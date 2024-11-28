Merry Krampus! Serious Street Scares are SNOW Joke to Kids in Austria (WATCH)

VIP
Now that Thanksgiving is winding down, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and there really is no better time for yours truly to tell you dear readers about Krampus! Watch this video from Austria, where the lore of Krampus began:

Krampus is a Christmas demon in Austria and across the German-speaking Alpine region in Europe. Krampus appears in the folklore of Austria, Bavaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Northern Italy (Autonomous Province of Trento, South Tyrol, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Slovakia, and Slovenia.

He is said to accompany jolly old Saint Nicholas on his rounds to visit children on December 5th (The Feast of St. Nicholas being on December 6th). Santa obviously rewards good children, but Krampus is who punishes naughty children (the severity of the punishment varies from lore to lore.)

Krampus is thought to come from either Bavarian: krampn, meaning "dead", "rotten", or from the German: kramp/krampen, meaning "claw". The Krampus is considered to be a half-goat, half-demon monster in some legends. Its role is to punish bad children or scare them into being good.

Not gonna lie, if this thing showed up at this writer's house, we'll agree to be good, no questions asked. Some of the commenters on this video made no such agreement though and we are HERE FOR IT. Let's dive in!

LOLLL. All they're missing is a vulgar pink hat! Or maybe red robes and a white hood, which, let's face it, would TOTALLY go with the Christmas theme.

Kids all over Europe be like ...

Now, yes. Obviously this has pagan roots, a good bit of lore is also satanic and antisemitic, this writer will not lie about that. It's difficult to view Christmas with a mythical demon that counterbalances the purity and goodness of Santa Claus, but even in Christianity, God and Satan are both represented along with angels and demons. Plus, the horror nerd in this author can't help but be fascinated by this kind of stuff and the story behind it.

See? It's not really that far off LOL

They really are. That's talent.

That's a fair question.

There is a reason that a popular Christmas song instructs children that they better watch out, better not cry, and better not pout. They're going to find out who's naughty and who's nice. We're telling you why *wink wink*.

Is there a way to televise this if/when it happens? Asking for all of us here at Twitchy.

It would not surprise us in the least little bit.

If ever there were a phrase to describe this writer, 'terrifyingly festive' would be it. 

With that, we will bid you dear readers a happy and festive holiday season. And may Krampus never visit your home!

