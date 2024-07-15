'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassination Attempt

BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...
Laura W.  |  9:35 AM on July 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Of all the things we've seen since the assassination attempt on President Trump this past Saturday, this one definitely has to be one of the strangest. The Rhode Island State Police official X account tweeted this out yesterday:

Now, before we continue, the CONNECTICUT State Police felt that it was necessary to preemptively clear their state from any wrongdoing as well. 

Well. Thanks for telling us, we guess. 

We are all MADE of questions right now.

*squints suspiciously at Idaho*

Our thoughts as well.

They weren't on ANYONE'S radar ... until now.

Good to know, we suppose.

*turns suspicious squint to Missouri*

Very puzzling, indeed.

