No, YOU'RE Crying! Artist Posts Absolutely STUNNING Colored Pencil Portrait of Erika Kirk

Just two days ago, the memorial for Charlie Kirk was held in Glendale, Arizona, and Erika Kirk brought millions to tears with her statements about her late husband and even his assassin. Weeping, she forgave the man who took her husband from her and their two children, and we can only hope that this message of grace and forgiveness echoes for generations to come. Her tears certainly seemed to affect this artist, a woman named Cindy, according to her handle, and we just had to share this with you, Dear Readers. Check this out:

Sharing this new portrait I’m drawing of Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/qTvnvHTHsS — they call me Pencils (@CindySinor) September 23, 2025

Just stunning, and it truly captures the raw emotion that Mrs. Kirk was feeling when speaking about Charlie.

This is absolutely gorgeous! Brava! — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) September 23, 2025

That’s amazing — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) September 23, 2025

That's amazing! I wish I could draw! AI lets me to a point, but I've always envied people who can turn paper or canvas into pure beauty.



Well done — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 23, 2025

Very well done, indeed!

Wow!...that's incredible 😇👏👏 — UBetterlikeme (@UBetterlikeme) September 23, 2025

Wow 🤩

Surreal expression and you captured that moment in her eulogy very well.

Kudos and bravissimo ❤️ — TimZeke'sDad (@Timmerzune) September 23, 2025

Erika, after proclaiming her forgiveness for the young man who shot Charlie, spoke these words: 'The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.' This portrait shows her raising her tear-filled eyes to Heaven, and it's such an incredibly powerful image.

Oh my God...this is beautiful, poignant, evocative. Your work is incredible, I know I've said it many times before. You continue to amaze. — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) September 23, 2025

Beautiful. Hauntingly so. She is an inspiration to all of us. — SuperstitionAZ (@Superstition_AZ) September 23, 2025

Nicely done. Have you seen her love for Charlie in photos together? You can tell she just adored him. That smile is infectious. — Dolce Joe Cannoli (@twitiocy) September 23, 2025

Beautiful picture. That was a very profound moment and you captured it very well. Amazing art. ❤️ — Dave Evans (@CDavEvans) September 23, 2025

Definitely profound, just like Erika's words and her strength were on Sunday. May we all truly hear her words and keep them in our minds going forward. This writer will end, not on her own words, but on Erika's.

'Choose prayer, choose courage, choose beauty, choose adventure, choose family. Choose a life of faith. Most importantly, choose Christ. I love you, Charlie, baby, and I will make you proud. God bless you all and God bless America.'

