'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage...
Based El Loco: Javier Milei Shutters Argentina's Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity
Rebekah Jones: Israeli Captives Held By Hamas Were 'Fed and Healthy'
Erick Erickson: Some 'Who Oppose Trump Could Be Persuaded to Come Back by...
Woman Gets Trapped in Quicksand, Unleashing Childhood Nightmares of Every Gen Xer
'Bankrupted Chicago': Sen. Rand Paul Asks If Voters Will Allow 'Dems to Destroy...
OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mo...
AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not...
Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation...
Take the L! Democrat Rep. BRUTALLY Schooled After Reminding Us That We're a...
Lefty Dolt's 'Political Art' Post Proves ONCE AGAIN the Left Sees Illegals as...
LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About...
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer...
Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family...

Pride Goeth Before a Fall - Episcopalian Church LIGHTS UP for Pride Month and Just ... NO

Laura W.  |  8:45 PM on June 09, 2024
Bing AI Image Generator

Is it really any wonder that the Episcopalian Church has been suffering declines in members and attendance? They've experienced so much decline that it actually has dropped below PRE-COVID records. And this crap right here is a perfect example of why.

Advertisement

We won't get into all the recent scandals here, but this writer will say that there is a cost to inclusivity. Particularly if it goes against God's word. Take it from the Big Man Himself, this writer will try to avoid getting too preachy.

He's pretty clear on this. Just sayin'.

X users are also having NONE OF IT.

Look, we Christians love everyone because that's what Jesus did and we are instructed to love others like He loves us, but loving the sinner is very, VERY different than loving and celebrating the sin itself. This isn't controversial.

Recommended

'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage Rescue Operation
Gordon K
Advertisement

Stop expecting any kind of consistency from people whose entire worldview is rooted in their emotions.

Truth.

It's one thing to appeal to 'sinners' because churches are supposed to essentially be hospitals for sinners, but it's another thing entirely to normalize the sin itself.

Ironically, they would consider that to be 'disrespectful'. It shouldn't be funny, but sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of the left.

Advertisement

Don't give them any ideas.

Doesn't that just sum up everything going on not just in the U.S., but globally as well? We have cultivated a society that is more concerned with affirming someone's feelings than it is what is true and real.

God help us.

**********************************


Tags: CHURCH WOKE WOKENESS PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage Rescue Operation
Gordon K
Based El Loco: Javier Milei Shutters Argentina's Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity
Grateful Calvin
Woman Gets Trapped in Quicksand, Unleashing Childhood Nightmares of Every Gen Xer
Grateful Calvin
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.
Rebekah Jones: Israeli Captives Held By Hamas Were 'Fed and Healthy'
Amy
AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage Rescue Operation Gordon K
Advertisement