8TMxLymiWw — Awaken and dream aka Schrödinger's woman (@away_kend_ream) September 5, 2025

It's vile. — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) September 5, 2025

So here we reach the other half of this infuriating story: the local media referring to this man as a woman. This just enables this kind of behavior. It's almost a codependent relationship between the media and these disturbed men, where these men and their feelings are prioritized over the children that they are victimizing because God forbid someone call these 'journalists' 'transphobic.'

Cry. Us. A. Frickin'. River. We Twitchy writers have been called much worse by better people, so grow a spine, y'all.

The only woman that I'm aware of that has ever been in possession of a penis is Lorena Bobbit.



Quite frankly she needs to pay a visit to this dude. — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) September 5, 2025

Any news organization that prints “her penis” should never be listened to — RealityFirst (@TruthSineQuaNon) September 5, 2025

That's all we're sayin'.

One of the many bad things about this trans shit is we're poisoning the well of crime statistics. This crime will be recorded as being committed by a woman. Going forward no gender based statistics can be trusted. — UptownDonkey (@jsz0) September 5, 2025

Something has to give, and women and children should not be the ones to bend to this insanity.

***

