'Lesbian Interpretative Dance': James Woods Dunks on College Loan Forgiveness as Only He Can & LOLLL

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on April 10, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

We here at Twitchy absolutely ADORE actor James Woods, and for good reason. He is brilliantly witty and concise when it comes to cutting right to the heart of any issue. Today was no different when he posted this about student debt and college loan 'forgiveness'.

via GIPHY

God love that man. 'Lesbian interpretive dance' hit HARD, y'all!

 As always, Woods is entirely spot-on. Those loans have to be paid back somehow by someone, but thanks to Democrats they just aren't being paid by the people who took them on. No, apparently that's Joe Taxpayer's responsibility now!

It is now, thanks to Biden.

Excellent point.

We hope and pray that that is a joke, but you can never tell these days.

Yeah, that seems to be the case.

This is obvious to anyone with a functioning brain ... which necessarily rules out leftists.

Ok, that made this writer snort-laugh.

Always remember: It's (D)ifferent when THEY do it! Keep in this mind (among other things) when you vote in November.

***

