We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is Some Confusion

Every so often, we come across stories that raise a lot of questions. Stories that somewhat baffle us. This will be one of those stories. Check it out:

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, of TLC’s ‘Abby & Brittany,’ is now married to an army veteran https://t.co/THrUEMB31u pic.twitter.com/FisNHDSBii — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2024

If you like the drama-filled crap-show that is humanity on occasion, TLC is your channel! According to the NYP:

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who documented their lives in a TLC reality series, have transitioned from a duo to a trio. Abby, the left-side conjoined twin, married Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran, in 2021.

I have so many questions. — Mariana (@texas_walnut) March 28, 2024

Yeah. So do we.

Did he marry both of them? Wait… how does the sex work? — Rock The Hip Hop (@RockTheHipHop) March 28, 2024

It appears that he only married one of them. We are not entirely sure about the rest.

Naturally, X users did not disappoint us when it comes to finding humor in the strangest situations!

“She’s two of a kind so I just HAD to marry hers” — Gadsden Giggleswitch (@owningtheglobe) March 28, 2024

My son asked if they both can talk? That’s the deal breaker for him. — Nicci (@Nicci_B85) March 28, 2024

The only time pronouns "they/them" is legitimate — chri$$y (@znc242) March 28, 2024

That's fair, to be honest.

Now dude has two chicks that can tell him “not tonight I’m tired” 😂😭 — Clown World (@ChiHawksFan83) March 28, 2024

Imagine trying decide where to eat. https://t.co/yXjKMk2Vnz — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 28, 2024

I hope her sister really likes him, also. https://t.co/NKzBxk5zPz — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 28, 2024

Sis out here getting married with a whole other person attached to her neck and you can't even get a text back https://t.co/VzdoSRgCuq — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 28, 2024

That image is a whole MOOD.

Left Her: I have a headache.



Him to Right Her: https://t.co/L9U3MkD1zE pic.twitter.com/tfx5ksgVAp — Woody P, Professional Designation®️ (@woodypanama) March 28, 2024

We might be going to the bad place for laughing at that one.

Does this violate the rules of Christian Monogamy or not? https://t.co/0GfRDh9S6B — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) March 28, 2024

Well, uh, we don't really have an answer for that one.

When they say “and the two shall become one” I didn’t think it would be literally and figuratively https://t.co/WqtSPu8Yq7 — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 28, 2024

Real question: If Brittany meets and falls for someone else... does that person and the Army vet then have to share? — Olin aka MMAnomaly👊 (@MMAnomaly) March 28, 2024

So what happens when the sister wants to get married too? — Allen Grove (@AllenGrove15) March 28, 2024

There are definitely some logistics to work out here.

I know what all of you are thinking. — Brownhole Capital (@oilbust) March 28, 2024

*Channels inner Tommy Callahan voice* ... sinners.

It seems like adultery is inevitable in this marriage. — The Dissenter (@disntr) March 28, 2024

We didn't even think of that.

This writer may already be in trouble just for writing up this story!

I think this is sweet. Everyone deserves a chance at love. — Gaslighters.Anonymous (@gaslightersband) March 28, 2024

All joking and logistical questions aside, we really are happy for the newlyweds. This is 100% correct, everyone deserves the chance to find their person and be happy.

i remember reading that they wanted to be wives and moms. i hope it works out for all of them. https://t.co/63OorPQnH9 — ophelia🪆 (@opheliamuses) March 28, 2024

In all sincerity, we here at Twitchy have only good wishes and prayers for these people. May God bless them with many happy years together.

***

