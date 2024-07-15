Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'

Laura W.  |  5:15 PM on July 15, 2024

Yesterday, Jake Tapper shared on his X page that a senior House Democrat had told the media outlet Axios that 'We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency', and our favorite bartender-turned-congresswoman is having NONE OF THAT. Check it out:

Wasn't it the Democrats who were calling on everyone to 'tone down the rhetoric' in the wake of the assassination attempt of President Trump??

Oh wait, that's right, we remember now. It's (D)ifferent when THEY do it. They'll never see how calling Trump an authoritarian fascist, literally Hitler, a threat to our very democracy, killer of women/minorities/LGBTQ youth/etc who NEEDS TO BE STOPPED would inspire a crazy person to commit a crazy act. We can say it until we're blue in the face, it will not matter.

Her full post reads: 'We’re back to calling Trump Hitler? You are the lowest common denominator and you should be removed from the House of Representatives. Not to mention, you should be embarrassed. Your whole family should be embarrassed. And anyone who associates with you should be embarrassed.  Despicable.'

This writer would also like to remind everyone of a man named Willem van Spronsen. On July 13, 2019 (that's right, five years TO THE DAY before the assassination attempt), Spronsen attacked and firebombed an I.C.E facility because he had been convinced that border patrol agents were running literal concentration camps at the border. Like our shooter the other day, Spronsen was also killed during his attack.

Now where could he have possibly gotten the idea that there were actual concentration camps at our southern border? Hmm...

Perhaps Alexandria should sit this one out, no?

To be fair, no leftist knows what that word actually means.

Say it ain't so!

I think we're at the point now that Democrats like AOC sully the good name of trash.

OUCH.

We could not agree more.

It's entirely likely that this assassination attempt that ended up killing not the intended target, but a father and husband who was protecting his family will ensure a Trump victory in November. What do you think, dear readers?

Tags: ASSASSINATION FASCISM TRUMP AOC

