'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is For

If someone were to ask you, Dear Reader, who the biggest supporters of gun control are, you would have to say Democrats/leftists (redundant, we know). HOWEVER, now thanks to Donald Trump, they are finally getting on board the Second Amendment Express!

It needs to be said here that, if they had had their way the last four years when it came to gun laws, they would find their endeavor to legally purchase a firearm to be quite difficult. We are guessing that very few could fill out an ATF 4473 form and it NOT get flagged.

What makes this irony even more delicious is that one of the main purposes of the second amendment is to oppose a tyrannical government. And we all know what they believe Trump to be.

So are we, Sonnie. SO. ARE. WE.

Crude language, but not wrong. Recently, leftist women have discovered abstinence and celibacy until marriage in an attempt to 'own' the conservatives. Little did they know ...

It is encouraged, even!

We broke alot of people when we elected trump — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) November 8, 2024

What's more alarming is just how frickin' easy it was to do, though.

So far, the Left’s responses within 48 hours of Trump’s historic victory have been to 1) save themselves sexually until marriage, and 2) embrace gun culture and 2A. @realDonaldTrump WE ARE NOT TIRED OF THE WINNING YET, SIR. PLEASE KEEP WINNING!!! — Blake K (@EverythingWVU) November 8, 2024

You have to fight pretty hard against seeing this as a win.

Lol based. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) November 8, 2024

So wait. Defend themselves using the Second Amendment, abstain from sex outside of marriage, suddenly oppose the stacking of the supreme court, and distrust the federal government. Did Trump turn them all into the Christian right? — Mark (@splshdown) November 8, 2024

Oh no, what’s next?! They’ll start pushing for border security and stricter policing? Where will it end!!! — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) November 8, 2024

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Amazing how gun rights issues are solving themselves, even before Trump gets elected. https://t.co/GrR0mBpMtx — Static Variable (@StaticVariable) November 8, 2024

That sort of win for 2A was not expected https://t.co/PT3aFbsPtR — Eli (@xfyre) November 9, 2024

Again... people are literally turning themselves into conservatives in protest of conservatism. It's astonishingly ironic. https://t.co/lEKeyEQo7E — Grace Bytes (@Grace_Bytes) November 8, 2024

Hey, we are HERE FOR IT.

Left or right, it doesn't matter. The second amendment is for all law-abiding Americans. Just make sure you're educating yourself on proper gun safety and basic responsibility for carry and use. Other than that, welcome to our side, y'all!