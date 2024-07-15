'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Of all the things we've seen since the assassination attempt on President Trump this past Saturday, this one definitely has to be one of the strangest. The Rhode Island State Police official X account tweeted this out yesterday:
July 14, 2024
Now, before we continue, the CONNECTICUT State Police felt that it was necessary to preemptively clear their state from any wrongdoing as well.
The CT State Police continue to work in conjunction with federal, state & local law enforcement intelligence analysts regarding the recent events in Pennsylvania. At this time, our agency has received no information indicating a connection between these events and Connecticut.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 14, 2024
Well. Thanks for telling us, we guess.
What an oddly specific thing to say. https://t.co/pogSxbQJhi— Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) July 15, 2024
Us: The attempt on Trump's life was awful.— Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 14, 2024
Rhode Island: We didn't have anything to do with it. We swear!
Us: What?
Rhode Island: What? https://t.co/lR9tMfTGWH
Nobody:— Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 15, 2024
Absolutely no one:
The RI State Police… https://t.co/8mNjkZtjND
I didn’t think Rhode Island had anything to do with the attempted Trump assassination before, but now I have questions https://t.co/dgi7JWVlvd— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 14, 2024
We are all MADE of questions right now.
I can't help but notice that Idaho has not made a similar statement making it clear that they had no connection. https://t.co/PjxkDa76SK— Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) July 14, 2024
*squints suspiciously at Idaho*
https://t.co/PeYfdI48ow pic.twitter.com/3TrtK21bHG— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 15, 2024
Our thoughts as well.
https://t.co/tQJlregRMK pic.twitter.com/6JGlIaTL47— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 15, 2024
Rhode Island just became a person of interest https://t.co/d8BZLAoLTC— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 14, 2024
They weren't on ANYONE'S radar ... until now.
Uh wtf https://t.co/mGY4yU1ktG— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 14, 2024
This raises more questions for me than it answers. https://t.co/8SsRs2bzPS— Tim Hamilton (@TSHamiltonAstro) July 14, 2024
Okay, thanks? https://t.co/VkWso9coZZ— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) July 14, 2024
Good to know, we suppose.
Alright, we need statements for the other 47 states besides Pennsylvania.— Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) July 15, 2024
I’ll be deep in the cold cold ground before I recognize Missourah…
which is just the cover they’d rely on. Hmmm…
*turns suspicious squint to Missouri*
Off topic but has anyone checked Rhode Island's basement recently?— Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@hoodsy) July 15, 2024
Good, good. NGL, I was having my suspicions about Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/L77EeFuAeP— Super Jer Deluxe, Bemused Xer (@BakoJer) July 15, 2024
Pennsylvania (tomorrow):— Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) July 15, 2024
"We are still working an active investigation and we don't yet know the motive behind yesterday's attack, but we have this sneaking suspicion the state of Rhode Island is guilty."
Methinks the RI State Police doth protest too much.— Salviati (@Salviati_) July 14, 2024
Me puzzled that Rhode Island State Police tweets “we had nothing to do with the event in Pennsylvania”. pic.twitter.com/u7GOUIiTCF— John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 15, 2024
Very puzzling, indeed.
