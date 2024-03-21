ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping Block Next

This writer loves any reason to write about her home state of Alabama, and lately we've been running low on Alabama Man stories, but we're doing excellent things in other arenas! Just yesterday, Wednesday March 20th, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that would bar diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs 'at public schools, universities and state agencies and prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” including that someone should feel guilty because of their race or gender.'

Alabama Gov. Ivey signs bill barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the statehttps://t.co/vbmfqhVsNW — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) March 21, 2024

'My administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,' Ivey said in a statement.

Also, an Alabama House committee advanced legislation that would 'ban teacher-led discussions in public schools on sexual orientation and gender identity and prohibit displaying pride flags in classrooms', according to ABC33/40.

Can you say 'WINNING'?

Responses from X users are fairly mixed, however.

So if a kid reads there history book and ask the teacher how all those slaves got here the teacher will have to say a wizard did it. — Alex Cutler (@Kanetaker5566) March 21, 2024

Sounds like Alex could stand to start with THEIR English textbook before trying to opine on more complicated issues. He's really not helping with the whole 'southerners are dumb' stereotype.

Look at united airlines. We need to best people for these jobs, not DEI to fill a quota. — cole (@ColeCrews) March 21, 2024

Absolutely correct. Hire the most qualified candidate, not the one who checks off some random racial or ideological box.

Some may not like it, but if some don’t start hiring the best qualified, it’s going to sink their business. I ve never seen more ‘recalls’ on products or watched airplane doors blow off. — Open the Pod Bay Doors, Hal (@lowens1975) March 21, 2024

It's rather alarming, isn't it?

MeeMaw out here goose-stepping. — Grant Sagan (@BamaCatsFan85) March 21, 2024

You're just not getting the full 'X' experience if you don't have some Mid-Minded Cringe Engine making random Nazi accusations. Godwin's Law on full display, y'all!

I’m shocked at the number of people who think minorities have neither the ability nor the knowledge to compete on merit. — Jimmy Strickland🇺🇸 (@RealJStrickland) March 21, 2024

Democrats never changed who and what they are, they just learned to market it better.

The bill also mandates sex at birth bathrooms. So women who look like men will be going in to the women’s bathrooms. Did they think this through? — Boss (@ScoobyT00) March 21, 2024

Manly-looking women are still women LOL

This X user posted a summary of the bill in question if anyone is curious:

Alabama bans DEI in schools, universities and state agencies - and rules that bathrooms must be designated by 'biological sex' SB129 Summarized in attached screen shot pic.twitter.com/xo9QgZ202H — Mark M. (@lovecraft1977) March 21, 2024

This law would get reversed quicker than IVF decision if the "diversity" took their talents elsewhere and stopped playing football and winning championships. https://t.co/oDp121KFMJ — Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) March 21, 2024

Uh oh, Meemaw Ivey went and ticked off the Alabama Democrats!

I really want ppl, especially the younger ones, to get out and vote in your local elections. I know we’re always so focused on the President but we have folks wreaking havoc right here in the state https://t.co/OvWAzLQOF1 — Queen of Edenia 👽 (@LoveBeeMz) March 21, 2024

Kaye Ivey is an embarrassment to the state of Alabama RESIGN https://t.co/HY54oC8nGj — Elizabeth Kimbrough (@mizzlizztoyou) March 21, 2024

They seem a bit mad, no? LOL

Praise the Lord! It's time to stop discriminating against people based on race! All employment decisions should be race blind and every school should have race blind policies. https://t.co/Q0KRpYTzEX — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) March 21, 2024

DEI is about equity, not equality. Talent, knowledge, character and expertise go out the window with DEI and skin color and sexual orientation are given preference. This is disastrous! Alabamians don’t want DEI and Ivey did the right thing for our state. — TruthSeeker (@TruthSe58829789) March 21, 2024

This Alabamian could not have said it better herself! It will be interesting to watch the progress of the other bills working their way through the House, too!

Roll Tide, y'all!

