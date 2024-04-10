Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT DOWN

Trump Derangement Syndrome will never not be a goldmine of entertaining content for us, so of course when Donald Trump went to an Atlanta Chick-Fil-A restaurant and ordered 30 milkshakes, we knew we had to tell you all about it, dear readers!

President Trump makes surprise stop at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia:



“Can I have 30 milkshakes and also some chicken?” 🤣

pic.twitter.com/6L70ekc7zK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2024

NEW: Trump gets swarmed by Atlanta residents during a visit at a local Chick-fil-A with one woman coming up and giving him a hug.



"I don't care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump. We support you."



Trump went into the fast food joint and ordered 30 milkshakes which he then… pic.twitter.com/0FmKDJvreU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2024

The delicious waffle fries at Chick-Fil-A aren't the only things salty in regard to this story either. The always adorably hysterical Harry Sisson, who is just as obsessed with Trump as he is with Biden, chimed in and incidentally showcased his glaring lack of critical thinking skills, but don't fret, X users were quick to offer him helpful corrections!

LOL he goes “Business is good? Making a lot of money? Getting rich?” And they all said yes they are and this is happening under BIDEN’S ECONOMY.



Thanks for making our point for us, Donald! BIDEN 2024 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 10, 2024

Since Biden took office:



Gasoline: 47.8%

Groceries: +21.1%

Eating out: +21.4%

Baby food: +30.5%

Pet food: +23.7%

Rent: +20.9%

Electricity: +28.3%

Natural gas: +26.9%

Used cars: +20.9%

Air fare: +32.7%

Public transportation: +22.2%

Real average weekly earnings: -3.9% — Brandon (@GladstoneHood) April 10, 2024

Did you just jizz all over yourself? 😂



Inflation went up, dork. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 10, 2024

Crude, but accurate.

Other lefties were just as salty, too.

My question: did he pay his check or leave before anyone could order like he did in Miami?https://t.co/xgn6JQhdFQ — Dave Wakeman ↙️ (@dave_wakeman) April 10, 2024

And of course, he didn’t pay for any of it 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kimbo_Sabbi (@Kimbo_Sabbi) April 10, 2024

He's so money driven even when itit's about the tummy — Moh (@MohWorldent) April 10, 2024

pleeb food is so foreign to these people they dont even know how to order it. Imagine showing up to mcdonalds and asking for ‘some burgers’. — 8londeau (@8londeau) April 10, 2024

These people desperately need a life. And some friends. We hear that grass is nice to touch on occasion.

And this would've been my very last day at Chick-fil-A! Ain't no way in hell I'd be yes bossing and frying chicken for this narcissistic racist lying fool. Yall making alot of money? Yes suh! Jesus hold me close and don't let go! https://t.co/dKCJdtXgsz — TaylorLT (@TLTESQ37) April 10, 2024

The only racism on display here is, ironically, Taylor's. Yeesh.

Yep, the left is going batshit crazy today 🤣🤣#Trump2024 https://t.co/QKAVdt7k1x — W (@billwells) April 10, 2024

It *is* a day ending in 'Y', to be fair.

They all lying 🤥 . I would have been like, “ IM BROKE MF ! UP OUR PAY OR BRING DOWN INFLATION ‼️” https://t.co/f2RpbFvOwj — Mr. October 🙈🙉🙊 (@LiveInMyShoes89) April 10, 2024

Does Mr. October understand that Trump is not president, Biden is and it's his economic policies that are driving inflation? Or that he's also not in charge of the pay scale at any Chick-Fil-A franchise? And if this writer is not mistaken, STARTING pay at this restaurant is already well above minimum wage.

I suggest you get your cash up front, Chic-fil-a in Atlanta. https://t.co/32RO5DrjF0 — "Disaster" Voltron (scare quotes intended) (@fiszix) April 10, 2024

Most people reacted to this video like normal, sane people would, however. Some even with a healthy sense of humor.

Me high AF in the drive thru right now https://t.co/Nhre2AbNti — The Black Winter Soldier 🦾 (@TheMetatron777) April 10, 2024

How does Trump know my Chick-Fil-A order? https://t.co/8F8Hp0AV34 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 10, 2024

LOL

Imagine walking into Chick-fil-A and the person in front of you is Donald Trump ordering a #1 meal with a chocolate milshake lol. https://t.co/KwLjLAx1I1 — Grantham’s Glimpse (@gglimpse23) April 10, 2024

Biden would have fumbled around and smelled an underage girl on his way out https://t.co/IfyHAFXSRL — Lil Spoon (@hughMongpp) April 10, 2024

via GIPHY

This is actually a nice moment for once. https://t.co/KVjMgo7U51 — Vermonte (@Verme216) April 10, 2024

We could all definitely use something a little more wholesome this election season.

Happens all the time. But they're his handlers making sure he is walking correctly. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2024

Where is the lie, though??

This is how most Americans feel.

The ones that don’t are either delusional, corrupted or brainwashed — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) April 10, 2024

The media sees this and realizes it's the exact opposite of what they have been feeding the people.



What do they do? Not report it.



Or lie and say Trump ordered 30 sandwiches and shakes for himself. He is so unhealthy. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 10, 2024

I would literally throw the milkshake in his face. That’s a bold lib move. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 10, 2024

Heh, she is quickly becoming this writer's favorite leftist parody account on X.

"I don't care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump. We support you." https://t.co/hZWblnFRRv — Jason Duhs (@Duhsj) April 10, 2024

Let's hope they get out and vote that way in November. Gotta run, this writer needs a milkshake (or 30) now!

