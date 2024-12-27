BREAKING: Florida State Rep Hillary Cassel Announces She is SWITCHING PARTIES

In some rather big news, Florida State Representative Hillary Cassel has announced that she is SWITCHING her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. She is now the second Democrat to swap parties ahead of the 2025 session, along with Representative Susan Valdes of Tampa.

BREAKING: Florida State Rep Hillary Cassel announces she is switching from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/ADVLmjE0pN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2024

Her statement reads as follows:

Statement from State Representative Hillary Cassel Today I am announcing my decision to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service. I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.



As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not on their labels. As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democrat Party's failure to unequivocally support Israel and their willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I'm constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values.



I know I won't always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect. The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values.



I ran for office to make my community and this state better. I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger. I know the best way to accomplish this is to join Speaker Perez and the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives.

Strong statement, and I'm sure one that the majority of Floridians would love to hear!

Just don’t Democrat my Republican Party. https://t.co/KGaOKkniQq — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) December 27, 2024

That's pretty fair.

Smart move! Everyone with common sense is leaving the democrat party. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 27, 2024

Not everyone is happy with this news, though.

I don’t trust anyone who switches parties! What’s does her voting history say? — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) December 27, 2024

Why didn’t see switch before the election all these D’s moving over will not end well — Will (@PoorIcon) December 27, 2024

It's a career move. Florida is majority red. If she wants to keep her job it's the only way. Don't be fooled. — Waterman𝕏 (@gr8t76) December 27, 2024

