Actor Alec Baldwin Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Doug P.  |  3:00 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

A bit of news is breaking this Friday afternoon, and it involves actor Alec Baldwin and a fatal shooting that occurred on the set of a movie he was making in New Mexico:

From the Daily Mail:

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico grand jury, more than two years after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western film Rust. 

The indictment was returned on Friday and charges Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on the grounds of negligent use of a firearm and disregard for others' safety.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.  

Will Baldwin ever actually do any time?

Stay tuned.

*** 

