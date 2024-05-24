Conservatives POUNCE on Viral Hashtag for 'Pansexual/Panromatic Awareness Day' and HILARITY Ensues

A new hashtag from the gender cult is making the rounds on X day, '#PanVisibilityDay' and while we cannot pinpoint a specific tweet that kickstarted this particular hashtag trend, we can provide you with a couple of them at least. If you are like this writer and had no idea what 'pansexual' or 'panromantic' meant, don't worry, we've got you covered on that front, too.
Happy Pansexual & Panromantic Awareness & Visibility Day! Today, we celebrate the beautiful spectrum of love and attraction. Love transcends gender and societal norms—it's simply pure. Let's embrace our authentic selves and spread love without boundaries! 💖 #PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/ya4Mp64kT2— Trans Lifeline (@TransLifeline) May 24, 2024
Today is Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day.— PRIDE Daily (@pridedailyuk) May 24, 2024
Pansexuality is when you have a sexual or romantic attraction not limited by gender, or gender identity. It's the same for panromantic people, just without the sexual attraction.#PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/c09qc8D3Lo
Isn't that just bisexual with more steps?
Here comes the fun part, though! We decided to go down the rabbit hole of posts using the hashtag '#PanVisibilityDay' and we were NOT disappointed!
Happy #PanVisibilityDay!!— DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 24, 2024
(Granted this will probably only make sense to women) https://t.co/5cyGpxSfFl pic.twitter.com/HG4W84PHqH
Happy #PanVisibilityDay!! https://t.co/Nh3LE3ye6i pic.twitter.com/TtvDY9VV6S— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
We may or may not have snorted our drink up our nose on that one!
I love my Le Creuset! 🥰— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 24, 2024
Happy #PanVisibilityDay! 🍳 https://t.co/Wh715tacgt pic.twitter.com/56KFNT1gag
Gorgeous! That is a lovely color!
#panvisibilityday 🍳 https://t.co/mGHu7lRdm7 pic.twitter.com/cQkrAfoEZ2— Keith (Not really) (@Keithkellart) May 24, 2024
Love my Granitestone Diamond collection. 😍— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 24, 2024
Happy #PansVisibilityDay https://t.co/KUvhzF3UCL pic.twitter.com/bPrej0uyLi
On #PanVisibilityDay it's tradition for men and women (straight or gay) to carry a frying pan. If anyone tells you their pronouns you do a bonk on their bonce with the pan as of them being a dips**t.— Scott (@TheScottJonesy) May 24, 2024
It's such a beautiful holiday. https://t.co/0qwQA0cVsN pic.twitter.com/uwOzS61wM4
That one had this writer CACKLING. This needs to be a real thing!
May 24, 2024
Ugh #PanVisibilityDay…— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 24, 2024
You know, I would be a lot more tolerant of your sex life if you stopped shoving it in our faces
We went from 'get out of our bedrooms, you bigots' to 'celebrate what we do in our bedrooms, you bigots' awfully fast.
May 24, 2024
Happy #PanVisibilityDay!! pic.twitter.com/Yn3cAdP1CH— Cleaver Girl (@Nora_TheGreat1) May 24, 2024
Happy #PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/wCIRw1D3ar— Phee-Calle de Bris 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🌈(she/they/parody) (@BuckFidenFJB) May 24, 2024
On this day of pan awareness, we, the LGBTQ+ community, should make sure that our pot siblings are not forgotten. VISIBILITY IS LIFE-SAVING!#panawarenessday #queervisibilty #NoTransWithoutBiotrans #nopanwithoutpot pic.twitter.com/T3ReRP9NtU— Marxon Maskoff (@MarxonMaskoff) May 24, 2024
It's very true. Pot lives matter!
Look, I don’t care what your kink is, but leave cookware alone. #PanVisibilityDay— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 24, 2024
Fair point, that's just unsanitary, folks.
With as stupid as everything has gotten in the gender ideology world, it's nice to take a moment to find the humor and levity wherever we can.
