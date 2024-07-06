Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER

As if our country couldn't get more awesome, this writer's home state of Alabama steps up to the plate and knocks it out of the park.
A grocery store right here in the Yellowhammer State now has a vending machine where you can buy ammunition for commonly owned firearms that are popular in hunting country.
Alabama now sells ammunition in vending machines at grocery stores— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/4m6K2JaTFP
And yes, this writer did her due diligence and verified that this is, in fact, true. You can read the New York Post article right here.
https://t.co/4KzgrR0vuP pic.twitter.com/KUbzhMACSv— 🏴“American Obscenity” Bang Switch Actuator 🏴 (@BangSwitch5000) July 6, 2024
Don't make me move to Alabama. 😆😆— F_Stop_Harlot (@addict_of_brian) July 6, 2024
I live in Commiefornia and we need our IDs, a blood sample, mouth swab, and our first born son to buy ammo here. 😆😆 jk but I was asked by someone where I was born, country, state, and county? Apparently, my real ID wasn't good enough. https://t.co/AAx9Dldvdh
Are they franchising yet?— Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴☠️ (@cm_19d) July 5, 2024
They should be. https://t.co/3JjNAVnbSQ
These should be in every state that has constitutional carry.
https://t.co/0AZii8RNf1 pic.twitter.com/xrXS2Yt6fr— Mayhem (@deadbugs) July 5, 2024
Have you ever seen anything cooler than this? https://t.co/nkRXD1S4YT— Grayson County Conservatives (@county_grayson) July 6, 2024
Moving to Alabama.... https://t.co/aDbVRDHkpF— uncompromising (@stanroth6) July 6, 2024
I love my state so much for this LOL https://t.co/l597McEDgh— Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 5, 2024
Can we get a 'ROLL TIDE'?
This— Jake (@jborg_arts) July 5, 2024
This is how second amendment I am https://t.co/RPMyieXR1O
We'll take it a step further: vending machines where you can get a gun as well!
Now, the way this vending machine works, a buyer first taps the machine’s screen to choose the kind of ammo they want. Next, they're prompted to verify that they’re over 18 with a government-issued identification card. The device then scans the customer’s face and requests payment before dispensing the ammunition.
Nice!!! https://t.co/UBqQbr8w4g— Joshua Johnson (@Jajohnson215) July 5, 2024
More of this… https://t.co/13OtS43dLt— Bubo Ascalaphus (@cjemo555) July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
God, I love this country. pic.twitter.com/om9h4pcDEq— Jason 🇺🇸 (@WW1Hun) July 6, 2024
"Who the hell is breaking into my car? Honey, give me some quarters."— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 5, 2024
LOLLL
Freedom. A well armed society remains free.— Catholic Frequency (@CatholicFQ) July 5, 2024
An armed society is a polite society.
"Why would you need 30 rounds?"— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 5, 2024
"To stimulate the economy. I have a new vending machine to test out." pic.twitter.com/aSD4Yk79hb
Get ready for the liberal meltdown.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 5, 2024
Oh it's coming.
If I don’t need ID to vote, I sure as hell don’t need it for ammo.— Jay Decay 💀🍄 (@Jay_Decay369) July 5, 2024
That's actually not a terrible point.
That there is some glorious freedom. pic.twitter.com/bL4RJz7JIk— Thinky Crow (@KingAdrock42) July 5, 2024
brings a tear to my eye. God bless america!— thought crime enthusiast (@0xs33k2bh0ly) July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
Driving to that store right now. pic.twitter.com/Dq8IQVzLwV— TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) July 5, 2024
Hey, it's not called 'Alabama the Beautiful' for nothin'!
****************************************
