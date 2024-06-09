Pride Goeth Before a Fall - Episcopalian Church LIGHTS UP for Pride Month and Just ... NO

Is it really any wonder that the Episcopalian Church has been suffering declines in members and attendance? They've experienced so much decline that it actually has dropped below PRE-COVID records. And this crap right here is a perfect example of why.

The beautiful Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City! 🌈



The arches and columns are lit in all the colors of the rainbow—celebrating LGBTQ+ people everywhere. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/fo0gat5JQs — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) June 8, 2024

We won't get into all the recent scandals here, but this writer will say that there is a cost to inclusivity. Particularly if it goes against God's word. Take it from the Big Man Himself, this writer will try to avoid getting too preachy.

He's pretty clear on this. Just sayin'.

X users are also having NONE OF IT.

Satan smiles just as you do. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 9, 2024

Desecration of sacred spaces is all you and your Marxist ilk can do, you build nothing of value. You know nothing of light and beauty. You are godless. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) June 8, 2024

This ain't it, chief — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) June 9, 2024

Just like the Bible says…oh wait… — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) June 9, 2024

Look, we Christians love everyone because that's what Jesus did and we are instructed to love others like He loves us, but loving the sinner is very, VERY different than loving and celebrating the sin itself. This isn't controversial.

If your religion stops standing for anything but politics du jour, then your religion is meaningless and will not stand the test of time https://t.co/Uh8QaurhhA — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) June 9, 2024

Stop expecting any kind of consistency from people whose entire worldview is rooted in their emotions.

Jesus wept https://t.co/Eap97GW9o7 — Pine Curtain Princess (@GingyNorth) June 9, 2024

People are choosing a lifestyle that separates themselves from the love of God and you want to celebrate this?



I suggest you re-read the Bible. — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) June 9, 2024

Truth.

More pandering from the Episcopalians, I see. https://t.co/KLAUdJmkik — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 9, 2024

They are profaning what is supposed to be a holy place. — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 9, 2024

It's one thing to appeal to 'sinners' because churches are supposed to essentially be hospitals for sinners, but it's another thing entirely to normalize the sin itself.

Now do that in a mosque; I dare you — The2ndDrO (@The2ndDrOrgel) June 9, 2024

Ironically, they would consider that to be 'disrespectful'. It shouldn't be funny, but sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of the left.

"My religion is believing all the popular things." — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) June 9, 2024

Where’s the baphomet statue? — ConceptualJack (@freespeechbot1) June 9, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Is this the Cathedral of St. John the Diverse? https://t.co/38XxgDdPUh pic.twitter.com/gTlyaExLca — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 9, 2024

Doesn't that just sum up everything going on not just in the U.S., but globally as well? We have cultivated a society that is more concerned with affirming someone's feelings than it is what is true and real.

God help us.

