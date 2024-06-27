WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie
IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle
It Is PROFOUNDLY Evil to Call for the Abortion of the Disabled
Rep. AOC Rhapsodizes Over Jamaal Bowman Following Brutal Defeat, Tags Wrong Person
Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country...
J.K. Rowling: British Police Refuse to Specify Rapist's Sex
Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in...
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers I...
Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By...
EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss
You Are Not Our Supervisor. Trans Activist Tries Shaming Women and Women Have...

Cam Edwards Gives X an Update on His Wife and a Way for YOU to Help Lift Her Spirits

Laura W.  |  12:00 AM on June 27, 2024
Meme

Most of you dear readers know who Cam Edwards is and the battle with cancer that his wife, Miss E, has been fighting for years now, and y'all have an opportunity to do something so sweet for them right now! He posted this update for us earlier in the day today:

Advertisement

His full post reads as such:

Update on Miss E and a request for your help in giving her something to smile about.   It's been eight years since the docs first discovered a mass in her lungs, and she's been fighting like hell ever since. Her last scans showed the tumors are growing once again, so next week she goes back on chemo/immunotherapy.  Her spirits are good, and she's making plans for the future, including attending her high school reunion this fall. She's also entered a contest where she could win a cooking experience with one of her favorite chefs, which is where you come in.  In order to move on to the final rounds, she needs to finish first in her group. Right now she's in second place, and this round of voting ends on Thursday evening.  I  feel awkward and weird about asking for your help, but I really would love to see her win this thing, if only to give her something else to look forward to while she's going through the suck. If you're so inclined, you can cast your vote for her here: https://favchef.com/2024/elaine-selfridge If you made it this far, thanks so much for reading. And even if you don't want to cast a vote, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe they're making a difference. Thanks again.

Recommended

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie
Laura W.
Advertisement

We will have the link for you later in this article as well, or you can click his tweet and get it there! In the meantime, we here at Twitchy want to compile all the prayers and well-wishes for Miss E that we can find!

Excellent show, by the way. Highly recommended!

She is an incredibly tough woman, that's for sure.

Advertisement

Awesome news! Let's keep it up and make sure she stays at #1!

The best people. True salt of the earth here.

HA, that's good!

Advertisement

The link to cast your vote for Miss E is Elaine Selfridge | Favorite Chef presented by Carla Hall (favchef.com) .

We here at Twitchy just want her and Cam to know that we ALWAYS have them covered in prayers. 

Miss E - you are so very loved by so many people, and we're here for you guys no matter what. Keep fighting the good fight! We love you!

**********************************************


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie
Laura W.
IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle
Brett T.
Rep. AOC Rhapsodizes Over Jamaal Bowman Following Brutal Defeat, Tags Wrong Person
Brett T.
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.
Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Brett T.
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie Laura W.
Advertisement