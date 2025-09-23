VIP
UK City Council Insists Women Be Called 'People With Ovaries'
Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie...
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs...
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity...
Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump,...
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy...
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...

No, YOU'RE Crying! Artist Posts Absolutely STUNNING Colored Pencil Portrait of Erika Kirk

Laura W. | 10:00 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Just two days ago, the memorial for Charlie Kirk was held in Glendale, Arizona, and Erika Kirk brought millions to tears with her statements about her late husband and even his assassin. Weeping, she forgave the man who took her husband from her and their two children, and we can only hope that this message of grace and forgiveness echoes for generations to come. Her tears certainly seemed to affect this artist, a woman named Cindy, according to her handle, and we just had to share this with you, Dear Readers. Check this out:

Advertisement

Just stunning, and it truly captures the raw emotion that Mrs. Kirk was feeling when speaking about Charlie.

Very well done, indeed!

Erika, after proclaiming her forgiveness for the young man who shot Charlie, spoke these words: 'The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.' This portrait shows her raising her tear-filled eyes to Heaven, and it's such an incredibly powerful image.

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Definitely profound, just like Erika's words and her strength were on Sunday. May we all truly hear her words and keep them in our minds going forward. This writer will end, not on her own words, but on Erika's.

'Choose prayer, choose courage, choose beauty, choose adventure, choose family. Choose a life of faith. Most importantly, choose Christ. I love you, Charlie, baby, and I will make you proud. God bless you all and God bless America.'

===============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives like Charlie Kirk.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL
Laura W.
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
Brett T.
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Aaron Walker
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate
justmindy
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa' Brett T.
Advertisement