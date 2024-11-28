Merry Krampus! Serious Street Scares are SNOW Joke to Kids in Austria (WATCH)





Now that Thanksgiving is winding down, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and there really is no better time for yours truly to tell you dear readers about Krampus! Watch this video from Austria, where the lore of Krampus began:

Krampus March in Austria. This is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/9XCowKcegz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2024

Krampus is a Christmas demon in Austria and across the German-speaking Alpine region in Europe. Krampus appears in the folklore of Austria, Bavaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Northern Italy (Autonomous Province of Trento, South Tyrol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Slovakia, and Slovenia.

He is said to accompany jolly old Saint Nicholas on his rounds to visit children on December 5th (The Feast of St. Nicholas being on December 6th). Santa obviously rewards good children, but Krampus is who punishes naughty children (the severity of the punishment varies from lore to lore.)

Krampus is thought to come from either Bavarian: krampn, meaning "dead", "rotten", or from the German: kramp/krampen, meaning "claw". The Krampus is considered to be a half-goat, half-demon monster in some legends. Its role is to punish bad children or scare them into being good.

Not gonna lie, if this thing showed up at this writer's house, we'll agree to be good, no questions asked. Some of the commenters on this video made no such agreement though and we are HERE FOR IT. Let's dive in!

Now, yes. Obviously this has pagan roots, a good bit of lore is also satanic and antisemitic, this writer will not lie about that. It's difficult to view Christmas with a mythical demon that counterbalances the purity and goodness of Santa Claus, but even in Christianity, God and Satan are both represented along with angels and demons. Plus, the horror nerd in this author can't help but be fascinated by this kind of stuff and the story behind it.

There is a reason that a popular Christmas song instructs children that they better watch out, better not cry, and better not pout. They're going to find out who's naughty and who's nice. We're telling you why *wink wink*.

