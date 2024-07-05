'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes

Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly EPIC Fashion

Laura W.  |  11:45 PM on July 05, 2024
Twitchy

There are a ton of ways that people across all 50 states celebrate the Fourth of July, but this one in Alaska may just take the dang cake! Watch:

Collin's post reads in full as such:

NEW: Glacier View, Alaska celebrated the Fourth of July by launching cars off a cliff while blasting "God Bless the U.S.A."  The event is an annual tradition that started in 2005 with tickets now costing $20.  Most years, about 6 vehicles are launched off the cliff however reports say they had about a dozen for this year's celebration. Vehicles take off from one of two runways: One has a monorail and the other is freewheeling. Most cars are launched with a piece of wood wedged against the gas pedal. Epic.

Not gonna lie, this writer is all in for that kind of show, and we aren't alone!

We're only slightly laughing when we say that's not a terrible idea!

Somewhat disappointed. Hollywood has always promised us explosions! Next year, we're getting Michael Bay involved.

'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His Mental Health
Laura W.
Exactly. Just hush up and enjoy the show.

Speaking of Tesla trucks ...

Those trucks may be ugly as sin, but that is a beautiful sight to behold.

Road trip!

You may be cool, but you're definitely not 'launch cars off a cliff blasting patriotic music' cool. Just sayin'.

This writer found it so awesome that she decided to write a whole article about it!

So do we!

God bless America!

