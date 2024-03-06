New Urban Legend, or the Nightmarish Side of Beauty? A Look Into Sephora and Spiders

Everyone has their personal favorite urban legend: The elderly spinster with a beloved dog who licks her hand at night, the escaped inmate with the hook for a hand. Urban legends are pervasive part of most every society and culture. They are horrifying, and sometimes humorous, stories that get circulated as if they're true typically from the first-person perspective or the perspective of someone close to the storyteller.

Advertisement

This story could very well be a modern-day urban legend. It certainly scared the daylights of this writer (who is deeply uncomfortable while writing this article and keeps feeling like things are crawling on her LOL). The story originated over on Reddit back in December, and if true? Well, we won't ever be setting foot in a Sephora store or ever buying any of their products ever again.

They’re doing spider science over on the Sephora Reddit pic.twitter.com/yiDws2Xrc3 — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 27, 2023

Women across the internet are terrified cuz they claim this Sephora beauty product attracts spidershttps://t.co/LgE6T3TULPhttps://t.co/LgE6T3TULP — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 2, 2024

Women are claiming (either seriously or facetiously) that the Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter from Sephora is attracting wolf spiders. Some women are even claiming to be CHASED by spiders while wearing the lotion.

Oh and one time, the spider wanted to eat whatever ingredient it is so bad that it chased me. I swear on everything. I'd run left, it ran left, I ran right, it ran right. Like it was legit following the scent. And no, the scent isn't that good, nothing a $5 vanilla cream can't match. So yeah, do be careful if you're frightened of spiders, especially the big wolf ones.

If that's not nightmare fuel, we don't know what is.

So for a mere $48, I can send my enemies a cream that has them attacked by spiders…. Noted. pic.twitter.com/RsrX3LguCZ — CT (@cthomas1006) December 27, 2023

...babe wake up, new revenge gift just dropped — BelaNekra (@BNekra) December 29, 2023

What a wonderful gift for a friend or relative that I hate — Bobson Dugnutt 孔亮 (@TylerDestoroyah) December 27, 2023

Now that's an option we didn't think of, but it's really smart. Can we get a discount on bulk orders to send to Democrats?

You mean spidey sense? — AM 💗 (@millyybby) December 27, 2023

Well, more so 'spidey SCENTS', but you get the picture.

What fresh hell is this? — Maggie MAC (@MaggieM77391666) January 2, 2024

Some have claimed that the body butter has farnesyl acetate, diisobutyl phthalate, and hexadecyl acetate in it because these are typically found in women's beauty products ... as well as making up the chemicals in female spiders' pheromones.

A statement released by the manufacturer Sol de Janeiro, however, refutes those claims.

Farnesyl acetate, diisobutyl phthalate and hexadecyl acetate are not present in any of our Sol de Janeiro products, particularly Delicia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist. Any claims that say otherwise are false and have no merit whatsoever. While we cannot speak to the affect these aforementioned chemicals have on arachnids, we confidently can say that these chemicals are not present in any of our products.

Advertisement

We can't speak for the rest of you, dear readers, but we just aren't going to be taking the chances on this one.

Spiders deserve to be beautiful too. — Henry 🎱 (@HenryVlII) January 2, 2024

Anyone remember how we would use the standard Avon lotion and it doubled as a mosquito repellent! Age old trick back in the day 😂 — Ms Kenner (@ms_kenner) December 28, 2023

We have to go back!

They just need to get this product in Hot Topics. There's a certain demographic of girl that will love this but probably isn't shopping at Sephora — Zerve (@Captain_C2) December 27, 2023

Yeah, that tracks.

Getting this for the special people in my life. — Jay King Wack (@therealkingwack) December 27, 2023

Counterpoint: if you put it on and get bitten by enough spiders, you develop superpowers. — @alishagrauso.bsky.social (@AlishaGrauso) December 27, 2023

We thought all it took was being bitten by one radioactive spider? Then again, one spider bite is one too many.

I think I found my next hobby https://t.co/svIMRw7ih3 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 28, 2023

It puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the spiders again https://t.co/ZbxEnEFiHo — Offshore Oddities (@offshoreoddity) December 28, 2023

Advertisement

Thanks, but this writer will just stay dry and ashy forever and forever, amen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!