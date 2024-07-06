Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER

As if our country couldn't get more awesome, this writer's home state of Alabama steps up to the plate and knocks it out of the park.

A grocery store right here in the Yellowhammer State now has a vending machine where you can buy ammunition for commonly owned firearms that are popular in hunting country.

Alabama now sells ammunition in vending machines at grocery stores



The European mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/4m6K2JaTFP — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2024

And yes, this writer did her due diligence and verified that this is, in fact, true. You can read the New York Post article right here.

Don't make me move to Alabama. 😆😆

I live in Commiefornia and we need our IDs, a blood sample, mouth swab, and our first born son to buy ammo here. 😆😆 jk but I was asked by someone where I was born, country, state, and county? Apparently, my real ID wasn't good enough. https://t.co/AAx9Dldvdh — F_Stop_Harlot (@addict_of_brian) July 6, 2024

Are they franchising yet?



They should be. https://t.co/3JjNAVnbSQ — Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴‍☠️ (@cm_19d) July 5, 2024

These should be in every state that has constitutional carry.

Have you ever seen anything cooler than this? https://t.co/nkRXD1S4YT — Grayson County Conservatives (@county_grayson) July 6, 2024

I love my state so much for this LOL https://t.co/l597McEDgh — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 5, 2024

Can we get a 'ROLL TIDE'?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This



This is how second amendment I am https://t.co/RPMyieXR1O — Jake (@jborg_arts) July 5, 2024

We'll take it a step further: vending machines where you can get a gun as well!

Now, the way this vending machine works, a buyer first taps the machine’s screen to choose the kind of ammo they want. Next, they're prompted to verify that they’re over 18 with a government-issued identification card. The device then scans the customer’s face and requests payment before dispensing the ammunition.

"Who the hell is breaking into my car? Honey, give me some quarters." — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 5, 2024

LOLLL

Freedom. A well armed society remains free. — Catholic Frequency (@CatholicFQ) July 5, 2024

An armed society is a polite society.

"Why would you need 30 rounds?"



"To stimulate the economy. I have a new vending machine to test out." pic.twitter.com/aSD4Yk79hb — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 5, 2024

Get ready for the liberal meltdown. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 5, 2024

Oh it's coming.

If I don’t need ID to vote, I sure as hell don’t need it for ammo. — Jay Decay 💀🍄 (@Jay_Decay369) July 5, 2024

That's actually not a terrible point.

That there is some glorious freedom. pic.twitter.com/bL4RJz7JIk — Thinky Crow (@KingAdrock42) July 5, 2024

brings a tear to my eye. God bless america! — thought crime enthusiast (@0xs33k2bh0ly) July 5, 2024

Driving to that store right now. pic.twitter.com/Dq8IQVzLwV — TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) July 5, 2024

Hey, it's not called 'Alabama the Beautiful' for nothin'!

