Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH

Sometimes, a good political cartoon can summarize a point more effectively than anything else, and this one is a beauty! It's a short two minutes long, and we SWEAR you will laugh your butts off, plus you learn a little something!

Hilarious, AND informative!

This is brilliant! 🔥🔥🔥 — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) September 6, 2024

It so perfectly portrays how the Useful Idiots on the left react when you dare critique one of their dear leader's policy plans. Just *chef's kiss* beautiful.

How did you capture EXACTLY what it's like talking to the left. — SlewCity.algo 🇺🇲☮ (@SlewCityNFT) September 5, 2024

I feel like you captured the essence of the Democrat party perfectly… the irony is they’ll say that you’re some knuckle dragger while thinking Kamala’s plan is the greatest thing in the world. — Haegarr (@HaegarrNC) September 6, 2024

They're not exactly the most self-aware bunch.

This is what it feels like to talk to a leftist liberal about anything. — Alan Gresov (@AlanGresov) September 6, 2024

please bro just one more tax raise bro itll fix everything bro please we need to spend 20 billion per day bro anything else is trickle down econ bro — FreedomToons (@Freedom_Toons) September 6, 2024

L O L

This is exactly what it's like talking politics with the brain-dead Communist Democrats.



I mean.. EXACTLY!



Well done @Freedom_Toons . Everyone should see this. — Blake🇺🇲🐘 (@PatriotBlake222) September 6, 2024

We are doing our part to help spread it far and wide!

"Brooooo.... you got a hundred million?!"



It's funny and sad at the same time because this is fairly accurate. — Erik Holms (@esh_414) September 6, 2024

One hundred percent.

I laughed way too hard at this. It sounds like all my conversations with the left https://t.co/7zQ1Yt22mG — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 6, 2024

I love this because it shows what is happening:



Lazy, ignorant , unproductive people are making fun of smart, informed, productive people who are warning them about how socialism and government tyranny will destroy our economy utterly and usher in countless years of broken… https://t.co/qdZ57LmxMm — Seth Jones 🎸🦅 (@SethJonesTX) September 6, 2024

This is a great point as well, the full text reads: 'I love this because it shows what is happening: Lazy, ignorant , unproductive people are making fun of smart, informed, productive people who are warning them about how socialism and government tyranny will destroy our economy utterly and usher in countless years of broken spirit and pain. No wonder the Marxists push pride so hard. Pride is what prevents the ignorant fools from admitting they are wrong. We are hopefully exiting an age of deception, but it won’t be easy and it is not guaranteed.'

💀💀💀 https://t.co/LZljXrMYey — RJK in her Catholic era 🇻🇦 (@mycatholicera) September 7, 2024

BRUH-HUH-HOEEEE..... YOUUU AIND EVEN GAHD A HUNDID MIYYINNNNN BROHHHHHHH 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jCh6vI3MyP — FreedomToons (@Freedom_Toons) September 6, 2024

From this day forward, this writer will only ever read posts from idiot leftists in this voice!