Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for the Far Right'

It's not exactly news to you, Dear Readers, that leftists are a bit ... out of step with reality. It's like they can hear the music, they just can't keep the time.

A political commentator formerly with the BBC and The Telegraph, Matthew Stadlen, posted this poll on X calling the platform a 'tool for the far right' and asking people if they plan to leave, and it went about as well as you'd expect. Check it out:

Are you thinking of leaving Twitter now that Elon Musk has reshaped it as a tool for the far-right? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 17, 2024

As of this writing, the poll has over 30,000 votes, 85.5 percent of which are a resounding 'no'. Which probably was not the answer he was hoping for.

Stop crying — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 17, 2024

Oh no! The left can't control the speech on the most popular social media platform in the world! Whatever shall be done about this grave injustice?

Maybe @Tim_Walz will give you a tampon. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) August 17, 2024

ELL. OH. ELL. If you missed it, don't worry, you can read all about that right here!

You pay for X with your Blue Tick, are you going to give it up in protest, or are you relying on monetisation? What a hypocrite you truly are. — Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) August 17, 2024

Leftists have no principles, silly goose!

Heaven forbid democrats be in an environment where they’re in neutral equally enforced rules and standards. — Jeremy Kendrick (@Pro2AHomo) August 17, 2024

LOL.. It's hilarious that wanting freedom of speech is deemed FAR RIGHT... I think it's about time we started describing YOU as FAR LEFT for wanting to curb free speech — Crypto Lawson #BTC & #VRA (@CryptoLawson) August 17, 2024

I think only the far-left are pissed with the changes to X. Why do you lot hate free speech so much? — matty whitehead (@matty_yted46) August 17, 2024

To paraphrase Orwell's 1984, he who controls the information and the narrative controls the people.

“A tool of the far right”



Translation: “no longer an echo chamber for the left”. pic.twitter.com/GzisXg9aAv — DILLIGAF (@DawsonsRightPeg) August 17, 2024

Translation: “Will you be leaving Twitter because people are allowed to disagree with the powerful vested interests? I won’t be, because this is the only place where anyone knows who I am.” — Captain Meh (@CaptainMeh) August 17, 2024

Full transparency, this writer still has no idea who Matthew Stadlen is.

Elon has only reshaped X away from far-left activists and their mass censorship.



It is now an open platform.



But of course communists have a problem with that. — ℍ𝕠𝕥 ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕜 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕪𝕡𝕤𝕖 (@lMThomasWilson) August 17, 2024

That is a popular sentiment.

Saying freedom of speech is “far right” is very telling how communist the left really is. https://t.co/GY1trdMSDF — JosiahRises 🔥 (@JosiahRises) August 17, 2024

Seems that Matthew went and picked a whole darn field of whoopsie daisies.

There’s only one tool in this post, and that’s you Matthew. https://t.co/fXYGoPb6Hk — Iain SM (@SmIain) August 17, 2024

Matthew asks a leading question, retweets it to get maximum exposure and still is looking at a whopping defeat. A tool for the far right, he says. A clown. https://t.co/PdCVveln8v — David Moore (@belfastDGM) August 17, 2024

A little left of center is far right to you nuts https://t.co/hQMbM4ULOH — Galen Tracy (@galen_tracy) August 17, 2024

I find it fascinating that any platform with open debate immediately becomes far right. Leftism only exists with extreme censorship. https://t.co/0sq1R76oLG — Quatoof Capital (@QuatoofCapital) August 17, 2024

Everything i don't like is far right. https://t.co/P7p288n2iH pic.twitter.com/sdnP1mLJ0Q — PROFESSOR RODGERS SPEAKS FOR THE HARD WORKING AUST (@HelpRodger) August 17, 2024



We think it's definitely safe to say that this little poll did not have Matthew's desired results. And it is delicious.