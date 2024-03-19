Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American Politics and LOL

Thank God Stephen King is good at writing fictional stories, because he really isn't good at grasping the reality or nuance of the political climate here in the U.S.

Trump runs his mouth and Biden runs America’s business.

You choose. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2024

Sigh. Hasn't he had enough ...misery? We 'Joe Average' Americans definitely have.

Have you always been hardcore Dem no matter what or do you swing sometimes? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2024

This writer has grown up reading King and following his life since childhood, and can confirm that, yes, he's always been a hardcore Democrat. It has shone through in a lot of his stories, although subtly at first, but with his newer release of 'Holly', it came screeching out.

X users are having NONE OF IT either.

Biden’s running it into the ground — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 18, 2024

*Runs America's business into the ground — Tebow (@MinEffPodcast) March 19, 2024

Stephen Kings viewpoint is far scarier/warped than any of the stories he wrote. — BlackRue (@BlackRue_) March 18, 2024

“Trump runs his mouth and Biden runs America’s business into the ground .

You choose.”

There . I fixed your tweet . — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) March 18, 2024

President Biden's approval rating with small-business owners is at an all-time low with only 30 percent of the two thousand polled expressing approval of his policies. 56 percent strongly disapproved.

Once a novelist, always a novelist. Why would any American think any government official should be running our businesses? Except to run them into the ground as Joe is evidently trying to do. https://t.co/FUYKAH1kHv — Tom McGovern (@jefe_viejo) March 19, 2024

This is, by the way, the prevailing sentiment if you hadn't already noticed LOL

Biden hasn’t run a ‘business’ in his entire life. https://t.co/qb02BmLa4N — MiniTrue Archive (@MiniTrueArchive) March 19, 2024

If you don't count a successful crime family, sure.

Biden can't even walk up stairs. He can't 'run' anything. https://t.co/e6D74j3MCq — Mike Garcia (@NVMikeG) March 19, 2024

Stephen, you must be reverting back to your habit of crack cocaine and alcohol abuse.



All the best-Tiger. https://t.co/0M9gvALDVu — Tiger woods-stephenson (@Tigerwooods1002) March 19, 2024

Biden certainly is running*ruining* America's business. We see the results... EVERYDAY https://t.co/t6fsn1BNFQ — James🇺🇸 (@James_sherwood1) March 19, 2024

MISERY has come over this nation...Because UNDER THE DOME of the White House. THE INSTITUTE is running America.

THE OUTSIDER Donald Trump will bring us out of the DEAD ZONE, and end this FAIRY TALE Democrats are living in.

Not even...CARRIE, CUJO, or DOCTOR SLEEP Can stop it. https://t.co/809P9nV5sM — The Coffee Drinker (@TCDMS99) March 19, 2024

That last one tickles this writer. Excellent use of King title references!

Man. This is so good. You should write for a living. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) March 18, 2024

Stick to fiction and don't quit your day job, Stephen.

