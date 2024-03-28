Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is Some Confusion

Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on March 28, 2024
Every so often, we come across stories that raise a lot of questions. Stories that somewhat baffle us. This will be one of those stories. Check it out:

If you like the drama-filled crap-show that is humanity on occasion, TLC is your channel! According to the NYP:

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who documented their lives in a TLC reality series, have transitioned from a duo to a trio.

Abby, the left-side conjoined twin, married Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran, in 2021.

Yeah. So do we.

It appears that he only married one of them. We are not entirely sure about the rest.

Naturally, X users did not disappoint us when it comes to finding humor in the strangest situations!

That's fair, to be honest.

That image is a whole MOOD.

We might be going to the bad place for laughing at that one.

Well, uh, we don't really have an answer for that one.

There are definitely some logistics to work out here.

*Channels inner Tommy Callahan voice* ... sinners.

We didn't even think of that.

This writer may already be in trouble just for writing up this story!

All joking and logistical questions aside, we really are happy for the newlyweds. This is 100% correct, everyone deserves the chance to find their person and be happy.

In all sincerity, we here at Twitchy have only good wishes and prayers for these people. May God bless them with many happy years together.

***

