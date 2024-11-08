DNC Brushes Off Winning Democrat's Advice Like It's a Fly on Their $100...
Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers...

So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to Young Men, Misses the Point ENTIRELY

Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on November 08, 2024
Twitchy

You have to somewhat admire the left's dedication to their crazy. They may not be consistent in anything else but darn it they are consistent in their delusional little bubbles! You'd think they would take their sweeping loss on Tuesday as a chance to learn from their mistakes, but you would be wrong, Dear Reader.

Now, we don't normally write about smaller X accounts, but this one take was so bad that it went viral. Check it out:

Sigh. That creaking sound you're hearing now is the quaint little sound of millions of pairs of eyeballs rolling so far back into people's heads that they can see the inside of their own skulls.

This was an opportunity for leftists to take a step back and ask themselves, 'is it a helpful political strategy to constantly insult the very people that we need to vote for us, or should we re-evaluate?'

Stop being so rational!

'I hate you, now vote for me' is working out SO WELL.

Changing their attitudes and mindsets would mean they have to face an uncomfortable reality: 'maybe it's not them, maybe the problem is ME.' It seems pretty clear that the average leftist is not intellectually capable of this kind of introspection.

Now, back to the question of how to speak to young men who are 'literally Nazis.'

That was entirely too funny.

That's putting it nicely, too. You should see some of the tweets we can't include LOL

That one needs to be hung in the Louvre for how stunning it is LOL it translates to 'what would you like on your sandwich.'

Annnnnnd we're dead!

Yeah, that's gonna be pretty tricky.

We wonder which word she struggles more with, 'literal' or 'Nazi'?

That's going to be a long wait, make sure you have snacks!

It's why they will keep losing, too, unless they can learn and adjust their course. Which we aren't entirely sure they can do.

Keep it up, Lefties! 

