Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina...
Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Ser...
BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide
Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker...
Surgeon General: Gen-Z Already Having a 'Midlife Crisis' and We Can't POSSIBLY Roll...
The Bobulinski Meltdowns Were Glorious
Here's Video Showing Mob of Illegals Biden Says 'Built This Country' Overrunning TX...
Blame Canada: Globe & Mail Gets Ratio'd BIG TIME for Complaining About 'Excessive...
'He'd Put Them in Camps': Charlie Sykes Sings FDR's Praises for How He...
Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like...
New Biden Ad Repeats Multiple Debunked Lies About Trump
National Park Service SUED Over Cashless Policy
Don't Look Now, but Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar Are Teaming Up to...
'Chicago Is MAGA Country After All'! Mayor Brandon Johnson Assigns Blame for Defeat...

ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping Block Next

Laura W.  |  7:00 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Butch Dill

This writer loves any reason to write about her home state of Alabama, and lately we've been running low on Alabama Man stories, but we're doing excellent things in other arenas! Just yesterday, Wednesday March 20th, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that would bar diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs 'at public schools, universities and state agencies and prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” including that someone should feel guilty because of their race or gender.'

Advertisement

'My administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,' Ivey said in a statement.

Also, an Alabama House committee advanced legislation that would 'ban teacher-led discussions in public schools on sexual orientation and gender identity and prohibit displaying pride flags in classrooms', according to ABC33/40.

Can you say 'WINNING'?

Responses from X users are fairly mixed, however.

Sounds like Alex could stand to start with THEIR English textbook before trying to opine on more complicated issues. He's really not helping with the whole 'southerners are dumb' stereotype.

Recommended

Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Absolutely correct. Hire the most qualified candidate, not the one who checks off some random racial or ideological box.

It's rather alarming, isn't it?

You're just not getting the full 'X' experience if you don't have some Mid-Minded Cringe Engine making random Nazi accusations. Godwin's Law on full display, y'all!

Democrats never changed who and what they are, they just learned to market it better.

Manly-looking women are still women LOL

This X user posted a summary of the bill in question if anyone is curious:

Advertisement

Uh oh, Meemaw Ivey went and ticked off the Alabama Democrats!

They seem a bit mad, no? LOL

Advertisement

This Alabamian could not have said it better herself! It will be interesting to watch the progress of the other bills working their way through the House, too!

Roll Tide, y'all!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ALABAMA DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha
Amy Curtis
Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina Norms' in Trans Surgery
Amy Curtis
BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide
Amy Curtis
Surgeon General: Gen-Z Already Having a 'Midlife Crisis' and We Can't POSSIBLY Roll Our Eyes ANY Harder
Laura W.
Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Series at Harvard
Coucy
The Bobulinski Meltdowns Were Glorious
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha Amy Curtis
Advertisement