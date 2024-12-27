SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
BREAKING: Florida State Rep Hillary Cassel Announces She is SWITCHING PARTIES

Laura W.  |  1:55 PM on December 27, 2024
Townhall Media

In some rather big news, Florida State Representative Hillary Cassel has announced that she is SWITCHING her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. She is now the second Democrat to swap parties ahead of the 2025 session, along with Representative Susan Valdes of Tampa.

Her statement reads as follows:

Statement from State Representative Hillary Cassel

Today I am announcing my decision to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service. I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida. 

As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not on their labels. As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democrat Party's failure to unequivocally support Israel and their willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I'm constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values.

I know I won't always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect. The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values. 

I ran for office to make my community and this state better. I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger. I know the best way to accomplish this is to join Speaker Perez and the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives.

Strong statement, and I'm sure one that the majority of Floridians would love to hear!

That's pretty fair.

Not everyone is happy with this news, though.

Where do you stand, Dear Readers?

