The Hill's Newest Survey Drags the LGB into TQ Dissatisfaction With Healthcare and NO ONE is Buying It

In the new age of men claiming the mantle of womanhood and demanding absurd things like getting a Brazilian bikini wax from female aestheticians and trying to sue them because they do not want to touch his penis, or going to a gynecologist and getting angry when they will not do an examination, because HELLO, no woman parts are there to examine, this new survey from The Hill should come as no surprise.

Twenty-four percent of LGBTQ adults say their negative health care experience caused their health to get worse, compared to nine percent of non-LGBTQ adults. https://t.co/GcMSKUCXKe — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2024

Now, this writer read the article so that you don't have to give them the clicks unless you just really want to, and the author seems to have buried the lede just a tad and only states at the very end that it's really not the L's, G's, or B's who are reporting negative experiences. It's the T's and Q's. Shocking, we know.

Most likely because when you check in to a gynecologist to have your woo woo examined, and you show up with a tallywacker, the doc may have some uncomfortable questions. https://t.co/DNdevO2Q6i — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 3, 2024

Yeah, they're doctors, they're going to figure it out rather quickly. And don't remind the patient that they'll still need regular prostate exams as they get older. Trans men still need regular Pap smears as well.

These people live to be seen as victims. — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) April 2, 2024

That is their core identity, not one of the eleventy billion genders they've fabricated out of thin air. These people wouldn't know who they are if they can't somehow be a victim of something.

Perhaps it's because they're not getting treatment for their mental illness and instead demanding that everyone else go along w/their delusions. — GiGi in Texas (@ChristySimm23) April 2, 2024

Affirming a delusion has never ended well.

If doctors are forced to treat a man's "menstrual cramps" instead of his hernia, the man in a dress is probably going to have more problems — Tom Ace (@tmadd78) April 3, 2024

Just because the doctor is being honest with you doesn't make it a "negative health care experience".



Also I am willing to bet that 9% of that 24% is the LGB and the rest TQ... — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) April 3, 2024

What is happening here is that the TQ's are being faced with the objective reality of who and what they actually are, and they don't like it. Biology doesn't lie and it's extremely important in medicine, so they're just going to have to be uncomfortable.

This is alarmingly true. There was a very thorough Swedish study that spanned about 30 years that showed that people who underwent sex-reassignment surgery had a suicide rate 19 times higher than their peers.

That is shocking. And it proves that 'gender affirming care' is not actually helping anyone.

Because they are not getting the mental health care they desperately need. — E H (@EHFUallday) April 3, 2024

See, when you ask a physician to treat you as if you are a woman, but you're really a man, it poses an ethical as well as scientific problem for both the patient and the doctor. Please get the psychological help you so desperately need and stop this social madness. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Brian Morris (@BrianMo46164471) April 3, 2024

So you admit “gender affirming care” is a net negative on health.

About time. https://t.co/iTK3JWrMNA — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 3, 2024

Amazing, turns out normalizing mental illness instead of treating it causes their health to get worse...who knew. https://t.co/eQevxkjTIQ — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) April 3, 2024

That is plausible when you cut off healthy body parts. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) April 3, 2024

Perhaps some of these doctors could put themselves and their greed aside and, we don't know, actually properly treat their patients rather than maim them for life? Just a thought ...

Given the nature of the procedures associated with the two populations in question I suspect this headline is misleading. — TeddySuburbs (@LocalUFOs) April 3, 2024

Bingo.

Reality can be bitter. — Texas Mercerian (@TMercerian) April 3, 2024

You are asking a doctor to treat your actual physiology and talk to you as if you have a completely different physiology. The 24% negative healthcare experience is likely from well-justified psych referrals. — Snicker (@PillPicnic) April 3, 2024

The media is evil, and they hate people. https://t.co/MIZE7rFs7T — Buckinflynd (@buckinflynd) April 2, 2024

No lies detected. Our media believes we are stupid, dear readers. Don't forget that.

***

