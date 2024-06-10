James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
The Biden Campaign Thinks This Ad Makes TRUMP Look Bad? (Projection Alert!)
CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israe...
Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X...
So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So...
Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward...
US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who...
Two-Tiered Justice: J6 Prosecutor Drops Federal Charges Against Carjacker After Just THREE...

'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on URANUS

Laura W.  |  2:30 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Is it any wonder that Elon is one of our favorite personalities here at Twitchy these days? The man is hilarious, and always knows how to rile up the Lefties. 

Advertisement

He has just last night (or early this morning) posted about his next lofty goal with SpaceX, and that is to reach the planet Uranus. Obviously, the jokes came POURING in, and we are here for it!

Poor Uranus. It's the butt of all the space jokes! The Elon Musk parody account even got in on the fun!

That's it, this writer can no longer breathe! But it gets so, so much better, so buckle up, y'all! There are so many good comments to get to! You're going to laugh your gas off!

They're KILLING these Uranus jokes! Better yet, they wreck-tum.

We wouldn't say no to a Tesla ...

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

LOL

Rumor has it, Uranus has a black hole ... at the center of it.

Last night, we saw Uranus from our own window! Some of y'all really need to start closing your blinds.

The number is actually 64 if you'd just relax.

DECEASED.

Hence the gloves that were mentioned earlier! That's part of the new uniform for SpaceX asstronauts.

Advertisement

Fun fact: since men come from Mars, and women from Venus, did you know that the other eleventy-billion genders are pulled straight out of Uranus?

One of the perks of this job is that we're able to ... insert our own jokes!

We are very thankful to them for that!

One day we will be able to speak about Uranus without giggling, but folks? Today ain't that day!

************************

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)
Sam J.
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)
Sam J.
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages
Sam J.
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement