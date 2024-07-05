Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly EPIC Fashion

There are a ton of ways that people across all 50 states celebrate the Fourth of July, but this one in Alaska may just take the dang cake! Watch:

NEW: Glacier View, Alaska celebrated the Fourth of July by launching cars off a cliff while blasting "God Bless the U.S.A."



The event is an annual tradition that started in 2005 with tickets now costing $20.



Most years, about 6 vehicles are launched off the cliff however… pic.twitter.com/oMMHZYq4QL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024

Advertisement

Collin's post reads in full as such:

NEW: Glacier View, Alaska celebrated the Fourth of July by launching cars off a cliff while blasting "God Bless the U.S.A." The event is an annual tradition that started in 2005 with tickets now costing $20. Most years, about 6 vehicles are launched off the cliff however reports say they had about a dozen for this year's celebration. Vehicles take off from one of two runways: One has a monorail and the other is freewheeling. Most cars are launched with a piece of wood wedged against the gas pedal. Epic.

Not gonna lie, this writer is all in for that kind of show, and we aren't alone!

This is how to celebrate!!! I may have to hit this up one year. Legit. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2024

Viewership would go through the roof. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024

We're only slightly laughing when we say that's not a terrible idea!

Wow… that’s wild. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 5, 2024

No explosions?!?



Does Hollywood LIE to us when they make EVERY CAR EXPLODE when it falls a few feet down a steep drop?!?



Say it ain't so!!! — Sofa King MAGA (@jarmaug) July 5, 2024

Somewhat disappointed. Hollywood has always promised us explosions! Next year, we're getting Michael Bay involved.

Murica! — Lutheran for Life 🇺🇸 🦬🐊🌴🇮🇱🐊 (@AjwillTW) July 5, 2024

Some people know how to party and it shows. 🔥 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 5, 2024

Some things that are American are hard to explain.



You just enjoy them.🙏🇺🇸 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 5, 2024

Exactly. Just hush up and enjoy the show.

They should launch a Tesla truck off to see if it survives. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 5, 2024

Speaking of Tesla trucks ...

I think this guy celebrated the Fourth of July best by launching fireworks off the back of a cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/wOU8ldMjWw — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 5, 2024

Those trucks may be ugly as sin, but that is a beautiful sight to behold.

The European mind can't comprehend https://t.co/m2ewiP4CIy — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 5, 2024

New Vacation Destination just dropped. https://t.co/893ewzwhCQ — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) July 5, 2024

I know what I'm doing on July 4, 2025. https://t.co/stWkqO2d0U — Darin Watson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@Darin_Watson) July 6, 2024

Road trip!

And I thought the illegal fireworks on my block were cool. https://t.co/0zWqJmUBWJ — Brian Brown (@briansbrown) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

You may be cool, but you're definitely not 'launch cars off a cliff blasting patriotic music' cool. Just sayin'.

Every male will probably watch this atleast six times. Just because. https://t.co/97TwIJQOfw — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) July 5, 2024

This writer found it so awesome that she decided to write a whole article about it!

So do we!

We truly live in the best country on earth.

-the mgmt.https://t.co/gKsF1H7KPH https://t.co/E3znyebBTZ — The Loftus Party (@theloftusparty) July 5, 2024

God bless America!

*************************************