'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Of all the things we've seen since the assassination attempt on President Trump this past Saturday, this one definitely has to be one of the strangest. The Rhode Island State Police official X account tweeted this out yesterday:

Now, before we continue, the CONNECTICUT State Police felt that it was necessary to preemptively clear their state from any wrongdoing as well.

The CT State Police continue to work in conjunction with federal, state & local law enforcement intelligence analysts regarding the recent events in Pennsylvania. At this time, our agency has received no information indicating a connection between these events and Connecticut. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 14, 2024

Well. Thanks for telling us, we guess.

What an oddly specific thing to say. https://t.co/pogSxbQJhi — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) July 15, 2024

Us: The attempt on Trump's life was awful.



Rhode Island: We didn't have anything to do with it. We swear!



Us: What?



Rhode Island: What? https://t.co/lR9tMfTGWH — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 14, 2024

Nobody:



Absolutely no one:



The RI State Police… https://t.co/8mNjkZtjND — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 15, 2024

I didn’t think Rhode Island had anything to do with the attempted Trump assassination before, but now I have questions https://t.co/dgi7JWVlvd — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 14, 2024

We are all MADE of questions right now.

I can't help but notice that Idaho has not made a similar statement making it clear that they had no connection. https://t.co/PjxkDa76SK — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) July 14, 2024

*squints suspiciously at Idaho*

Our thoughts as well.

Rhode Island just became a person of interest https://t.co/d8BZLAoLTC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 14, 2024

They weren't on ANYONE'S radar ... until now.

This raises more questions for me than it answers. https://t.co/8SsRs2bzPS — Tim Hamilton (@TSHamiltonAstro) July 14, 2024

Good to know, we suppose.

Alright, we need statements for the other 47 states besides Pennsylvania.



I’ll be deep in the cold cold ground before I recognize Missourah…



which is just the cover they’d rely on. Hmmm… — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) July 15, 2024

*turns suspicious squint to Missouri*

Off topic but has anyone checked Rhode Island's basement recently? — Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@hoodsy) July 15, 2024

Good, good. NGL, I was having my suspicions about Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/L77EeFuAeP — Super Jer Deluxe, Bemused Xer (@BakoJer) July 15, 2024

Pennsylvania (tomorrow):



"We are still working an active investigation and we don't yet know the motive behind yesterday's attack, but we have this sneaking suspicion the state of Rhode Island is guilty." — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) July 15, 2024

Methinks the RI State Police doth protest too much. — Salviati (@Salviati_) July 14, 2024

Me puzzled that Rhode Island State Police tweets “we had nothing to do with the event in Pennsylvania”. pic.twitter.com/u7GOUIiTCF — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 15, 2024

Very puzzling, indeed.