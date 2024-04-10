Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT DOWN

Women, Don’t You Love Having Periods Explained to You by a Biological Male?
Laura W.  |  4:00 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Terry Renna

Trump Derangement Syndrome will never not be a goldmine of entertaining content for us, so of course when Donald Trump went to an Atlanta Chick-Fil-A restaurant and ordered 30 milkshakes, we knew we had to tell you all about it, dear readers!

The delicious waffle fries at Chick-Fil-A aren't the only things salty in regard to this story either. The always adorably hysterical Harry Sisson, who is just as obsessed with Trump as he is with Biden, chimed in and incidentally showcased his glaring lack of critical thinking skills, but don't fret, X users were quick to offer him helpful corrections!

Crude, but accurate.

Other lefties were just as salty, too.

These people desperately need a life. And some friends. We hear that grass is nice to touch on occasion.

The only racism on display here is, ironically, Taylor's. Yeesh.

It *is* a day ending in 'Y', to be fair.

Does Mr. October understand that Trump is not president, Biden is and it's his economic policies that are driving inflation? Or that he's also not in charge of the pay scale at any Chick-Fil-A franchise? And if this writer is not mistaken, STARTING pay at this restaurant is already well above minimum wage.

Most people reacted to this video like normal, sane people would, however. Some even with a healthy sense of humor.

LOL

via GIPHY

We could all definitely use something a little more wholesome this election season.

Where is the lie, though??

Heh, she is quickly becoming this writer's favorite leftist parody account on X.

Let's hope they get out and vote that way in November. Gotta run, this writer needs a milkshake (or 30) now!

***

