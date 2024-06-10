'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on URANUS

Is it any wonder that Elon is one of our favorite personalities here at Twitchy these days? The man is hilarious, and always knows how to rile up the Lefties.

He has just last night (or early this morning) posted about his next lofty goal with SpaceX, and that is to reach the planet Uranus. Obviously, the jokes came POURING in, and we are here for it!

My dream is to reach Uranus 💫 https://t.co/5dSoBR0unH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Poor Uranus. It's the butt of all the space jokes! The Elon Musk parody account even got in on the fun!

One day, I’ll touchdown on Uranus.



That will be the best moment of my life.



Mark my words. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 10, 2024

That's it, this writer can no longer breathe! But it gets so, so much better, so buckle up, y'all! There are so many good comments to get to! You're going to laugh your gas off!

I thought at first this was a joke - butt - I guess it’s real. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 10, 2024

Don’t forget in Mass Effect 2, you can probe Uranus https://t.co/z1DEam44AI — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 10, 2024

Are you at least going to buy me dinner first? — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) June 10, 2024

They're KILLING these Uranus jokes! Better yet, they wreck-tum.

Oh, Elon. At least buy me a Tesla first. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 10, 2024

We wouldn't say no to a Tesla ...

I don’t really know you that well. That’s a third date comment. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 10, 2024

I’m reporting this post and then calling your mother. pic.twitter.com/z27iKjFWGW — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) June 10, 2024

LOL

Rumor has it, Uranus has a black hole ... at the center of it.

I heard Uranus is virgin territory — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) June 10, 2024

Be sure to wear gloves! — Mary The Grateful 🇮🇱 (@MaryTracy1101) June 10, 2024

Someone needs to. I’m getting too fat to reach it myself. — Pitboxer Creations (@pitboxer_crafts) June 10, 2024

You can reach my Uranus any time — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) June 10, 2024

Last night, we saw Uranus from our own window! Some of y'all really need to start closing your blinds.

One day, but not today🤣😜 pic.twitter.com/hwqmZZ1ClK — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) June 10, 2024

The number is actually 64 if you'd just relax.

DECEASED.

seems a crappy goal https://t.co/oOsVQgjjUm — jamie hanna (FLUFFY)puny cabbage slapper"Tartyboy" (@jamiehanna2) June 10, 2024

Hence the gloves that were mentioned earlier! That's part of the new uniform for SpaceX asstronauts.

There was once a Freddy Mercury joke. ' Beware when Mercury is close to Uranus.' https://t.co/Xo1BD8Nuhy — Nature Lover (@CliveRhymester) June 10, 2024

Elon cannot populate mars if his focus is further back on Uranus. — Sheila728 ✡️🇺🇸🇮🇱🔥 (@EinOdMilvaddo) June 10, 2024

You gotta make sure it's a clean touch-down. It's important and no butts about it. — HX Chen (@haixuchen) June 10, 2024

Fun fact: since men come from Mars, and women from Venus, did you know that the other eleventy-billion genders are pulled straight out of Uranus?

One of the perks of this job is that we're able to ... insert our own jokes!

Whoever named that planet was trolling big time — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) June 10, 2024

We are very thankful to them for that!

To boldly go where some men have gone before? Shoot for the moon, but avoid any black holes. pic.twitter.com/TqXmRVZNv5 — Cleaver Girl (@Nora_TheGreat1) June 10, 2024

One day we will be able to speak about Uranus without giggling, but folks? Today ain't that day!

************************