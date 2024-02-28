Masked Anti-Israel Protestor Recognizes Kassy Dillon Outside Concert and MELTS DOWN

We are fully convinced that leftism will make its way into the next version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM for short) because they are a never-ending source of content and laughs for us with their unhinged antics. Kassy Dillon of The Daily Wire and foundress of Lone Conservative has graced us with yet another hilarious video to enjoy of the Affluent White Female Urban Leftist (AWFUL) in her natural habitat. Watch:

Advertisement

An anti-Israel protester outside the Ishay Ribo concert recognized me and lost her marbles.



She said “KASSY DILLON I KNOW WHO YOU ARE” before I started filming.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/o2oAE3gWnZ — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 28, 2024

I cannot stop laughing — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 28, 2024

We find it pretty funny, but it was Kassy's next post that had us CACKLING.

Trigglypuff looks different https://t.co/XGZxYIz0jS — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 28, 2024

We. Are. DECEASED. For those who don't know who (or what) 'Trigglypuff' is, this X user gave us a handy gif for us to show you:

Ishay Ribo is a talented Israeli singer-songwriter with four albums to his name. Two of those albums have been certified gold, and one went platinum. So OF COURSE anti-Israel leftists could not let his concert go without showing up to scold normal people for enjoying things.

Who pissed in her cereal? — Kevin Yang🇨🇦🍎🇮🇱🍏🇺🇦 (@yang_kev) February 28, 2024

Everyone and everything. An AWFUL's natural state is a state of perpetual anger and a self-imposed sense of victimhood. We are fairly certain at this point in their evolution, moments of levity actually cause them physical pain.

of course she's wearing a mask outside — bennydeez (@bennydeez1) February 28, 2024

She wasn’t social distancing — Shamir Seidman (@Tonythehippo) February 28, 2024

AWFULs are known pack animals. They travel in herds and conformity within their group is essential. They're most like sheep, when you think about it. But not to worry, we are sure that they're up to date on all their ... vaccinations.

Offer a selfie next time — Marcus Johnson (@oceanic_lost) February 28, 2024

Can't you just picture the ensuing meltdown if Kassy had offered? LOL

At least you know she watches 😂 — ⚡️Tyler Morgan⚡️ (@FakeTylerMorgan) February 28, 2024

Kassy, you know made it when your face just makes pro-Hamas lovers froth at the mouth 😂 — Norma 🎗️ (@not_the_aura) February 28, 2024

Well she seems perfectly hinged — Circus_picadiliensis (@picadiliensis) February 28, 2024

As hinged as a screen door after a tornado.

She got winded just walking halfway across the street. Who does she think she’s scaring? 😆 — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) February 28, 2024





Well done! Keep making them loonier and loonier. Makes them look horrible and the anger eats them up inside — Joe H. (@JoHo1118) February 28, 2024

It clearly doesn't take a lot of effort to rile up an AWFUL. All Kassy had to do was just ... be there. AWFULs are a naturally aggressive breed.

Remember the times when progressives thought threatening journalists would be something bad? https://t.co/rjG6IjZGi2 — Michael Weingardt (@Michael_Wgd) February 28, 2024

We certainly remember. The cries of 'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' still echo in our memories. AWFULs, on the other hand, have the memory span of a goldfish rather than their sheep brethren, who are surprisingly intelligent creatures.

Imagine being the parents that paid good money to educate her. And that’s what they get. — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

How can a girl who regularly uses the phrase, "What in tarnation?" ever be described as horrible?? 🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/f3XD1Calru — Rockets Red Glare (@rwsexmm66) February 28, 2024

Right? It's endearing as heck!

I know who you are too, and I’m a fan! I suspect your fans outnumber people like her. Keep on keeping on! — Hannah Gibbons (@distelfink242) February 28, 2024

Well said! And if Kassy happens to come across this article, keep it up! When people like the AWFULs hate you, you're doing something right. Stay the course!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



