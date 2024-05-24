Super Mari-NOOOO! Nintendo Goes Woke and Introduces Transgender Video Game Character

Nothing is safe from the Woke Ideologues, dear readers, not even our beloved video games that we hold close to our hearts. The not-so-new Nintendo game (it's actually a remake), Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, will feature a transgender character who goes by the name Vivian.

Advertisement

'Vivian' first appeared in the original version of the game which was released for Game Cube in 2004 and he is one of three siblings who are some of Mario's villains. The sisters, Marilyn and Bedlam, call him a boy and in the new game, he reveals the bullying hurts because they are misgendering him.

'Truth is, it took me a while to realize I was their sister… not their brother. Now their usual bullying feels heavier' Vivian tells the player at one point in the game.

It's worth mentioning that in 2018, Vivian was listed as a favorite on ING's list of LGBTQ+ characters. In the Italian version of the game, Vivian spoke about his 'transition', but in the English version, Vivian was portrayed simply as a woman.

NEW: Nintendo @NintendoAmerica has gone woke. They just introduced a transgender character in a kid’s game. Vivian discusses her gender identity and her sisters’ transphobia with Mario. She says she realized she “was their sister...not their brother.” pic.twitter.com/DZMSwGEr7u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2024

Sigh. Why is this necessary?

Do leftists play video games? Nintendo better hope so. — Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) May 23, 2024

Right?? The litany of companies who have tried (and failed spectacularly) to go woke is long. It seems like no one is learning from this failure, though.

Parents need to give Nintendo the Bud Light treatment.



This is ridiculous.



Kids can’t even play video games now without having gender ideology pushed on them.



The woke mind virus has spread to everywhere. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 23, 2024

Nintendo has joined Nickelodeon in the trash bin of our former childhood favorites. — Stella X (@GreenEy3sOpen) May 23, 2024

There were, however, other users pointing out the same thing that we did earlier, that 'Vivian' was transgender in the original Japanese version of the game from its creation. It was simply changed for the English version of the game.

That character has always been in that game, it’s been out for over 20 years — Shabow (@0xShabow) May 23, 2024

Vivían was transsexual in the original game 20+ years ago, Nintendo has had numerous transsexual characters over the years but western versions never mentioned it as such, only the Japanese versions hinted at it — Lupo’s Dad 🦅🔥 (@realimbored668) May 23, 2024

this game is about 2 decades old and vivian had been trans since the original japanese version. — Trey™ (@Treydemark_) May 23, 2024

That said, again we ask, 'why is this necessary?' Does it contribute to the story line of the game in any way? Or is it just another attempt to normalize an ideology to our children that is extremely unhealthy and dangerous?

Advertisement

Our children seem to be the primary targets of these predatorial people — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 23, 2024

80s/90s Mario: I must save the princess!

2024 Mario: I will become the princess. — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 23, 2024

via GIPHY

Same, Theo. Same.

Ready Player They/Them? — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) May 23, 2024

For those arguing, yes, Vivian is originally a boy with effeminate features and mannerisms in the original uncensored game. The line where Vivian explicitly identifies as a boy with a girl’s soul is not original to the 2004 game, and was added to both versions of the 2024 remake.… https://t.co/dokAw2zfec — Josh The Cartoon Guy (@josh_cartoonguy) May 23, 2024

The full text of Josh's posts reads as such: 'For those arguing, yes, Vivian is originally a boy with effeminate features and mannerisms in the original uncensored game. The line where Vivian explicitly identifies as a boy with a girl’s soul is not original to the 2004 game, and was added to both versions of the 2024 remake. You could argue that Vivian privately identifies as a woman based on his speech and actions in the uncensored 2004 original (just like there are lines that are suggestive that Vivian is gay), but the 2024 version is updating and adding new dialogue which changes the character, making it explicit rather than an open-ended possibility.'

Advertisement

So, if true (this writer is no expert on video games), it does appear as though Nintendo is deliberately choosing to engage with the gender cult nonsense that is becoming so pervasive in our society. Bad business plan, if you ask us.

***



