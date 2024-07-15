DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'

Yesterday, Jake Tapper shared on his X page that a senior House Democrat had told the media outlet Axios that 'We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency', and our favorite bartender-turned-congresswoman is having NONE OF THAT. Check it out:

If you’re a “senior Democrat” that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism.



This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire. https://t.co/5oKQeMrOI0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2024

Wasn't it the Democrats who were calling on everyone to 'tone down the rhetoric' in the wake of the assassination attempt of President Trump??

Oh wait, that's right, we remember now. It's (D)ifferent when THEY do it. They'll never see how calling Trump an authoritarian fascist, literally Hitler, a threat to our very democracy, killer of women/minorities/LGBTQ youth/etc who NEEDS TO BE STOPPED would inspire a crazy person to commit a crazy act. We can say it until we're blue in the face, it will not matter.

We’re back to calling Trump Hitler?



You are the lowest common denominator and you should be removed from the House of Representatives.



Not to mention, you should be embarrassed. Your whole family should be embarrassed. And anyone who associates with you should be embarrassed.… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 15, 2024

Her full post reads: 'We’re back to calling Trump Hitler? You are the lowest common denominator and you should be removed from the House of Representatives. Not to mention, you should be embarrassed. Your whole family should be embarrassed. And anyone who associates with you should be embarrassed. Despicable.'

This writer would also like to remind everyone of a man named Willem van Spronsen. On July 13, 2019 (that's right, five years TO THE DAY before the assassination attempt), Spronsen attacked and firebombed an I.C.E facility because he had been convinced that border patrol agents were running literal concentration camps at the border. Like our shooter the other day, Spronsen was also killed during his attack.

Now where could he have possibly gotten the idea that there were actual concentration camps at our southern border? Hmm...

Remember when AOC compared detention centers as concentration camps and then a left wing extremist tried to burn one to the ground? pic.twitter.com/MI1CSggZiW — sean brett (@BaconKnight) July 15, 2024

Perhaps Alexandria should sit this one out, no?

Biden: "It’s time to cool it down."



AOC: "If Biden doesn't win, it's fascism." https://t.co/Cn44PIwOpL — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 15, 2024

I think you need to go back and look up what ‘fascism’ is. Same with the word ‘genocide’. Oh and ‘apartheid’. In fact we should all chip in and get you a really good dictionary. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 15, 2024

To be fair, no leftist knows what that word actually means.

"resign themselves to fascism"



So much for the "We have to tone down the rhetoric".



Wonder if she'll introduce another bill to remove Secret Service protection from Trump this week?



"If at first you don't succeed...." https://t.co/LMYa9HHh6m — 2A History (@2aHistory) July 15, 2024

You just had a guy try to assassinate Donald Trump because you all have repeatedly called him a fascist since 2016. https://t.co/d8TjmYiQDu pic.twitter.com/QZcc3N91GG — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 15, 2024

Assassination attempt bought Trump a whole 24 hours of elected democrats pretending to care about unity before going back to calling his movement “fascism” https://t.co/2exGGric92 — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) July 15, 2024

One day later, AOC—who voted to remove Trump’s Secret Service detail—is already back to “literally Hitler” https://t.co/rMGTjbfSZD — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 15, 2024

If Trump was really a fascist, killing him would be justified, no? Yesterday, she said "there is no place for political violence," but she doesn't believe that. A day later and she's back encouraging violence. https://t.co/SKYBxLl5bM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 15, 2024

What if I told you the “democratic socialism” and fascism are kinda the same thing? https://t.co/aXaPLNZO3L — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) July 15, 2024

Say it ain't so!

I think we're at the point now that Democrats like AOC sully the good name of trash.

Don’t you have a Hamas rally to attend? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 15, 2024

One characteristic of fascism is the attempt to kill your political opponents, Sandy. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) July 15, 2024

You are the problem here — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 15, 2024

Well few would know more about functional uselessness than you, would they? How's that garbage disposal treating you? — R Shacklefordton (@shacklefordton) July 15, 2024

OUCH.

So much for "turning down the temperature" on the hate messaging. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) July 15, 2024

If you're just going to keep saying "fascism" over and over again as a means to rile people up into hysteria maybe *you* should retire. — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) July 15, 2024

We could not agree more.

It's entirely likely that this assassination attempt that ended up killing not the intended target, but a father and husband who was protecting his family will ensure a Trump victory in November. What do you think, dear readers?