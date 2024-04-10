Woman Was Given Months to Live & Had 'Aggressive' Cancer Treatments ... There's Just ONE Teensy Problem

'Oops!' MSNBC's Survey of Undecided Voters Did NOT Go the Way They Were...
Laura W.  |  1:00 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It's most often the case that we can trust our doctors to help us, but every so often a case comes along where we're reminded that it's not unreasonable to get second and even third opinions, particulary when it comes to grave diagnoses. Guess which type of case this is? Check it out:

Oh, but it gets WORSE. 

According to the article, Lisa Monk went to a hospital for what she suspected were kidney stones, and she was correct, but doctors also detected a mass on her spleen. She had the mass successfully removed and then it was sent to three different pathology labs for testing, but only when it was sent to a FOURTH lab was it determined to be a rare and fatal type of cancer called clear cell angiosarcoma.

According to the Sarcoma Center at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, 'CCS is extremely rare. These tumors mainly affect people in their 20s, 30s, or 40s. They account for just 1 percent of soft tissue sarcomas. Even with effective care, clear cell sarcomas can return or spread (metastasize) many years after initial treatment. Metastasis may be widespread in the body, with lymph nodes, lungs, and bones the most common locations for tumors.'

Monk was given 15 months to live and had to break the news to her husband and two young children. 

My oldest son took it the hardest. My little girl was very good at hiding her feelings but I found out from her teacher she was getting overwhelmed about it at school.

She had her first round of chemo in March 2023 which caused hair loss, vomiting, and 'silvery skin.'

'It was a very dark time. I was writing goodbye letters and letters to the grandchildren I would never meet and the weddings I would never attend.'

Only one month later, in April, she got the shocking news that she never actually had cancer in the first place. We cannot even imagine the roller coaster of emotions this woman and her family endured.

At the VERY least!

People still haven't forgotten how wrong our medical experts got the Covid mess, and sometimes willfully so. It's only natural to want to question them nowadays, especially when it's such a serious diagnosis.

That's a very expensive 'whoops', and we hope this woman finds an excellent lawyer.

***

