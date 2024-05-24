Conservatives POUNCE on Viral Hashtag for 'Pansexual/Panromatic Awareness Day' and HILARITY Ensues

A new hashtag from the gender cult is making the rounds on X day, '#PanVisibilityDay' and while we cannot pinpoint a specific tweet that kickstarted this particular hashtag trend, we can provide you with a couple of them at least. If you are like this writer and had no idea what 'pansexual' or 'panromantic' meant, don't worry, we've got you covered on that front, too.

Advertisement

Happy Pansexual & Panromantic Awareness & Visibility Day! Today, we celebrate the beautiful spectrum of love and attraction. Love transcends gender and societal norms—it's simply pure. Let's embrace our authentic selves and spread love without boundaries! 💖 #PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/ya4Mp64kT2 — Trans Lifeline (@TransLifeline) May 24, 2024

Today is Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day.



Pansexuality is when you have a sexual or romantic attraction not limited by gender, or gender identity. It's the same for panromantic people, just without the sexual attraction.#PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/c09qc8D3Lo — PRIDE Daily (@pridedailyuk) May 24, 2024

Isn't that just bisexual with more steps?

Here comes the fun part, though! We decided to go down the rabbit hole of posts using the hashtag '#PanVisibilityDay' and we were NOT disappointed!

We may or may not have snorted our drink up our nose on that one!

Gorgeous! That is a lovely color!

On #PanVisibilityDay it's tradition for men and women (straight or gay) to carry a frying pan. If anyone tells you their pronouns you do a bonk on their bonce with the pan as of them being a dips**t.



It's such a beautiful holiday. https://t.co/0qwQA0cVsN pic.twitter.com/uwOzS61wM4 — Scott (@TheScottJonesy) May 24, 2024

That one had this writer CACKLING. This needs to be a real thing!

Ugh #PanVisibilityDay…



You know, I would be a lot more tolerant of your sex life if you stopped shoving it in our faces — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 24, 2024

We went from 'get out of our bedrooms, you bigots' to 'celebrate what we do in our bedrooms, you bigots' awfully fast.

Advertisement

On this day of pan awareness, we, the LGBTQ+ community, should make sure that our pot siblings are not forgotten. VISIBILITY IS LIFE-SAVING!#panawarenessday #queervisibilty #NoTransWithoutBiotrans #nopanwithoutpot pic.twitter.com/T3ReRP9NtU — Marxon Maskoff (@MarxonMaskoff) May 24, 2024

It's very true. Pot lives matter!

Look, I don’t care what your kink is, but leave cookware alone. #PanVisibilityDay — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 24, 2024

Fair point, that's just unsanitary, folks.

With as stupid as everything has gotten in the gender ideology world, it's nice to take a moment to find the humor and levity wherever we can.

***















