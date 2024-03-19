Dude. SERIOUSLY?! Shaun King Hilariously Mocked for Officially BECOMING the GRIFT That...
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading...
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After...
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only...
Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Drops Some Truth Bombs About Masculinity
UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated
Aaron Rupar Stunned What Donald Trump Said About Lifelong Devout Catholic Joe Biden
NBC News Reports That President Biden Has Grown Angry About Re-Election Effort
The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'...
Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio
Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force Created to Deal with Gangs of...
Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to...
New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends...

Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American Politics and LOL

Laura W.  |  10:00 AM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Thank God Stephen King is good at writing fictional stories, because he really isn't good at grasping the reality or nuance of the political climate here in the U.S.

Advertisement

Sigh. Hasn't he had enough ...misery? We 'Joe Average' Americans definitely have.

This writer has grown up reading King and following his life since childhood, and can confirm that, yes, he's always been a hardcore Democrat. It has shone through in a lot of his stories, although subtly at first, but with his newer release of 'Holly', it came screeching out.

X users are having NONE OF IT either.

President Biden's approval rating with small-business owners is at an all-time low with only 30 percent of the two thousand polled expressing approval of his policies. 56 percent strongly disapproved.

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is, by the way, the prevailing sentiment if you hadn't already noticed LOL

If you don't count a successful crime family, sure.

Advertisement

That last one tickles this writer. Excellent use of King title references!

Stick to fiction and don't quit your day job, Stephen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN STEPHEN KING TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
Washington Post Writer Back With Another Hot Take on Whiteness and Country Radio
Brett T.
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading This DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated
Laura W.
Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to Tell If You're a Man or a Woman
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL Sam J.
Advertisement