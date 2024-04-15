'Good Day for a Book Burning Party!': Teachers Union Executive Goes FULL FASCIST Over New Book

In today's climate of trying to dismantle families and make our children essentially wards of the state that we merely have custody of, there has been one very key issue: school choice and parental rights to be involved in their children's educations. Well, this has greatly angered democrats across the country, and this comment to Corey DeAngelis (a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution) is evidence of that hostility.

Good day for a book burning party! — Rachel Schlueter (@kinderrach) April 15, 2024

A teachers union executive board member wants to burn my new book.



Would be a real shame if everyone ordered it today!



"The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools" https://t.co/BJeIHKFtoA pic.twitter.com/kCuuJ5iHaZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 15, 2024

Progressive Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore. They have screeched about the right banning books in school libraries, (which is the correct move when the books in question are extremely sexually graphic in nature and NOT appropriate for minor children), but give them the SLIGHTEST chance to go full authoritarian on a book or idea that threatens their power and they will LEAP at that opportunity.

This is an executive board member of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association.



A teacher's union representative. Advocating for burning books.



Is this who you are @WEAC? Milwaukee parents: does she represent you and what you want for your kids in your schools? https://t.co/9Sb8td1Q3N — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 15, 2024

Oh look, a radical wants to burn a book calling radicals out and empowering parents. Shocker. https://t.co/nrjpxCP0dO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 15, 2024

The last thing they want is parents being proactive about their children's educations. This is positively Orwellian.

'Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.' -George Orwell, 1984

The term is actually applied accurately here.

The same liberal teachers gnashing their teeth over make believe book bannings are advocating for book burnings. https://t.co/pVKqee7PPC — ☔️🌷Colorado Girl in Ohio🌷☔️ (@ColoradoOhio) April 15, 2024

Here, we have an MTEA Board Member casually joking about burning a book that has the gall to support parents having a say in their child’s education. I guess it makes sense that a union representing a district w/ less than 20% reading proficiency would fear parental empowerment. https://t.co/Bv1FwKI5EU — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) April 15, 2024

These people are convinced that they know better than we mere mortals do about what is best for our own children; that their views and opinions are the CORRECT views and opinions, and that you are terrible parents if you do not share those views and teach them to your children. It is abuse in their minds.

Goose stepping morons such as this should try reading books instead of burning them. https://t.co/OiVou7fQyg — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) April 15, 2024

They don't want their own worldview challenged in any way. See, subconsciously, they realize that it's all a house of cards. The slightest disturbance will cause them to experience cognitive dissonance, which this writer is convinced is physically painful for them.

Spoken like a good little fascist. What's the matter? You don't like that you and your politics are the primary focus of his book? Don't like being called out for pushing your agenda on children? https://t.co/29iyTIXTRD — MarkInSavannah (@MarkInSavannah1) April 15, 2024

Of course they don't, but as we all know, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

“Someone has opinions I don’t like!!!!” https://t.co/kTv3SlvCsa — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) April 15, 2024

That's LITERAL violence and genocide in Lefty Land.

You truly thought you were being some brave hero here, but all you did was confirm exactly why we need School Choice.



The idea of parents choosing where and how to educate their children scares you because you know Public Schools can't compete. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 15, 2024

If public school teachers are for burning this book it definitely is a must read. — Elagabalus (@reberrob09) April 15, 2024

This writer is going to snag a copy ASAP!

You’re just mad because he exposes your incompetence😂 — Check This Out (@CheckThisOut00) April 15, 2024

I thought book burning was bad? — Doug Still (@DougShootsStr8) April 15, 2024

Poor, sweet Doug, don't you know that it's (D)ifferent when they do it? Must be nice to have that (D) by your name and the rules not apply to you!

"Where one burns books, eventually there one burns people." --Heinrich Heine



The Nazis burned Heine's books too, and you learned nothing. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) April 15, 2024

We can't even invoke Godwin's Law here because the analogy is entirely too on-the-nose.

What scares you about students being able to escape well-funded corrupt/inept public schools? Any quality public school will continue to be chosen and funded. — Ryan Lazarus (@RyLazChi) April 15, 2024

What a confession of moral and intellectual bankruptcy by one of the commissars of forced government indoctrination. — ItzTheSchnitz (@ItzTheSchnitz) April 15, 2024

Good day to dissolve all teacher unions — Jimmyc81 (@jimmywrestlingc) April 15, 2024

I mean, I’m sure the author doesn’t care what you do with the books after you purchase them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JoAnna (@cathworkingmom) April 15, 2024

Right? The author still has your money, and now you're out a perfectly good product. Not very smart.

Who wants to bet that this fascistic hypocrite opposes keeping pornographic books out of schools? https://t.co/l87NNKroiN — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) April 15, 2024

if your education book is pissing off teachers union boards, you’re doing something right! https://t.co/HNcvxMn8BF — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) April 15, 2024

Absolutely correct! Keep fighting the good fight, Corey. You're not alone in this.

Newsflash: Our children don’t belong to the government. — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) April 15, 2024

Remember this come November and vote like your children's futures depend on it. Because they do.

