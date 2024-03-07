Armorer for 'Rust' Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer

On the evening of October 22, 2021, Alec Baldwin discharged a gun that was being used as a prop in a scene for a movie titled 'Rust', striking and killing a cinematographer named Halyna Hutchins (42). The director, Joel Souza, was also struck in the shoulder, but survived.

Advertisement

Baldwin was subsequently indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Hutchins.

The latest news on the case is that the armorer of the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. The conviction followed a 'no contest' plea by an assistant director on the charge of negligent handling of a firearm. The prosecution alleged that Gutierrez-Reed unknowingly brought live ammunition onto the set but also disregarded basic gun safety guidelines set by the industry.

You can watch video footage of the precise moment here:

Baldwin himself has not yet been found guilty or not guilty of the charges against him. If he is convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.

This appears to be the most common question, and one that we still don't have an answer for.

This is a popular sentiment among X users, but it should be noted that murder charges carry a very specific set of legal criteria. If you aren't able to prove motive, intent, or premeditation, there is no basis for a murder charge. As of right now, no evidence whatsoever has been uncovered of some kind of conspiracy to intentionally kill Hutchins or anyone else.

That said, Baldwin himself is still catching the most flak in the court of public opinion.

He had it in his hand and pulled that trigger. — Red (@Bridget07041969) March 7, 2024

So he's going to get away with it. He would know always have a patsy. — 𝕋ℝ𝕆𝕐 𝕠𝕗 𝕏 (@TroyRubert) March 6, 2024

Alec Baldwin was still responsible for safety checking his own weapon, regardless of her negligence. https://t.co/syLtdr5yJT — The Snarky Mushroom☠🍄 (@SnarkyMushroom) March 6, 2024

She gets charged but Alec Baldwin, the who actually pulled the trigger, walks free. Is that really fair? https://t.co/TcFboQ13Fx — AndrewR15 (@AndrewR15DW) March 7, 2024

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before convicting Guttierez-Reed, but they found her not guilty on a separate charge of evidence tampering. Attorney Kari Morrissey said Guttierez-Reed exhibited an 'astonishing lack of diligence' with the weapons, and oversaw 'constant, never-ending safety failures.' Hannah's lawyers claimed that she is being used as a scapegoat.

According to The Post Millennial, Baldwin himself is set to face trial in July. This is an ongoing story, so we will be keeping you updated!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!











