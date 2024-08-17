'Life Was Good': Reality TV Star Wrongly Convicted by Kamala Harris Says He'll...
Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for the Far Right'

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on August 17, 2024
meme

It's not exactly news to you, Dear Readers, that leftists are a bit ... out of step with reality. It's like they can hear the music, they just can't keep the time.

A political commentator formerly with the BBC and The Telegraph, Matthew Stadlen, posted this poll on X calling the platform a 'tool for the far right' and asking people if they plan to leave, and it went about as well as you'd expect. Check it out:

As of this writing, the poll has over 30,000 votes, 85.5 percent of which are a resounding 'no'. Which probably was not the answer he was hoping for.

Oh no! The left can't control the speech on the most popular social media platform in the world! Whatever shall be done about this grave injustice?

ELL. OH. ELL. If you missed it, don't worry, you can read all about that right here!

Leftists have no principles, silly goose!

To paraphrase Orwell's 1984, he who controls the information and the narrative controls the people.

Full transparency, this writer still has no idea who Matthew Stadlen is.

That is a popular sentiment.

Seems that Matthew went and picked a whole darn field of whoopsie daisies.

We think it's definitely safe to say that this little poll did not have Matthew's desired results. And it is delicious.

