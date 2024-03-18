Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force is Created to Deal with Gangs of 'Foreign Burglars'

Do y'all ever get tired of being right, because we here at Twitchy sure don't! So, for today's least shocking news, the Los Angeles Police Department has formed a task force to deal with organized groups (gangs) of foreign burglars.

BREAKING: The LAPD forms a special task force to combat organized foreign gangs burglarizing homes



The organized gangs are coming from Peru, Columbia, Ecuador, Chile, etc



OVER NINE HUNDRED HOMES in LA were burglarized since January 2024



Similar patterns are emerging in… pic.twitter.com/FyzwWP0qP8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2024

The post finishes by saying that similar patterns are emerging in Arizona. Color us COMPLETELY UNSURPRISED. It's not like we said for years now that rampant unchecked illegal immigration would lead to things like this or anything.

Chief Dominic Choi is quoted as saying, 'I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high end residents.'

You should see our shocked faces LOL

It's weird how a right-wing conspiracy has officials coming up with special tasks forces to deal with something that doesn't exist — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) March 18, 2024

That’s impossible. I was reliably informed that they were only sending their best people. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — SpudMgmt2023 (@SpudMgmt2023) March 18, 2024

Who could have seen that coming?!? — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 18, 2024

Only ALL of us, but we're just these pesky xenophobes that shouldn't ever be listened to.

They voted for this. pic.twitter.com/ws1KX8UWkM — Redcloak the Unruly 🍊 (@BrewingAle) March 18, 2024

It's darn near impossible to feel sorry for these people at this point. You get what you vote for, folks.

Yep, and then they called people like us ugly names for warning them about this. We just hope the beds they made are comfortable now.

Are they going to be as fearsome as New York cops? pic.twitter.com/aMAlr8a37Q — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) March 18, 2024

Ok, we snort-laughed at that one a bit.

Never saw this coming pic.twitter.com/P4eqraPZJq — Steve (@0xNotSteve) March 18, 2024

That's so true that it's ALMOST not funny. Almost. We're still going to laugh at and mock these 'useful idiots' mainly because it's fun, but we also get to make a living doing it! We absolutely love our jobs here at Twitchy LOL.

It's almost like California is incentivizing this behavior 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4W7ko0FpX5 — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 18, 2024

Even Elon Musk chimed in:

And the Biden Administration does nothing https://t.co/qPvqSMBfPg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2024

Of course the Biden administration isn't going to do anything. They're the ones responsible for this, and to 'do something' about it would be a tacit admission that they screwed up royally. This administration is actually incentivizing illegal immigration.

What are we calling this new economy created by democrats?



Burglary tourism?



Migration larceny? https://t.co/XHg9Lujot2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 18, 2024

HA! You just know there's going to be some clever 'newspeak' term for this in the near future.

Maybe if the gangs change their names to “TikTok Gang” and “MAGA Gang” then Democrats will do something. https://t.co/UaitZUeDam — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 18, 2024

Lmao 900 foreign gang burglaries before Q1-24 is over within a single jurisdiction. And it’s an easy problem to fix! Humiliating. https://t.co/fABUnt9otN — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) March 18, 2024

Miami is closer to these South American countries than LA and just as full of rich people, but these gangs are not hitting homes in Miami.



I guess less restrictive gun laws, constitutional carry, a more established right to self-defense, and better policing make a difference. https://t.co/x2GYEk7T8o — GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) March 18, 2024

There is something to this, in this writer's opinion. We've all heard the saying that an armed society is a polite society, but there was also a study done by James Wright, a professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts for the Department of Justice, that surveyed more than 1,800 inmates, all of whom were convicted of felonies, across 10 state prisons. His findings were eye-opening.

80 percent reported that they avoided burglarizing houses where people were home and potentially armed because 'they fear getting shot during the crime.'

Unquestionably, guns in the home make criminals very nervous. About 40 percent of the inmates in my study told us that they had chosen not to commit a crime at one time or another because they had reason to believe that the potential victim was armed.

The actual question from the survey was 'Was there ever a time in your life when you decided not to do a crime [sic] because you knew or believed that the victim was carrying a gun?' 39 percent of inmates answered 'yes'. 58 percent of inmates surveyed said they were more worried about being shot by citizens than they were of being arrested by the police.

But we digress.

👋 California - you sick of this sh*t yet, or nah? https://t.co/ZxgNGrW0Lf — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) March 18, 2024

Thank God they've essentially disarmed Californians. This could be a bloodbath. https://t.co/ZxgNGrW0Lf — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) March 18, 2024

Annnnd now we are deceased LOL

Perhaps the Democrats and the left could focus on actual issues they're facing rather than intentionally skewing the words of the very man they tried that with in 2015-16, because it didn't work out too well for them the first time they tried it. Just a thought.

***

