You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect Her Reproductive System

Laura W.  |  9:00 AM on July 06, 2024
Twitchy

What can we possibly say about the gender ideology cult that we haven't already said? This nonsense is destroying an entire generation of our young people, and we on the right seem to be the only ones concerned about it.

This woman is just another example of this. She is very shocked to learn that years upon years of hormone replacements have had a negative impact on her natural reproductive system. What's even stranger is that, despite identifying as a man, she seemingly has no interest in removing her uterus and ovaries and continuing on with the testosterone 'therapy', which is oddly a small miracle in and of itself. Take a look:

If you choose not to play the video, the nutshell version is that when she started having issues with severe cramping, her inclusive and affirmative doctor told her she would need a hysterectomy. She goes on to say that she had an opportunity to speak with a transgender nurse practitioner who told her that surgery wasn't automatically necessary, she just needed to forgo the hormones.

She claims she has not been taking 'T' (testosterone) for a year and a half to 'give those tissues time to heal', and VOILA! The issue resolved itself.

First and foremost, if you need to stop transitioning to 'give your body time to heal', that means you're doing something to damage your body and should probably rethink what you're doing altogether.

Prisha is a woman who has de-transitioned herself and she actively speaks out about the damage that this societal affirmation is doing to young people. She has since gone on to start a family and has a beautiful new baby, so, on a side note, congratulations to her!

Back to the first woman, she claims she was NEVER TOLD the negative side effects of hormone replacement therapy, and that's actually a huge problem within the world of medical and surgical transitioning. These people, who are all too often minor children when they start transitioning, are not being properly informed of everything they're risking. 

This is quite the opposite of informed consent. Aaron's full post reads, 'These are the people that doctors are saying consented. In order to consent, you have to appreciate the consequences of the decision, both negative and positive. If you believe this woman, she didn’t understand those consequences.  And you might say “shouldn’t every rational person of common intelligence understand these consequences?” And I would tend to agree, which calls into question whether or not this person is rational, and of common intelligence? Or is this person so cuckoo or stupid that maybe their consent isn’t valid?'

Well, if you say this out loud, you're shouted down as an intolerant and transphobic bigot.

Always remember to follow the money.

It is obvious to reasonable and sane people, but leftists are no longer sane nor reasonable.

No way!!

Imagine if we treated anorexic people according to how they view themselves and their bodies and affirmed that view? Picture prescribing diet pills or gastric bypass surgery to an anorexic in order to affirm how that person sees themself, and then not only celebrating this, but patting yourself on the back for it. Then let's take this to the next step: screeching at anyone who dares to tell them the truth about themselves and tries to get them proper help and saying that their inevitable deaths are YOUR fault for not going along with the delusion that is causing the mental distress. This is no different.

The left is loving and affirming these people right into early graves. It's time to stop letting the inmates run the asylum.

