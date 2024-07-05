'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST Song Choice

If it isn't crystal frickin' clear already, the left has ZERO sense of self-awareness. Which, incidentally, is GREAT for us writers here at Twitchy. We won't bore you with a long preamble here, we'll just show you this video because GOOD LORD these people are not smart, and you just have to see it to believe it. Watch:

Advertisement

Pro-abortion Democrats march to “Born in the USA,” blissfully unaware of the searing irony. pic.twitter.com/U4EimX9zf8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2024

There is something just so spectacularly funny about leftists LARPing as handmaids to protest abortion restrictions while marching to 'Born in the USA'. It truly boggles the mind for a reasonable person.

For the record? This writer's advice to those women? FIND A NEW TV SHOW TO WATCH. Lord knows you people don't read. Ironically, in the book? Those women fought like Hell to KEEP their children they were forced to conceive. Only thanks to Hulu has this turned into a bizarre leftist fantasy, and make no mistake, it 100% is a fantasy they are hoping for just so they can feel vindicated. This is not happening in any sort of objective reality.

Scarier thought: they’re aware. They just don’t care. — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 6, 2024

That's an alarming point, actually. But we know the narrative matters more to the left than the facts do.

Hmm, I guess “Aborted” in the U.S.A. Isn’t as catchy! — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️𝕾𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖋𝖆𝖓🇵🇱⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) July 6, 2024

Shouldn't they be playing Springsteen's "Spare Parts"?



Horrible, nasty little ghouls. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2024

It would definitely be more fitting.

57 varieties of deluded. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) July 6, 2024

OMG. Deeply tragic and broadly funny at the same time. — Black Shwarma (@TheSteve12) July 5, 2024

No one ever accused the left of being intelligent. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 5, 2024

What a horrible message on Independence Day 💔 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 5, 2024

Yeah, 'we aren't truly free unless we can kill our prenatal children' seems like a bad bumper sticker ...

Morons rarely have any sort of self awareness. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 5, 2024

Democrats are really dumb. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 5, 2024

They are the 'useful idiots' we've been warned about.

I fixed the song for these horrible, awful, vile, disgusting people. https://t.co/4dmszCMxe9 pic.twitter.com/lIJ8nKimL3 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2024

We know Calvin appeared once already, but y'all HAVE to hear the song LOL

"Born in the USA"??? BUT they don't WANT unborn Babies to be BORN! Are they really THAT Stupid? https://t.co/KKbrc23qUp — Patricia Delaney (@PatriciaDelan11) July 6, 2024

Yes, Patricia. They are THAT stupid.

The rank stupidity is actually impressive. These people couldn’t pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were on the sole. https://t.co/vXWyJr9F5t — taylor thoroughbreds (@CurtTHC) July 5, 2024

change the words

Killed in the USA

Murdered in the USA

Butchered in the USA

Baby dies in the hands of killers

That's 4 verses I think I got it down now https://t.co/NCa2cDVKtW — They call me Papa (@WhoopsOhMy) July 5, 2024

Advertisement

Democrats the dumbest people on the planet

Idiots https://t.co/4DB5UaCjsN — katz 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Maga 💪🏻🇮🇹🚴🏼‍♀️☕️🤌🏻 (@katz_maga) July 5, 2024

Not the first time that song has been use obliviously. https://t.co/P2X6FS6whA — The Patriotic Hat (@ThePoliticalHat) July 5, 2024

Very true.

Simply proves what I continuously say that liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/m3HnyJh2Dx — mopar75028 (@mopar75028) July 5, 2024

You people don’t even realize that putting in back in the states hands, YOU GET A VOTE! Morons. Stop allowing Tik Tok to educate you. Read things for yourself. https://t.co/28BUrCnBcm — Oma’s Hot Mess Express (@PrutzmanShannon) July 5, 2024

For people who seem so concerned about 'saving democracy', they seem clueless as to how that works.

Every pro abortionist has already been born, yet want to deny other humans the opportunity to be born! https://t.co/p4znxDMJ1c — 🇺🇸 Sandy Beach 🇺🇸 (@Sandollar89) July 5, 2024

But it's their basic human right to decide that for other humans!!1! Or something...

Freaking idiots, top to bottom; side to side. https://t.co/nU79qtpU0H — Gregory Lehman🇺🇸 (@Postlake10826) July 5, 2024

You just can't make this stuff up. Just stupid people. https://t.co/oSlpZTb1as — Bosun-Patriot1776 (@yarpfi) July 5, 2024

Advertisement

The disconnect is a chasm https://t.co/wNHnhO3kU1 — OnceUponATomato 🇺🇸✝️❤️🍅 (@LMWauters) July 5, 2024

Not the brightest crayons in the box. https://t.co/OAFd8fUicL — Cindy Smith (@Smith150213) July 5, 2024

Yeah, the porch light is on, but no one is home.

These women are always screeching at us to vote like our lives (and our children and grandchildren's lives) depend on it, and they couldn't be more right. Our children and grandchildren's lives do literally depend on us voting like their lives depend on it.

And we aren't the side voting for the legal right to kill them before they can be born right here in the U.S.A.

********************************



