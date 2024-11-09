RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movemen...
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is For

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on November 09, 2024
Twitchy/Bing AI Image Generator

If someone were to ask you, Dear Reader, who the biggest supporters of gun control are, you would have to say Democrats/leftists (redundant, we know). HOWEVER, now thanks to Donald Trump, they are finally getting on board the Second Amendment Express!

It needs to be said here that, if they had had their way the last four years when it came to gun laws, they would find their endeavor to legally purchase a firearm to be quite difficult. We are guessing that very few could fill out an ATF 4473 form and it NOT get flagged.

What makes this irony even more delicious is that one of the main purposes of the second amendment is to oppose a tyrannical government. And we all know what they believe Trump to be.

So are we, Sonnie. SO. ARE. WE.

Crude language, but not wrong. Recently, leftist women have discovered abstinence and celibacy until marriage in an attempt to 'own' the conservatives. Little did they know ... 

It is encouraged, even!

What's more alarming is just how frickin' easy it was to do, though.

You have to fight pretty hard against seeing this as a win.

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Hey, we are HERE FOR IT.

Left or right, it doesn't matter. The second amendment is for all law-abiding Americans. Just make sure you're educating yourself on proper gun safety and basic responsibility for carry and use. Other than that, welcome to our side, y'all!

Tags: GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS IRONY LEFTISTS SECOND AMENDMENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

