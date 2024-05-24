Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educationa...
Morgan Spurlock of 'Super Size Me' Dies at 53

Laura W.  |  12:30 PM on May 24, 2024
Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File

In 2004, a documentary called 'Super Size Me' changed the way we thought about fast food. Variety reports that Morgan Spurlock, the creator and star of the documentary, has died from complications due to cancer at the age of 53.

According to their obituary, 'Spurlock rose to prominence for 'Super Size Me,' in which he conducted an experiment involving consuming only food from McDonald’s for a 30-day stretch. The rules also included the stipulation that Spurlock could not refuse the “super-size” option if prompted during the transaction. The filmmaker also exercised less to match the average American’s physical activity. By the end of the experiment, Spurlock claimed that he gained 25 pounds and suffered from depression and liver dysfunction.'

Spurlock was born on November 7th, 1970 and graduated with a BFA in film from New York University in 1993. He went on to produce and direct almost 70 other documentaries under his production company Warrior Poets. According to Variety:

Spurlock’s wide-ranging works were fueled by addressing controversial and topical subjects. His projects covered issues including the U.S. war in Afghanistan ('Where In the the World Is Osama Bin Laden'), minimum wage and immigrant labor ('30 Days'); consumer susceptibility to marketing ('The Greatest Movie Ever Sold'); trophy hunting and body modification ('7 Deadly Sins'); elder care and gambling ('Morgan Spurlock Inside Man') and corporate pressure on family farms ('Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!').

The responses to the news of his death have been quite wide-ranging.

You might just be! This writer remembers Spurlock vomiting out of a car window and it kinda nipped that craving in the bud.

In recent days, oddly enough, there has been an increasing conversation on X (formerly Twitter) about this exact documentary.

Back to the Variety obituary: 'It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,' says Craig Spurlock, who worked with his brother on several projects. 'Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.'

Spurlock is survived by his two children, Laken and Kallen; mother, Phyllis Spurlock; father Ben (Iris); brothers Craig (Carolyn) and Barry (Buffy); multiple nieces and nephews; and former spouses, Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein.

***

