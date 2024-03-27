LET PEOPLE ENJOY THINGS; Rolling Stones Publishes a List of 'Terrible' Films & X Users Are NOT Having It

Ever wonder why they say that 'misery loves company'? Look no further than the average American leftist and you'll understand it. They are a very unhappy people, and so you can't enjoy the little things either, gosh darn it! Our favorite lefty rag, Rolling Stone Magazine, has graced us with another example of this. Do you like a movie? Well, it turns out that it may actually be terrible, and you have crappy taste in movies.

50 Terrible Movies by Great Directors



Cinematic disasters Hollywood's greatest geniuses would love to forget--starring Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, David Fincher, and more.



LIST: https://t.co/EaguFvlXFQ pic.twitter.com/uGFUI7dJgc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 26, 2024

Now don't worry, we gave them the click so you don't have to LOL

Among the 'terrible' films listed were cult classics like 'Death Becomes Her', 'Look Who's Talking Too', 'The Stepford Wives', 'Bicentennial Man', and 'Jack'. Well, this writer may have snuck those last two in there because Robin Williams was a national treasure and nothing he's in was bad. We will take no arguments on that point LOL

Anything with Robin Williams is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/yKrDEL9oSc — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) March 26, 2024

See what we mean?

This list is trash if only for the inclusion of “Death Becomes Her” on it



Death Becomes Her is a fantastic, hilarious movie and constitutes what is most likely one of Bruce Willis’s best roles from an acting perspective



Rolling Stone needs to delete its account https://t.co/6iUU4epPTm pic.twitter.com/vBOtkspLMD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 27, 2024

A lot of people felt this way about that particular movie selection.

ummmmmm big lies.



Death Becomes Her is a cult classic that deserves proper recognition 👀 https://t.co/xAzv02Y8GU pic.twitter.com/wgwzISpEqv — like monica geller but blonde (@MamaSavage84) March 26, 2024

Saying Robert Zemeckis’s Death Becomes Her is his worst film is sheer blasphemy!



If you’ve never seen it, it’s a visual horror comedy masterpiece so ahead of its time. https://t.co/su5qqTMQBt pic.twitter.com/peRQL0KQIX — Mehul (@mshah972) March 26, 2024

I will not stand for this DEATH BECOMES HER slander, especially when Zemeckis has made several other movies way more worthy of this list. https://t.co/DpHnAjqZh9 pic.twitter.com/WmMh9VkUmg — Crooked Table Productions (@CrookedTable) March 26, 2024

You put Death Becomes Her on this list?! https://t.co/4YoPO6N5Ar pic.twitter.com/RNcZ2OFmVA — T w i t t e r (@darthramious) March 26, 2024

A bit crude, but it certainly gets the point across, doesn't it?

But don't worry, X users took issue with other films making the list!

>the phantom menace

>kingdom of the crystal skull https://t.co/Rqe9n7MfaZ pic.twitter.com/GcbaqWVSLl — Lucasfilm Enjoyer 2.0 (@vaccum_boots) March 26, 2024

TBF, Fincher disowned it before it came out due to studio meddling.



It's still not the worst entry in the Alien franchise. https://t.co/MGjeWVnfit pic.twitter.com/vJTKQluJ7m — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) March 27, 2024

The Fountain is phenomenal and this author is bad and should feel bad.



“Terrible” for the love of God, 75% of the write up here is Ebert saying “I would like to see the director’s cut” https://t.co/BYY95Bx26d — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 26, 2024

Leave Pocketful of Miracles alone, thank you very much (and Jade too, for that matter). https://t.co/HiEZSHwRBW pic.twitter.com/IMEMruyERy — Kim Pierce (@kpierce624) March 26, 2024

That one confused this writer, too, because the film didn't stray too far from the novel, which is usually the case with book-to-film adaptations.

This is such a lazily written, poorly researched article, "By 1996, he (Francis Ford Coppola) was reduced to taking work-for-hire directing jobs like Jack" he literally made Jack in-between Bram Stoker's Dracula and The Rainmaker, two of his greatest movies bar his 70's run — Robert (@RobertJ_96) March 26, 2024

Since you apparently like negativity so much, here's some negativity for you: I saw enough from other people tweeting about this list that I know I don't wanna give it a click. Boxcar Bertha isn't terrible, Ron Howard isn't a great director, & this article's premise is mean. — Michael Avolio | michaelavolio.bsky.social (@MichaelAvolio) March 26, 2024

This Buzzfee-I mean Rolling Stone list sucks. — Jerry Roe (Blu-Check) (@JerryRoe) March 26, 2024

Hey, don't knock Buzzfeed! They knew EXACTLY what type of pancake we'd be!

The only thing that’s terrible is this list, y’all — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) March 26, 2024

Never change, Rolling Stone, you're perfect just the way you are. Well, for Twitchy purposes anyway!

***

