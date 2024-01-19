Actor Alec Baldwin Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

A bit of news is breaking this Friday afternoon, and it involves actor Alec Baldwin and a fatal shooting that occurred on the set of a movie he was making in New Mexico:

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." https://t.co/lhvsc1ANR5 pic.twitter.com/fLR7uxn8aC — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Alec Baldwin Indicted by Grand jury in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2024

From the Daily Mail:

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico grand jury, more than two years after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western film Rust. The indictment was returned on Friday and charges Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on the grounds of negligent use of a firearm and disregard for others' safety. If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

Will Baldwin ever actually do any time?

Well, that's great but let's see if he actually pays for the crime. It seems they throw around indictments like candy nowadays. https://t.co/GoA5bOXOt7 — Sadie 🇺🇸 👩‍🌾 (@Sadie_NC) January 19, 2024

Let's see if there is actually any accountability. — James Pickett 🇺🇲 (@jamesrpickett) January 19, 2024

Stay tuned.

***

