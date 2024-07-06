You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect Her Reproductive System

What can we possibly say about the gender ideology cult that we haven't already said? This nonsense is destroying an entire generation of our young people, and we on the right seem to be the only ones concerned about it.

Advertisement

This woman is just another example of this. She is very shocked to learn that years upon years of hormone replacements have had a negative impact on her natural reproductive system. What's even stranger is that, despite identifying as a man, she seemingly has no interest in removing her uterus and ovaries and continuing on with the testosterone 'therapy', which is oddly a small miracle in and of itself. Take a look:

"Trans man" claims no one told her about the female reproductive problems that develop after about 5 years on testosterone, that may require hysterectomy to resolve. They're giving this drug to minor girls. pic.twitter.com/WIstGEICRI — Σ𝕏ulansic 🦎 (@TTExulansic) July 5, 2024

If you choose not to play the video, the nutshell version is that when she started having issues with severe cramping, her inclusive and affirmative doctor told her she would need a hysterectomy. She goes on to say that she had an opportunity to speak with a transgender nurse practitioner who told her that surgery wasn't automatically necessary, she just needed to forgo the hormones.

She claims she has not been taking 'T' (testosterone) for a year and a half to 'give those tissues time to heal', and VOILA! The issue resolved itself.

First and foremost, if you need to stop transitioning to 'give your body time to heal', that means you're doing something to damage your body and should probably rethink what you're doing altogether.

It's a medical pathway indeed. It starts with affirmation and social transition. This is where that path leads, and this is not the end. Get off of the path while you can. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) July 6, 2024

Prisha is a woman who has de-transitioned herself and she actively speaks out about the damage that this societal affirmation is doing to young people. She has since gone on to start a family and has a beautiful new baby, so, on a side note, congratulations to her!

Back to the first woman, she claims she was NEVER TOLD the negative side effects of hormone replacement therapy, and that's actually a huge problem within the world of medical and surgical transitioning. These people, who are all too often minor children when they start transitioning, are not being properly informed of everything they're risking.

These are the people that doctors are saying consented.



In order to consent, you have to appreciate the consequences of the decision, both negative and positive. If you believe this woman, she didn’t understand those consequences.



And you might say “shouldn’t every rational… https://t.co/puVaAo0gnZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 6, 2024

This is quite the opposite of informed consent. Aaron's full post reads, 'These are the people that doctors are saying consented. In order to consent, you have to appreciate the consequences of the decision, both negative and positive. If you believe this woman, she didn’t understand those consequences. And you might say “shouldn’t every rational person of common intelligence understand these consequences?” And I would tend to agree, which calls into question whether or not this person is rational, and of common intelligence? Or is this person so cuckoo or stupid that maybe their consent isn’t valid?'

Advertisement

It helped for this person to stop taking testosterone, eh? It’s almost like women aren’t supposed to take testosterone and it could even be detrimental to their health. Who would’ve guessed? — SquintyNoodle (@SquintyNoodle) July 6, 2024

Well, if you say this out loud, you're shouted down as an intolerant and transphobic bigot.

So, according to the vid…the cramps might not be your uterus, it might be degradation of the pelvic floor or vaginal wall instead. Great news!?! Treatment: no T for 1.5 yr “to heal”, then back on. God the whole thing is so sad. — clustertrump (@clustertrumped) July 6, 2024

Lifelong medical dependency is good business model. — TR are MR ULTRA (@TRareMR) July 6, 2024

Always remember to follow the money.

So yet another way the medical system fails to bother caring for the female body, this time it happens to be ones who think they're male. BUT the cure is to stop poisoning the female body with overdoses of testosterone, which seems very obvious. — thou cynical 🧙🏽‍♀️🍁 (@thoucynical_) July 6, 2024

It is obvious to reasonable and sane people, but leftists are no longer sane nor reasonable.

So this person says that you shouldn't take everything your doctor says at face value and to reach out to others but is still willing to go this far with wrong sex hormones. Huh.



Its going to be tragic seeing more symptoms pop up for these people — G Fox (@GFox70611742) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

Does she really think that this patchwork approach to the destruction of testosterone in her body is going to take her through her 70s and 80s with a functioning urogenital system? What lies they have been told. https://t.co/FGfCStoG94 — Sally Sands🟧💜🤍💛 (@LooneeLuna) July 6, 2024

Remember, it’s the spooky TERFs trying to warn you and protect you from this who you should fear. They are the transphobes.



Trust the same organizations that all agreed lobotomies were a great fix for depression or being a floozy, despite all evidence of your eyes and ears. https://t.co/MOWHtwx5TH — SophieXY (@SophieXY44) July 6, 2024

She talks about how she hast to go on and off of testosterone so her sexual organs don’t degrade. Wow, it’s almost like a biological sex is real! And she’s poisoning herself. https://t.co/QQUSfVIvS4 — 🐦‍⬛ (@chgrcr) July 6, 2024

No way!!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This makes me so sad. These women have the answer right in front of them but won't let themselves see it. https://t.co/aOkxWBXGIT — AdornedInThorns (@AdornedInThorns) July 6, 2024

Dr’s pandering to the mentally ill https://t.co/SUtwbR9xvB — Kay. (@KT_TheBaker) July 6, 2024

Imagine if we treated anorexic people according to how they view themselves and their bodies and affirmed that view? Picture prescribing diet pills or gastric bypass surgery to an anorexic in order to affirm how that person sees themself, and then not only celebrating this, but patting yourself on the back for it. Then let's take this to the next step: screeching at anyone who dares to tell them the truth about themselves and tries to get them proper help and saying that their inevitable deaths are YOUR fault for not going along with the delusion that is causing the mental distress. This is no different.

Advertisement

The left is loving and affirming these people right into early graves. It's time to stop letting the inmates run the asylum.

**********************************