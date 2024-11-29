Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED

Not that you needed it, dear readers, but here is just one more instance of why college education is just not worth going into insurmountable debt for. A professor of history at Yale has graced us with his two cents about taxation and the evil rich, and it's precisely as ignorant and uninformed as you think it is.

The problem isn’t government waste. The problem is that billionaires don’t pay taxes. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) November 27, 2024

Sigh. Where to even begin with this? Heather states it pretty succinctly:

You could confiscate all the wealth from every billionaire in America and it pay to run the federal government for 10 days. So it is, in fact, the government and what it spends and what it wastes. https://t.co/jXdx0voUni — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 28, 2024

Maybe Timmy should stick to history because economics is clearly not his thing.

If you combine the wealth of every billionaire in 🇺🇸, it equals $6.22 trillion dollars. This year the US government spent $6.75 trillion. So even if you stole EVERY dime from EVERY billionaire, it still wouldn’t fund the government for a year.



The problem is government waste. https://t.co/0Qhisi39Fg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 28, 2024

Despite 'higher education', these people simply aren't bright.

You could confiscate the entirety of Elon Musk’s wealth and it would fund the government for a month and a half. You’re an idiot — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 28, 2024

Billionaires, and other wealthy people, pay the vast majority of the taxes. We have a progressive tax system which means the more money you make, the higher your tax rate. — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) November 27, 2024

Shhh. Don't confuse them with facts. Leftists react to facts the same way that vampires react to sunlight.

Tim. They spend millions finding out if shrimp can run ... no joke.



The problem is waste.

And people who refuse to accept it.



Happy Thanksgiving. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 28, 2024

Our government has also funded studies on how to get hipsters to stop smoking, how cocaine affects the sex drive of Japanese quails, and hamster fights (yeah that one also cracked this writer up. Now you're picturing it, too. A hamster Thunder Dome.)

And, DISCLAIMER, this writer totally didn't include a tweet from the managing editor because she's afraid of the bunny with the iron fists, she's a genuinely intelligent lady and we're not at all terrified of her.

You’re a very stupid person. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 28, 2024

But ... but ... YALE. *eye roll*

There is NO WAY, in this life or the next…



That ANYONE believes this.



In ANY way, on ANY level, in ANY universe.



😂😂😂😂😂😂 — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) November 28, 2024

But his leftist base DOES believe this. Because it's precisely what they want to hear.

The problem is you're apparently retarded — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 28, 2024

The problem is that you have no idea what you are talking about.



The top 1% earns about 21% of all income in the US, but pays about 41% of all federal income taxes — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 28, 2024

Now, this post did generate some absurd responses from the 'eat the rich' crowd. For instance:

The problem is that billionaires are allowed to become billionaires in the first place. — Kayleigh McInanely 💙 (@PJxAllxDay) November 28, 2024

GOD FORBID people become successful in this country. THE HORROR. That's the worst thing this writer can think of: being so successful that you make a metric buttload of money and can now provide good jobs for many other people. This is the WORST.

Yeah, ok, we laid the sarcasm on really thickly there. Apologies, but not really.

Same, girl. SAME.

Kinda puts the tuition into perspective for us sane people though, don't you think? Is it worth it if THIS is the 'education' you're getting?

"The problem is not that I'm an alcoholic. The problem is that you locked the liquor cabinet." https://t.co/TsXrZlraIs — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) November 28, 2024

Shouldn't it tell people something that these morons are coming from these formerly prestigious universities?

No, the problem is Yale professors can't do fifth grade math.



Tax the Rich as much as you want. You still can't pay for everything government spends. https://t.co/x8wSQ628Jo — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) November 28, 2024

Proof that having a higher education doesn’t prevent stupidity. https://t.co/FJobYKjPGE — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) November 28, 2024

The top 1% pay more than 40% of individual income taxes, so no. https://t.co/HIEIb1OoK6 pic.twitter.com/TmMEapJIca — Erica York (@ericadyork) November 28, 2024

Here are those pesky facts again. GAH.

Not to pile on, but this Yale historian is either extremely dimwitted or extremely lazy. https://t.co/p8qBcCfmHV — Econymous (@EHPlimsoll1) November 28, 2024

Embrace the power of 'AND'.

Yes, hello, I would like to report a misinformation. 😆 https://t.co/KBDT95fMF5 — Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) November 28, 2024

Isn't 'misinformation' a threat to democracy or something? Oh, that only goes on way. Sorry, we forgot.

It's getting to the point that only Yale will hire Yale graduates. https://t.co/G65KjGyQq2 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 28, 2024

That's intellectual inbreeding, and this writer is being very generous with the word 'intellectual.'

The problem is it was never the government’s money to begin with. https://t.co/033DIjhgPj — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) November 28, 2024

And therein lies the rub: this is OUR money being wasted, and it's time that we put a stop to this waste. After all, the sex drives of coked up Japanese quails is not the role or responsibility of our government, folks.