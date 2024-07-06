Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER

Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
Laura W.  |  7:30 AM on July 06, 2024
Twitchy

As if our country couldn't get more awesome, this writer's home state of Alabama steps up to the plate and knocks it out of the park.

A grocery store right here in the Yellowhammer State now has a vending machine where you can buy ammunition for commonly owned firearms that are popular in hunting country.

Advertisement

And yes, this writer did her due diligence and verified that this is, in fact, true. You can read the New York Post article right here.

These should be in every state that has constitutional carry.

justmindy
Advertisement

Can we get a 'ROLL TIDE'?

We'll take it a step further: vending machines where you can get a gun as well!

Now, the way this vending machine works, a buyer first taps the machine’s screen to choose the kind of ammo they want. Next, they're prompted to verify that they’re over 18 with a government-issued identification card. The device then scans the customer’s face and requests payment before dispensing the ammunition.

LOLLL

An armed society is a polite society.

Advertisement

Oh it's coming.

That's actually not a terrible point.

Hey, it's not called 'Alabama the Beautiful' for nothin'!





