'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST Song Choice

Laura W.  |  10:15 PM on July 05, 2024
Gif

If it isn't crystal frickin' clear already, the left has ZERO sense of self-awareness. Which, incidentally, is GREAT for us writers here at Twitchy. We won't bore you with a long preamble here, we'll just show you this video because GOOD LORD these people are not smart, and you just have to see it to believe it. Watch:

There is something just so spectacularly funny about leftists LARPing as handmaids to protest abortion restrictions while marching to 'Born in the USA'. It truly boggles the mind for a reasonable person.

For the record? This writer's advice to those women? FIND A NEW TV SHOW TO WATCH. Lord knows you people don't read. Ironically, in the book? Those women fought like Hell to KEEP their children they were forced to conceive. Only thanks to Hulu has this turned into a bizarre leftist fantasy, and make no mistake, it 100% is a fantasy they are hoping for just so they can feel vindicated. This is not happening in any sort of objective reality.

That's an alarming point, actually. But we know the narrative matters more to the left than the facts do.

It would definitely be more fitting.

Yeah, 'we aren't truly free unless we can kill our prenatal children' seems like a bad bumper sticker ...

They are the 'useful idiots' we've been warned about.

We know Calvin appeared once already, but y'all HAVE to hear the song LOL

Yes, Patricia. They are THAT stupid.

Very true.

For people who seem so concerned about 'saving democracy', they seem clueless as to how that works.

 But it's their basic human right to decide that for other humans!!1! Or something...

Yeah, the porch light is on, but no one is home.

These women are always screeching at us to vote like our lives (and our children and grandchildren's lives) depend on it, and they couldn't be more right. Our children and grandchildren's lives do literally depend on us voting like their lives depend on it.

And we aren't the side voting for the legal right to kill them before they can be born right here in the U.S.A.

