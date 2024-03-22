Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE GUNS

Hoo boy, this one is a doozy. We've all heard of 'ghost guns', which are guns that can be built and assembled at home from parts that you can order off the internet. You can even get entire kits for them. These parts typically have no serial number or other identifying marks that gun manufacturers are required to manufacture their products with, which makes them virtually untraceable. Hence the term 'ghost gun'.

Well, buckle up, hold on to your hats, whatever you need to do to prepare yourself for the new scary gun in town: the ZOMBIE GUN!

The Zombie Gun Loophole is a problematic way that guns can end up in the hands of those responsible for gun violence. We must close this loophole and destroy zombie guns now. Every life lost to gun violence is one too many. pic.twitter.com/vtawLCCJWj — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) March 21, 2024

Now 'zombie guns' really aren't all that different from 'ghost guns.' The parts are the result of gun disposal companies only destroying single pieces of guns seized by the police, or from a police officer who retired and turned in their service weapon, and even from gun 'buy-back' programs and then reselling the remaining pieces either separately or as kits that can then become 'ghost guns'.

We guess one could say that these guns 'died', but then returned from the dead. 'Undead guns' just doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

I so want a Zombie gun now. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2024

RIGHT?!

LOL...Loophole?



We're talking about the unregulated parts that aren't considered "the gun" by the ATF. You know like the grip? The sights? The buttstock? These are all "parts" that don't require an FFL to purchase or use.



There is no "loophole".



GFY Commie!!! — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) March 21, 2024

Seriously, WTF are you even talking about. There is no loophole here. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 21, 2024

Does ANY Democrat ever really know WTF they're talking about? Talk about zombies ...

How many people are being killed by zombie guns? — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) March 21, 2024

They'll never have an answer for this. Only more obfuscation and deflection.

Everyone said that AOC was the stupidest in Congress so you decided to prove them wrong and said "Hold My Beer"..



Gun Violence is NOT the leading cause of death for Children.. This has been debunked every time you dumbf**k Democrats have said it.



Lumping Suicides and murders… — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) March 21, 2024

The full text reads as such:

Everyone said that AOC was the stupidest in Congress so you decided to prove them wrong and said "Hold My Beer".. Gun Violence is NOT the leading cause of death for Children.. This has been debunked every time you dumbf**k Democrats have said it. Lumping Suicides and murders together when talking about Gun Deaths is as disingenuous as lumping people killed by Drunk drivers in with other car accidents. The REALITY is that it's the policies on "Cashless Bail" and "Not prosecuting lesser crimes" that have caused shootings to go up. We can actually TRACK the changes and they are clearly delineated.

All of this is correct, but this writer feels it is necessary to explain why the Democrats and the left are being deceptive when they claim that guns are the leading cause of death among children. The 'studies' cited are pure propaganda. In order to reach that conclusion, they have removed children from 0–1 year and substituted that demographic with ADULTS between 18-19. The overwhelming majority of gun deaths for these 'children' is gang-related, or other criminal activity. According to the CDC, the leading cause of death among children is still accidents. It's a completely dishonest claim, and what's worse? THEY KNOW IT.

But we digress, back to the well-deserved mockery!

OH NO NOT ZOMBIEGUNS pic.twitter.com/FpxNnaPdrY — JD (@FishkinSykes) March 21, 2024

You don't need to worry. Zombies want brains. You are safe. — Hotlead&Sarcasm (@Hotlead_and_HW) March 21, 2024

Could you make your case without lying? — Forest Garner (@garner_forest) March 21, 2024

He's a Democrat, so that's an automatic 'no'.

I'm confused now, is a zombie gun scarier than a ghost gun? — Silverbug WA State Qualified Attorney (@willag47) March 21, 2024

Very terrifying! Much scary!

I’d say you’re stupid but that would be an insult to stupid people. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) March 21, 2024

Nice ratio, nerd. — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) March 21, 2024

Which shooting, specifically, would this proposed law have prevented, were it in place at the time of the shooting? Or are we legislating for the sake of legislation? pic.twitter.com/Zvv1rb22n9 — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) March 21, 2024

You should know better than to ask them reasonable and logical questions, silly!

“Zombie guns”



Ridicule this man until he refuses to show his face in public ever again. https://t.co/dSpmeVT0ft — Shadz (@Shadzey1) March 21, 2024

First ghost guns, now zombie guns, how much longer until we're faced with the scourge of werewolf and vampire guns? https://t.co/PzceCOfV70 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 21, 2024

We need more diversity and representation from the world of movie monsters. Where is their DEI program??

Anti-gunners stop trying to make guns sound as cool as possible challenge https://t.co/J8POM1mlwJ — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) March 21, 2024

Imma need these zombie guns to go with ghost guns I have. https://t.co/HVWcznmd3T — King Shark XI 🦈 (@SharkFloppKing) March 21, 2024

We've just GOT to ask Rep. Frost one simple question: what's in your heeeaaaaaaadddd? In your heeeeeeaaaaaad?

