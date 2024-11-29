VIP
Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED

Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on November 29, 2024
Twitchy

Not that you needed it, dear readers, but here is just one more instance of why college education is just not worth going into insurmountable debt for. A professor of history at Yale has graced us with his two cents about taxation and the evil rich, and it's precisely as ignorant and uninformed as you think it is.

Sigh. Where to even begin with this? Heather states it pretty succinctly:

Maybe Timmy should stick to history because economics is clearly not his thing.

Despite 'higher education', these people simply aren't bright.

Shhh. Don't confuse them with facts. Leftists react to facts the same way that vampires react to sunlight.

Our government has also funded studies on how to get hipsters to stop smoking, how cocaine affects the sex drive of Japanese quails, and hamster fights (yeah that one also cracked this writer up. Now you're picturing it, too. A hamster Thunder Dome.)

And, DISCLAIMER, this writer totally didn't include a tweet from the managing editor because she's afraid of the bunny with the iron fists, she's a genuinely intelligent lady and we're not at all terrified of her.

But ... but ... YALE. *eye roll*

But his leftist base DOES believe this. Because it's precisely what they want to hear.

Now, this post did generate some absurd responses from the 'eat the rich' crowd. For instance:

GOD FORBID people become successful in this country. THE HORROR. That's the worst thing this writer can think of: being so successful that you make a metric buttload of money and can now provide good jobs for many other people. This is the WORST.

Yeah, ok, we laid the sarcasm on really thickly there. Apologies, but not really.

Same, girl. SAME.

Kinda puts the tuition into perspective for us sane people though, don't you think? Is it worth it if THIS is the 'education' you're getting?

Shouldn't it tell people something that these morons are coming from these formerly prestigious universities?

Here are those pesky facts again. GAH.

Embrace the power of 'AND'.

Isn't 'misinformation' a threat to democracy or something? Oh, that only goes on way. Sorry, we forgot.

That's intellectual inbreeding, and this writer is being very generous with the word 'intellectual.'

And therein lies the rub: this is OUR money being wasted, and it's time that we put a stop to this waste. After all, the sex drives of coked up Japanese quails is not the role or responsibility of our government, folks.

Tags: ECONOMICS PROFESSOR YALE

