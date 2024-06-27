Cam Edwards Gives X an Update on His Wife and a Way for YOU to Help Lift Her Spirits

Most of you dear readers know who Cam Edwards is and the battle with cancer that his wife, Miss E, has been fighting for years now, and y'all have an opportunity to do something so sweet for them right now! He posted this update for us earlier in the day today:

Update on Miss E and a request for your help in giving her something to smile about.



It's been eight years since the docs first discovered a mass in her lungs, and she's been fighting like hell ever since. Her last scans showed the tumors are growing once again, so next week… — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 26, 2024

His full post reads as such:

Update on Miss E and a request for your help in giving her something to smile about. It's been eight years since the docs first discovered a mass in her lungs, and she's been fighting like hell ever since. Her last scans showed the tumors are growing once again, so next week she goes back on chemo/immunotherapy. Her spirits are good, and she's making plans for the future, including attending her high school reunion this fall. She's also entered a contest where she could win a cooking experience with one of her favorite chefs, which is where you come in. In order to move on to the final rounds, she needs to finish first in her group. Right now she's in second place, and this round of voting ends on Thursday evening. I feel awkward and weird about asking for your help, but I really would love to see her win this thing, if only to give her something else to look forward to while she's going through the suck. If you're so inclined, you can cast your vote for her here: https://favchef.com/2024/elaine-selfridge… If you made it this far, thanks so much for reading. And even if you don't want to cast a vote, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe they're making a difference. Thanks again.

We will have the link for you later in this article as well, or you can click his tweet and get it there! In the meantime, we here at Twitchy want to compile all the prayers and well-wishes for Miss E that we can find!

Cam, I miss seeing you here so much and will absolutely vote and share. Your family continues to be in my prayers. I know it’s been a rough few years. You are loved and missed. 💙 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 26, 2024

Voted. I miss you buddy! I still pray for you guys regularly. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 27, 2024

It’s my honor to vote for her. I know the fear and worry, all to well. Still miss 40 Acres and a Fool! — colovion (@Colovion) June 26, 2024

Excellent show, by the way. Highly recommended!

Fantastic and continued prayers, Cam. Dang, she’s a feisty fighter. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 27, 2024

She is an incredibly tough woman, that's for sure.

Of course I voted and of course I will keep her in my thoughts and prayers! Respect on you for doing this and Much Respect on her for her courage! — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) June 26, 2024

Will be doing! Keep yourselves cool in this heat (even in that kitchen!) and your spirits as high as y'all can 💪 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 26, 2024

Voted. Love to you and Miss E! Give her a hug from me. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 26, 2024

Done! — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 27, 2024

Cam, never ‘feel awkward and weird’ asking us to do ANYTHING for Miss E my friend.❤️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MQEKw1P0p1 — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) June 26, 2024

Voted! Holding Miss E, you and family close in prayers. — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) June 26, 2024

Happy to help. Y’all are in my prayers. 💙🙏🏼 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 26, 2024

Voting! And praying for you both! — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 26, 2024

Voted and shared!!



We have missed you both so much!! Keeping Miss E, you, and your family in my prayers. 💕🙏 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 26, 2024

Just voted. Says she's #1 now!

Keeping all of you in our prayers. — The Well Armed Lamb (@LambWithGuns) June 27, 2024

Awesome news! Let's keep it up and make sure she stays at #1!

Please vote for the wonderful Miss E!! I’ve had her amazing cooking and she deserves to be #1! https://t.co/M7gUzvwrka — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) June 26, 2024

Friends, Cam, Miss E, and their family are good people. Please help if you can.



Be well, my friend. Praying…🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/oj4kWzsCew — j maguire III (@maguireIII) June 26, 2024

The best people. True salt of the earth here.

Voted! If you've followed Miss E's story - or just want to do something nice today - vote like a Chicagoan (early and often) https://t.co/13txISov6X — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) June 26, 2024

HA, that's good!

Cam, it's good to see you here. I've missed your posts. Prayers up for Miss E and all of you, sir. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 27, 2024

🙏 for you and your family. Thanks for all you guys do! — 2nd Amendment - Defensive Use of Firearms (@DUF2A) June 27, 2024

Prayers launched for Miss E! — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) June 26, 2024

Rooting for Miss E, always!! ❤️ — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) June 26, 2024

Voted! Always think about you guys! Send Miss E my love! — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) June 26, 2024

The link to cast your vote for Miss E is Elaine Selfridge | Favorite Chef presented by Carla Hall (favchef.com) .

We here at Twitchy just want her and Cam to know that we ALWAYS have them covered in prayers.

Miss E - you are so very loved by so many people, and we're here for you guys no matter what. Keep fighting the good fight! We love you!

