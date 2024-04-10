'Lesbian Interpretative Dance': James Woods Dunks on College Loan Forgiveness as Only He Can & LOLLL

We here at Twitchy absolutely ADORE actor James Woods, and for good reason. He is brilliantly witty and concise when it comes to cutting right to the heart of any issue. Today was no different when he posted this about student debt and college loan 'forgiveness'.

I know people who couldn't qualify for scholarships or loans.



They never got to enjoy a college education, but will now be paying for some leftist loser who majored in Lesbian Interpretive Dance. pic.twitter.com/odzAOwlAY1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2024

God love that man. 'Lesbian interpretive dance' hit HARD, y'all!

As always, Woods is entirely spot-on. Those loans have to be paid back somehow by someone, but thanks to Democrats they just aren't being paid by the people who took them on. No, apparently that's Joe Taxpayer's responsibility now!

Your student debt is not my problem. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2024

It is now, thanks to Biden.

Excellent point.

Latest one I heard is Transgender Archaeology. WTF ? — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) April 10, 2024

We hope and pray that that is a joke, but you can never tell these days.

Ya know, I’ve got my own bills and debts and you don’t see me taking money out of someone else’s pocket.



People need to take accountability and responsibility for what your signed up for — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 10, 2024

Taking food of my families table to pay someone else’s debts.



Not fair at all! — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 10, 2024

They're trying to buy the youth because young people are very stupid. https://t.co/SYkTJmACdN — TraderJill (Leigh) Pronouns: No Imaginary friends (@LadyJustice4512) April 10, 2024

Yeah, that seems to be the case.

Exactly. There is no "cancellation" of debt. Only a transferral. https://t.co/7jlG28RxYe — Andrew Crapuchettes (@ACrapuchettes) April 10, 2024

This is obvious to anyone with a functioning brain ... which necessarily rules out leftists.

If you go to college

and don't understand debt enough to pay it back

you shouldn't go to college https://t.co/lWubwiGy4g — eRock (@12erock) April 10, 2024

Ok, that made this writer snort-laugh.

Vote buying is illegal...unless you're a Democrat. — Arline (@ArlineL0) April 10, 2024

Always remember: It's (D)ifferent when THEY do it! Keep in this mind (among other things) when you vote in November.

