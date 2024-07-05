Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly EPIC Fashion

There are a ton of ways that people across all 50 states celebrate the Fourth of July, but this one in Alaska may just take the dang cake! Watch:
NEW: Glacier View, Alaska celebrated the Fourth of July by launching cars off a cliff while blasting "God Bless the U.S.A."— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024
The event is an annual tradition that started in 2005 with tickets now costing $20.
Most years, about 6 vehicles are launched off the cliff however… pic.twitter.com/oMMHZYq4QL
Collin's post reads in full as such:
NEW: Glacier View, Alaska celebrated the Fourth of July by launching cars off a cliff while blasting "God Bless the U.S.A." The event is an annual tradition that started in 2005 with tickets now costing $20. Most years, about 6 vehicles are launched off the cliff however reports say they had about a dozen for this year's celebration. Vehicles take off from one of two runways: One has a monorail and the other is freewheeling. Most cars are launched with a piece of wood wedged against the gas pedal. Epic.
Not gonna lie, this writer is all in for that kind of show, and we aren't alone!
This is how to celebrate!!! I may have to hit this up one year. Legit.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2024
Viewership would go through the roof.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024
We're only slightly laughing when we say that's not a terrible idea!
Wow… that’s wild. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 5, 2024
No explosions?!?— Sofa King MAGA (@jarmaug) July 5, 2024
Does Hollywood LIE to us when they make EVERY CAR EXPLODE when it falls a few feet down a steep drop?!?
Say it ain't so!!!
Somewhat disappointed. Hollywood has always promised us explosions! Next year, we're getting Michael Bay involved.
Recommended
Murica!— Lutheran for Life 🇺🇸 🦬🐊🌴🇮🇱🐊 (@AjwillTW) July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
Some people know how to party and it shows. 🔥— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 5, 2024
Some things that are American are hard to explain.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 5, 2024
You just enjoy them.🙏🇺🇸
Exactly. Just hush up and enjoy the show.
They should launch a Tesla truck off to see if it survives.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 5, 2024
Speaking of Tesla trucks ...
I think this guy celebrated the Fourth of July best by launching fireworks off the back of a cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/wOU8ldMjWw— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 5, 2024
Those trucks may be ugly as sin, but that is a beautiful sight to behold.
The European mind can't comprehend https://t.co/m2ewiP4CIy— Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 5, 2024
New Vacation Destination just dropped. https://t.co/893ewzwhCQ— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) July 5, 2024
Hell yeah, Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b448j7yJS0— cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) July 5, 2024
I know what I'm doing on July 4, 2025. https://t.co/stWkqO2d0U— Darin Watson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@Darin_Watson) July 6, 2024
Road trip!
And I thought the illegal fireworks on my block were cool. https://t.co/0zWqJmUBWJ— Brian Brown (@briansbrown) July 6, 2024
You may be cool, but you're definitely not 'launch cars off a cliff blasting patriotic music' cool. Just sayin'.
Every male will probably watch this atleast six times. Just because. https://t.co/97TwIJQOfw— Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) July 5, 2024
This writer found it so awesome that she decided to write a whole article about it!
https://t.co/tzXzbRPhxF pic.twitter.com/E00wTm89Mu— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) July 6, 2024
So do we!
We truly live in the best country on earth.— The Loftus Party (@theloftusparty) July 5, 2024
-the mgmt.https://t.co/gKsF1H7KPH https://t.co/E3znyebBTZ
God bless America!
*************************************
Join the conversation as a VIP Member