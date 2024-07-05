'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST Song Choice

If it isn't crystal frickin' clear already, the left has ZERO sense of self-awareness. Which, incidentally, is GREAT for us writers here at Twitchy. We won't bore you with a long preamble here, we'll just show you this video because GOOD LORD these people are not smart, and you just have to see it to believe it. Watch:
Pro-abortion Democrats march to “Born in the USA,” blissfully unaware of the searing irony. pic.twitter.com/U4EimX9zf8— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2024
There is something just so spectacularly funny about leftists LARPing as handmaids to protest abortion restrictions while marching to 'Born in the USA'. It truly boggles the mind for a reasonable person.
For the record? This writer's advice to those women? FIND A NEW TV SHOW TO WATCH. Lord knows you people don't read. Ironically, in the book? Those women fought like Hell to KEEP their children they were forced to conceive. Only thanks to Hulu has this turned into a bizarre leftist fantasy, and make no mistake, it 100% is a fantasy they are hoping for just so they can feel vindicated. This is not happening in any sort of objective reality.
Scarier thought: they’re aware. They just don’t care.— Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 6, 2024
That's an alarming point, actually. But we know the narrative matters more to the left than the facts do.
Hmm, I guess “Aborted” in the U.S.A. Isn’t as catchy!— 🇺🇸🏴☘️𝕾𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖋𝖆𝖓🇵🇱⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) July 6, 2024
Shouldn't they be playing Springsteen's "Spare Parts"?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2024
Horrible, nasty little ghouls.
It would definitely be more fitting.
57 varieties of deluded.— Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) July 6, 2024
OMG. Deeply tragic and broadly funny at the same time.— Black Shwarma (@TheSteve12) July 5, 2024
No one ever accused the left of being intelligent.— Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 5, 2024
What a horrible message on Independence Day 💔— Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 5, 2024
Yeah, 'we aren't truly free unless we can kill our prenatal children' seems like a bad bumper sticker ...
Morons rarely have any sort of self awareness.— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 5, 2024
Democrats are really dumb.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 5, 2024
They are the 'useful idiots' we've been warned about.
I fixed the song for these horrible, awful, vile, disgusting people. https://t.co/4dmszCMxe9 pic.twitter.com/lIJ8nKimL3— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2024
We know Calvin appeared once already, but y'all HAVE to hear the song LOL
"Born in the USA"??? BUT they don't WANT unborn Babies to be BORN! Are they really THAT Stupid? https://t.co/KKbrc23qUp— Patricia Delaney (@PatriciaDelan11) July 6, 2024
Yes, Patricia. They are THAT stupid.
The rank stupidity is actually impressive. These people couldn’t pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were on the sole. https://t.co/vXWyJr9F5t— taylor thoroughbreds (@CurtTHC) July 5, 2024
change the words— They call me Papa (@WhoopsOhMy) July 5, 2024
Killed in the USA
Murdered in the USA
Butchered in the USA
Baby dies in the hands of killers
That's 4 verses I think I got it down now https://t.co/NCa2cDVKtW
https://t.co/jHkeqqoTyY pic.twitter.com/lr2iUc2Zm5— Sieve (@NoOnesPlatypus) July 6, 2024
Democrats the dumbest people on the planet— katz 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Maga 💪🏻🇮🇹🚴🏼♀️☕️🤌🏻 (@katz_maga) July 5, 2024
Idiots https://t.co/4DB5UaCjsN
Not the first time that song has been use obliviously. https://t.co/P2X6FS6whA— The Patriotic Hat (@ThePoliticalHat) July 5, 2024
Very true.
It's a death cult. https://t.co/ch0GgmKlRB— Truthy 𝕏 (@alocinotasor) July 5, 2024
Simply proves what I continuously say that liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/m3HnyJh2Dx— mopar75028 (@mopar75028) July 5, 2024
You people don’t even realize that putting in back in the states hands, YOU GET A VOTE! Morons. Stop allowing Tik Tok to educate you. Read things for yourself. https://t.co/28BUrCnBcm— Oma’s Hot Mess Express (@PrutzmanShannon) July 5, 2024
For people who seem so concerned about 'saving democracy', they seem clueless as to how that works.
Every pro abortionist has already been born, yet want to deny other humans the opportunity to be born! https://t.co/p4znxDMJ1c— 🇺🇸 Sandy Beach 🇺🇸 (@Sandollar89) July 5, 2024
But it's their basic human right to decide that for other humans!!1! Or something...
Freaking idiots, top to bottom; side to side. https://t.co/nU79qtpU0H— Gregory Lehman🇺🇸 (@Postlake10826) July 5, 2024
You just can't make this stuff up. Just stupid people. https://t.co/oSlpZTb1as— Bosun-Patriot1776 (@yarpfi) July 5, 2024
The disconnect is a chasm https://t.co/wNHnhO3kU1— OnceUponATomato 🇺🇸✝️❤️🍅 (@LMWauters) July 5, 2024
Not the brightest crayons in the box. https://t.co/OAFd8fUicL— Cindy Smith (@Smith150213) July 5, 2024
Yeah, the porch light is on, but no one is home.
These women are always screeching at us to vote like our lives (and our children and grandchildren's lives) depend on it, and they couldn't be more right. Our children and grandchildren's lives do literally depend on us voting like their lives depend on it.
And we aren't the side voting for the legal right to kill them before they can be born right here in the U.S.A.
