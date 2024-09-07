J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us...
Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time...
Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
In a Blow to Digital Media, Internet Archive Loses Its Appeal in Publisher...
Multiple People Reported Shot in 'Active Shooter' Situation on Kentucky Interstate
Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must...
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective...
City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants
Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
MSNBC Writes That Elon Musk's X Is a Poison and Everyone Needs to...

Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on September 07, 2024
Twitchy

Sometimes, a good political cartoon can summarize a point more effectively than anything else, and this one is a beauty! It's a short two minutes long, and we SWEAR you will laugh your butts off, plus you learn a little something!

Advertisement

Hilarious, AND informative!

It so perfectly portrays how the Useful Idiots on the left react when you dare critique one of their dear leader's policy plans. Just *chef's kiss* beautiful.

They're not exactly the most self-aware bunch.

Recommended

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
Advertisement

L O L

We are doing our part to help spread it far and wide!

One hundred percent.

This is a great point as well, the full text reads: 'I love this because it shows what is happening: Lazy, ignorant , unproductive people are making fun of smart, informed, productive people who are warning them about how socialism and government tyranny will destroy our economy utterly and usher in countless years of broken spirit and pain.  No wonder the Marxists push pride so hard. Pride is what prevents the ignorant fools from admitting they are wrong. We are hopefully exiting an age of deception, but it won’t be easy and it is not guaranteed.'

Advertisement

From this day forward, this writer will only ever read posts from idiot leftists in this voice!

Tags: CARTOON KAMALA HARRIS POLITICAL WEALTH TAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Amy Curtis
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us Trump Will Be a Fascist Dictator
Amy Curtis
Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time in Office
justmindy
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield
Laura W.
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer Doug P.
Advertisement