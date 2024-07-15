So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY After Trump Attack

In the hours that followed the assassination attempt on President Trump Saturday afternoon, sane and rational people were rightly denouncing and condemning the shooting and calling to tone down rhetoric on all sides. Even Kinzinger seemed to have a fairly cool head in those moments. Too bad it didn't last, check out his post from just yesterday:
The Trump campaign and surrogates will try to intimidate Biden supporters from going after the former President politically.— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) July 14, 2024
Do not let up. Trump is a threat to democracy and he must be stopped. Every rational person knows that means politically. DO NOT let them twist your…
The full text reads, 'The Trump campaign and surrogates will try to intimidate Biden supporters from going after the former President politically. Do not let up. Trump is a threat to democracy and he must be stopped. Every rational person knows that means politically. DO NOT let them twist your words and intimidate you. Trump must be beaten at the ballot box.'
I guess we're all just expected to memory-hole the fact that calling Trump a 'threat that must be stopped' is precisely the rhetoric that led to this attack in the first place. Something happens in an unstable person's mind when you spend 9+ years calling someone the second coming of Hitler, and it's usually not a positive thing.
Less than 24 hours after Trump was shot, Adam Kinzinger takes to X to call him a “threat to democracy,” the very rhetoric which likely led to the assassination attempt in the first place https://t.co/5LHu7lJNVY pic.twitter.com/KElWmSLifU— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 14, 2024
See? We're not the only ones who noticed.
So much for cooler heads prevailing and toning down the rhetoric. But hey, we all know that it's (D)ifferent when they do it!
So you’re still trying to get Trump killed. ✅— WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) July 14, 2024
You couldn't even wait 24 hours, Kinzy.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 14, 2024
Thankfully your career is over and you've been reduced to trolling on social media.
Love him or hate him, but one thing is indisputable: Trump broke SO many people.
You didn’t miss a beat to put a target on Trump again. Shame on you. You’re not only risking his life but his supporters too. But what did we expect from a “man” that can sleep at night after helping to send patriot protestors away for 20 years.— Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) July 15, 2024
This is what y'all have caused, bro; haven't you all done enough?— UltraMAGARepublican2.0 (@trumpwon78) July 14, 2024
Your words, no matter how you twist them, are always interpreted by those on the left as meaning violence.
There is no threat to democracy; stop creating a situation out of nothing for your political narrative. pic.twitter.com/rVa06q2MMB
We cannot forget that a man was killed from the gunshots while protecting his family. His name was Corey Comperatore. Never forget his name.
Shut the hell up you absolute clown. The American media is the REAL threat to democracy. pic.twitter.com/BRfwPfM6ov— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 15, 2024
Very fair point. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: you do not hate the media enough.
Tone the rhetoric down didn't even last 24 hours.... https://t.co/o1tZNmGvYa— Nameless G (@RealTmDaddy) July 14, 2024
Listen to this man. His political instincts are unerring. https://t.co/wSOGe3q8KH— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 14, 2024
Ok, that one made us giggle.
Trump gets shot in the head.— S.A. McCarthy (@pipesmoknpapist) July 14, 2024
Adam Kinzinger: Do not let up. Trump is a threat to democracy and must be stopped.
This is psychopathic. They are literally calling on their brainwashed cult followers to murder Trump. https://t.co/I4NRTnVRvU
It definitely appears that way. Very bad optics after a literal assassination attempt.
Adam Kinzinger is part of the problem.— Tony Capocollo 🦅 MAGA 🇺🇸 (@TonyCapocollo) July 15, 2024
No. Trump is not a threat to Democracy. https://t.co/EFVacHXsO2
A day after an assassination attempt on a former President of the United States, you think it’s a good idea to say President Trump “must be stopped.” WTF is wrong with you? https://t.co/QDylV4NjZg pic.twitter.com/gaQzQGaOJU— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) July 14, 2024
"Trump is a threat to democracy and he must be stopped."— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 14, 2024
Your violent thug tried yesterday. https://t.co/cbAe4HvQbG
And so they start up again immediately. Using the “threat to democracy” canard is so old. But it’s the only song they know. https://t.co/6Z8ZHP0lWP— 🎙️🏴☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) July 14, 2024
It's the only song they know, but we can't ever forget how effective it is. The easiest way to control a population is via fear. Make people afraid, then promise them a solution and they'll do whatever you want.
This is what we're up against.
