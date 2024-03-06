J.K. Rowling Could Be Arrested for the Hate Crime of Misgendering
New Urban Legend, or the Nightmarish Side of Beauty? A Look Into Sephora and Spiders

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on March 06, 2024
Twitchy

Everyone has their personal favorite urban legend: The elderly spinster with a beloved dog who licks her hand at night, the escaped inmate with the hook for a hand. Urban legends are pervasive part of most every society and culture. They are horrifying, and sometimes humorous, stories that get circulated as if they're true typically from the first-person perspective or the perspective of someone close to the storyteller.

This story could very well be a modern-day urban legend. It certainly scared the daylights of this writer (who is deeply uncomfortable while writing this article and keeps feeling like things are crawling on her LOL). The story originated over on Reddit back in December, and if true? Well, we won't ever be setting foot in a Sephora store or ever buying any of their products ever again.

Women are claiming (either seriously or facetiously) that the Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter from Sephora is attracting wolf spiders. Some women are even claiming to be CHASED by spiders while wearing the lotion.

Oh and one time, the spider wanted to eat whatever ingredient it is so bad that it chased me. I swear on everything. I'd run left, it ran left, I ran right, it ran right. Like it was legit following the scent. And no, the scent isn't that good, nothing a $5 vanilla cream can't match. So yeah, do be careful if you're frightened of spiders, especially the big wolf ones.

If that's not nightmare fuel, we don't know what is.

Now that's an option we didn't think of, but it's really smart. Can we get a discount on bulk orders to send to Democrats?

Well, more so 'spidey SCENTS', but you get the picture.

Some have claimed that the body butter has farnesyl acetate, diisobutyl phthalate, and hexadecyl acetate in it because these are typically found in women's beauty products ... as well as making up the chemicals in female spiders' pheromones.

A statement released by the manufacturer Sol de Janeiro, however, refutes those claims.

Farnesyl acetate, diisobutyl phthalate and hexadecyl acetate are not present in any of our Sol de Janeiro products, particularly Delicia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist. Any claims that say otherwise are false and have no merit whatsoever. While we cannot speak to the affect these aforementioned chemicals have on arachnids, we confidently can say that these chemicals are not present in any of our products.

We can't speak for the rest of you, dear readers, but we just aren't going to be taking the chances on this one.

We have to go back!

Yeah, that tracks.

We thought all it took was being bitten by one radioactive spider? Then again, one spider bite is one too many.

Thanks, but this writer will just stay dry and ashy forever and forever, amen. 

***

