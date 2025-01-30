STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
'Someone Lost a Patronus!' Take a Small Break and Enjoy the STUNNING Beauty and Magic of Nature

Laura W.  |  6:00 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures

While we understand some important things are happening in the wider world of U.S. politics, sometimes we all just need a breath of fresh air and a small break to reset a bit. So come enjoy this absolutely gorgeous work of nature with us, Dear Readers!

Just beautiful. Those of you who are fans of Rowling's Harry Potter series already know what a 'patronus' is. Still, for those unfamiliar, a 'patronus' is a form of advanced magic in which the witch or wizard casting the spell draws upon their happiest memories to produce a kind of shield to help protect themselves from Dementors, the guardians of the wizarding prison, Azkaban. They often took the form of various animals, and the doe was actually personified in both Lily Potter (Harry's mother) and Professor Snape (who always loved Lily).

Fans were quick to pick up on that!

If you know, you know, LOL

Now, of course, in reality, this is a naturally occurring phenomenon, even if rare, as this user explains:

'Albino deer have pink eyes and noses due to lack of pigment, while leucistic deer retain dark eyes. Both are protected in some states due to their rarity. Spotting one is considered a special and lucky experience!'

We're pretty fond of her here at Twitchy, too!

It made us happy as well, and we hope you all enjoyed a little glimpse of nature today, especially after the tragedy of the midair crash and all of the drama involved in politics. Sometimes, you just need a moment to take in the beauty that still exists in the world.

Tags: ANIMALS FUNNY HARRY POTTER

