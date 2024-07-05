'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His Mental Health

Everyone who has been paying attention knows how unwell Joe Biden is, mentally speaking. There is a glaring problem with the leader of our free world right now, and the left is so busy screeching incoherently about the BaD oRaNgE mAn that they're willing to overlook issues that really shouldn't be overlooked in not only a sitting president, but a candidate for another term as well.

Advertisement

I’m genuinely sad/angry over what these ppl around him are doing to Joe Biden. He deserves better than to go out like this. The answer is to let him retire w/some dignity. Not to keep forcing the critically wounded racehorse to run more. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 6, 2024

At this point, it really does look like a blatant case of elder abuse.

Full disclosure, this writer lost her father to Alzheimer's/dementia in 2022, so this does hit a little close to home. Check out some of the responses.

Joe Biden deserves to be held accountable for his corruption and what he did to me in 1993 @megynkelly, and I deserve justice. The American people deserve a true leader who does not politically weaponize the DOJ and intelligence and a stop to endless wars. — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) July 6, 2024

I disagree. Joe Biden brought hell upon himself for being an evil greedy, power hungry traitor, an unapologetic racist, and serial pedophile. Zero sympathy — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) July 6, 2024

I'm old enough to have watched most of his career. he was ALWAYS a mean, lying, nasty, petty racist. I don't pity HIM at all. the people who don't deserve this are the American Citizens — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 6, 2024

No, he really doesn’t. He’s been a mean, nasty, racist lying sack of cow dung his entire life. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 6, 2024

I’ll never feel bad for Joe Biden.



He once ruined the life of a truck driver to score political points off the death of his first wife and child.



His family and the people around him are shameless grifters because that’s also who Joe Biden is.



He made the bed he lies in. https://t.co/cXn9iv4SWD — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 6, 2024

I have despised Joe Biden for 35 years. Now, I pity him. An old man unraveling like this should not be on the public stage. https://t.co/3WQtAmt9ub — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 6, 2024

We don't think anyone actually believes that Biden is the one running anything anymore. And that's been true for a good little while now.

Most people, though, had very strong opinions.

“Deserve’s got nothing to do with it.”

- William Munny https://t.co/dzuFWvwSbc — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) July 6, 2024

I feel nothing for Joe Biden or any of these people. They have systematically destroyed my country over his 40 year tenure..



They can rot in hell. https://t.co/TQ9bI39tNQ — Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) July 6, 2024

If he weren't a vindictive, divisive demagogue I'd feel bad for him too https://t.co/r6gKTnkVjw — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) July 6, 2024

Anyone who has had a relative with dementia knows you can't confront them about it. You can't tell them about their lapses - they can't handle that. I know he has to answer these questions but still. https://t.co/LzR4a6Nosq — Sasha Stone at Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

Many Americans are watching this as if this were their Grandfather.



Yes, there’s still love and he should be honored with leading the family in meal time prayer.



At the same time, they know he should no longer be driving the family car much less leading the country.… https://t.co/kzKK4bxbvE — Bob Vander Plaats (@bobvanderplaats) July 6, 2024

I’m serious when I say, if a republican President was in this condition, I’d be saying the same thing. It’s about dignity and the security of our nation. https://t.co/88mtasWGf3 — FatDag 🇺🇸 (@FatDag) July 6, 2024

After Biden's abysmal performance in the debate against Trump, even the Democrats can't deny that Biden is their least logical candidate. The question, however, remains: What now?

**********************************************