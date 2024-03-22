Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble
House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It
Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen
Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'
ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping...
Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina...
Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Ser...
BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide

Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE GUNS

Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hoo boy, this one is a doozy. We've all heard of 'ghost guns', which are guns that can be built and assembled at home from parts that you can order off the internet. You can even get entire kits for them. These parts typically have no serial number or other identifying marks that gun manufacturers are required to manufacture their products with, which makes them virtually untraceable. Hence the term 'ghost gun'.

Advertisement

Well, buckle up, hold on to your hats, whatever you need to do to prepare yourself for the new scary gun in town: the ZOMBIE GUN!

Now 'zombie guns' really aren't all that different from 'ghost guns.' The parts are the result of gun disposal companies only destroying single pieces of guns seized by the police, or from a police officer who retired and turned in their service weapon, and even from gun 'buy-back' programs and then reselling the remaining pieces either separately or as kits that can then become 'ghost guns'.

We guess one could say that these guns 'died', but then returned from the dead. 'Undead guns' just doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

RIGHT?!

Does ANY Democrat ever really know WTF they're talking about? Talk about zombies ...

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Advertisement

They'll never have an answer for this. Only more obfuscation and deflection.

The full text reads as such:

Everyone said that AOC was the stupidest in Congress so you decided to prove them wrong and said "Hold My Beer"..   Gun Violence is NOT the leading cause of death for Children.. This has been debunked every time you dumbf**k Democrats have said it.  Lumping Suicides and murders together when talking about Gun Deaths is as disingenuous as lumping people killed by Drunk drivers in with other car accidents.  The REALITY is that it's the policies on "Cashless Bail" and "Not prosecuting lesser crimes" that have caused shootings to go up.  We can actually TRACK the changes and they are clearly delineated.

All of this is correct, but this writer feels it is necessary to explain why the Democrats and the left are being deceptive when they claim that guns are the leading cause of death among children. The 'studies' cited are pure propaganda. In order to reach that conclusion, they have removed children from 0–1 year and substituted that demographic with ADULTS between 18-19. The overwhelming majority of gun deaths for these 'children' is gang-related, or other criminal activity. According to the CDC, the leading cause of death among children is still accidents. It's a completely dishonest claim, and what's worse? THEY KNOW IT. 

Advertisement

But we digress, back to the well-deserved mockery!

He's a Democrat, so that's an automatic 'no'.

Very terrifying! Much scary!

You should know better than to ask them reasonable and logical questions, silly!

We need more diversity and representation from the world of movie monsters. Where is their DEI program??

Advertisement

We've just GOT to ask Rep. Frost one simple question: what's in your heeeaaaaaaadddd? In your heeeeeeaaaaaad?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS GUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State
Laura W.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Brett T.
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Brett T.
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism Brett T.
Advertisement