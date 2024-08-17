Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for the Far Right'

It's not exactly news to you, Dear Readers, that leftists are a bit ... out of step with reality. It's like they can hear the music, they just can't keep the time.
A political commentator formerly with the BBC and The Telegraph, Matthew Stadlen, posted this poll on X calling the platform a 'tool for the far right' and asking people if they plan to leave, and it went about as well as you'd expect. Check it out:
Are you thinking of leaving Twitter now that Elon Musk has reshaped it as a tool for the far-right?— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 17, 2024
As of this writing, the poll has over 30,000 votes, 85.5 percent of which are a resounding 'no'. Which probably was not the answer he was hoping for.
Stop crying— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 17, 2024
Oh no! The left can't control the speech on the most popular social media platform in the world! Whatever shall be done about this grave injustice?
Maybe @Tim_Walz will give you a tampon.— Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) August 17, 2024
ELL. OH. ELL. If you missed it, don't worry, you can read all about that right here!
You pay for X with your Blue Tick, are you going to give it up in protest, or are you relying on monetisation? What a hypocrite you truly are.— Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) August 17, 2024
Leftists have no principles, silly goose!
Heaven forbid democrats be in an environment where they’re in neutral equally enforced rules and standards.— Jeremy Kendrick (@Pro2AHomo) August 17, 2024
LOL.. It's hilarious that wanting freedom of speech is deemed FAR RIGHT... I think it's about time we started describing YOU as FAR LEFT for wanting to curb free speech— Crypto Lawson #BTC & #VRA (@CryptoLawson) August 17, 2024
I think only the far-left are pissed with the changes to X. Why do you lot hate free speech so much?— matty whitehead (@matty_yted46) August 17, 2024
To paraphrase Orwell's 1984, he who controls the information and the narrative controls the people.
“A tool of the far right”— DILLIGAF (@DawsonsRightPeg) August 17, 2024
Translation: “no longer an echo chamber for the left”. pic.twitter.com/GzisXg9aAv
Translation: “Will you be leaving Twitter because people are allowed to disagree with the powerful vested interests? I won’t be, because this is the only place where anyone knows who I am.”— Captain Meh (@CaptainMeh) August 17, 2024
Full transparency, this writer still has no idea who Matthew Stadlen is.
Elon has only reshaped X away from far-left activists and their mass censorship.— ℍ𝕠𝕥 ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕜 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕪𝕡𝕤𝕖 (@lMThomasWilson) August 17, 2024
It is now an open platform.
But of course communists have a problem with that.
That is a popular sentiment.
Saying freedom of speech is “far right” is very telling how communist the left really is. https://t.co/GY1trdMSDF— JosiahRises 🔥 (@JosiahRises) August 17, 2024
Seems that Matthew went and picked a whole darn field of whoopsie daisies.
There’s only one tool in this post, and that’s you Matthew. https://t.co/fXYGoPb6Hk— Iain SM (@SmIain) August 17, 2024
Matthew asks a leading question, retweets it to get maximum exposure and still is looking at a whopping defeat. A tool for the far right, he says. A clown. https://t.co/PdCVveln8v— David Moore (@belfastDGM) August 17, 2024
A little left of center is far right to you nuts https://t.co/hQMbM4ULOH— Galen Tracy (@galen_tracy) August 17, 2024
I find it fascinating that any platform with open debate immediately becomes far right. Leftism only exists with extreme censorship. https://t.co/0sq1R76oLG— Quatoof Capital (@QuatoofCapital) August 17, 2024
Everything i don't like is far right. https://t.co/P7p288n2iH pic.twitter.com/sdnP1mLJ0Q— PROFESSOR RODGERS SPEAKS FOR THE HARD WORKING AUST (@HelpRodger) August 17, 2024
We think it's definitely safe to say that this little poll did not have Matthew's desired results. And it is delicious.
