Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force is Created to Deal with Gangs of 'Foreign Burglars'

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on March 18, 2024
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Do y'all ever get tired of being right, because we here at Twitchy sure don't! So, for today's least shocking news, the Los Angeles Police Department has formed a task force to deal with organized groups (gangs) of foreign burglars.

The post finishes by saying that similar patterns are emerging in Arizona. Color us COMPLETELY UNSURPRISED. It's not like we said for years now that rampant unchecked illegal immigration would lead to things like this or anything.

Chief Dominic Choi is quoted as saying, 'I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high end residents.'

via GIPHY

You should see our shocked faces LOL

Only ALL of us, but we're just these pesky xenophobes that shouldn't ever be listened to.

It's darn near impossible to feel sorry for these people at this point. You get what you vote for, folks.

Yep, and then they called people like us ugly names for warning them about this. We just hope the beds they made are comfortable now.

Ok, we snort-laughed at that one a bit.

That's so true that it's ALMOST not funny. Almost. We're still going to laugh at and mock these 'useful idiots' mainly because it's fun, but we also get to make a living doing it! We absolutely love our jobs here at Twitchy LOL.

Even Elon Musk chimed in:

Of course the Biden administration isn't going to do anything. They're the ones responsible for this, and to 'do something' about it would be a tacit admission that they screwed up royally. This administration is actually incentivizing illegal immigration.

HA! You just know there's going to be some clever 'newspeak' term for this in the near future.

There is something to this, in this writer's opinion. We've all heard the saying that an armed society is a polite society, but there was also a study done by James Wright, a professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts for the Department of Justice, that surveyed more than 1,800 inmates, all of whom were convicted of felonies, across 10 state prisons. His findings were eye-opening.

80 percent reported that they avoided burglarizing houses where people were home and potentially armed because 'they fear getting shot during the crime.'

Unquestionably, guns in the home make criminals very nervous. About 40 percent of the inmates in my study told us that they had chosen not to commit a crime at one time or another because they had reason to believe that the potential victim was armed.

The actual question from the survey was 'Was there ever a time in your life when you decided not to do a crime [sic] because you knew or believed that the victim was carrying a gun?' 39 percent of inmates answered 'yes'. 58 percent of inmates surveyed said they were more worried about being shot by citizens than they were of being arrested by the police.

But we digress.

Annnnd now we are deceased LOL

Perhaps the Democrats and the left could focus on actual issues they're facing rather than intentionally skewing the words of the very man they tried that with in 2015-16, because it didn't work out too well for them the first time they tried it. Just a thought.

***

