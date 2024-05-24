Conservatives POUNCE on Viral Hashtag for 'Pansexual/Panromatic Awareness Day' and HILARITY Ensues

Nashville Council Rejecting Morgan Wallen's Bar Sign Over His Behavior Is Petty Tyranny
Laura W.  |  8:00 PM on May 24, 2024
AngieArtist

A new hashtag from the gender cult is making the rounds on X day, '#PanVisibilityDay' and while we cannot pinpoint a specific tweet that kickstarted this particular hashtag trend, we can provide you with a couple of them at least. If you are like this writer and had no idea what 'pansexual' or 'panromantic' meant, don't worry, we've got you covered on that front, too.

Isn't that just bisexual with more steps?

Here comes the fun part, though! We decided to go down the rabbit hole of posts using the hashtag '#PanVisibilityDay' and we were NOT disappointed!

We may or may not have snorted our drink up our nose on that one!

Gorgeous! That is a lovely color!

That one had this writer CACKLING. This needs to be a real thing!

We went from 'get out of our bedrooms, you bigots' to 'celebrate what we do in our bedrooms, you bigots' awfully fast.

It's very true. Pot lives matter!

Fair point, that's just unsanitary, folks.

With as stupid as everything has gotten in the gender ideology world, it's nice to take a moment to find the humor and levity wherever we can.

***





