LET PEOPLE ENJOY THINGS; Rolling Stones Publishes a List of 'Terrible' Films & X Users Are NOT Having It

Laura W.  |  9:00 AM on March 27, 2024
Townhall Media

Ever wonder why they say that 'misery loves company'? Look no further than the average American leftist and you'll understand it. They are a very unhappy people, and so you can't enjoy the little things either, gosh darn it! Our favorite lefty rag, Rolling Stone Magazine, has graced us with another example of this. Do you like a movie? Well, it turns out that it may actually be terrible, and you have crappy taste in movies.

Now don't worry, we gave them the click so you don't have to LOL

Among the 'terrible' films listed were cult classics like 'Death Becomes Her', 'Look Who's Talking Too', 'The Stepford Wives', 'Bicentennial Man', and 'Jack'. Well, this writer may have snuck those last two in there because Robin Williams was a national treasure and nothing he's in was bad. We will take no arguments on that point LOL

See what we mean?

A lot of people felt this way about that particular movie selection.

A bit crude, but it certainly gets the point across, doesn't it?

But don't worry, X users took issue with other films making the list!

That one confused this writer, too, because the film didn't stray too far from the novel, which is usually the case with book-to-film adaptations.

Hey, don't knock Buzzfeed! They knew EXACTLY what type of pancake we'd be!

Never change, Rolling Stone, you're perfect just the way you are. Well, for Twitchy purposes anyway!

***

