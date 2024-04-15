'Good Day for a Book Burning Party!': Teachers Union Executive Goes FULL FASCIST Over New Book

John Kirby Says Biden Doesn't Believe Iran Attack Needs to Lead to a...
Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on April 15, 2024
Twitchy

In today's climate of trying to dismantle families and make our children essentially wards of the state that we merely have custody of, there has been one very key issue: school choice and parental rights to be involved in their children's educations. Well, this has greatly angered democrats across the country, and this comment to Corey DeAngelis (a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institutionis evidence of that hostility.

Progressive Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore. They have screeched about the right banning books in school libraries, (which is the correct move when the books in question are extremely sexually graphic in nature and NOT appropriate for minor children), but give them the SLIGHTEST chance to go full authoritarian on a book or idea that threatens their power and they will LEAP at that opportunity.

The last thing they want is parents being proactive about their children's educations. This is positively Orwellian.

'Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.' -George Orwell, 1984

The term is actually applied accurately here.

These people are convinced that they know better than we mere mortals do about what is best for our own children; that their views and opinions are the CORRECT views and opinions, and that you are terrible parents if you do not share those views and teach them to your children. It is abuse in their minds.

They don't want their own worldview challenged in any way. See, subconsciously, they realize that it's all a house of cards. The slightest disturbance will cause them to experience cognitive dissonance, which this writer is convinced is physically painful for them.

Of course they don't, but as we all know, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

That's LITERAL violence and genocide in Lefty Land.

This writer is going to snag a copy ASAP!

Poor, sweet Doug, don't you know that it's (D)ifferent when they do it? Must be nice to have that (D) by your name and the rules not apply to you!

We can't even invoke Godwin's Law here because the analogy is entirely too on-the-nose.

Right? The author still has your money, and now you're out a perfectly good product. Not very smart.

Absolutely correct! Keep fighting the good fight, Corey. You're not alone in this.

Remember this come November and vote like your children's futures depend on it. Because they do.

***

Tags: BOOKS SCHOOL CHOICE COREY DEANGELIS

