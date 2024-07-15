D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years...
So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY After Trump Attack

Laura W.  |  11:45 AM on July 15, 2024
Twitchy

In the hours that followed the assassination attempt on President Trump Saturday afternoon, sane and rational people were rightly denouncing and condemning the shooting and calling to tone down rhetoric on all sides. Even Kinzinger seemed to have a fairly cool head in those moments. Too bad it didn't last, check out his post from just yesterday:

The full text reads, 'The Trump campaign and surrogates will try to intimidate Biden supporters from going after the former President politically. Do not let up.  Trump is a threat to democracy and he must be stopped.  Every rational person knows that means politically.  DO NOT let them twist your words and intimidate you. Trump must be beaten at the ballot box.'

I guess we're all just expected to memory-hole the fact that calling Trump a 'threat that must be stopped' is precisely the rhetoric that led to this attack in the first place. Something happens in an unstable person's mind when you spend 9+ years calling someone the second coming of Hitler, and it's usually not a positive thing.

See? We're not the only ones who noticed.

So much for cooler heads prevailing and toning down the rhetoric. But hey, we all know that it's (D)ifferent when they do it!

Love him or hate him, but one thing is indisputable: Trump broke SO many people.

We cannot forget that a man was killed from the gunshots while protecting his family. His name was Corey Comperatore. Never forget his name.

Very fair point. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: you do not hate the media enough.

Ok, that one made us giggle.

It definitely appears that way. Very bad optics after a literal assassination attempt.

It's the only song they know, but we can't ever forget how effective it is. The easiest way to control a population is via fear. Make people afraid, then promise them a solution and they'll do whatever you want.

This is what we're up against.

