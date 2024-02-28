Masked Anti-Israel Protestor Recognizes Kassy Dillon Outside Concert and MELTS DOWN

BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG...
Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on February 28, 2024
meme

We are fully convinced that leftism will make its way into the next version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM for short) because they are a never-ending source of content and laughs for us with their unhinged antics. Kassy Dillon of The Daily Wire and foundress of Lone Conservative has graced us with yet another hilarious video to enjoy of the Affluent White Female Urban Leftist (AWFUL) in her natural habitat. Watch:

We find it pretty funny, but it was Kassy's next post that had us CACKLING.

We. Are. DECEASED. For those who don't know who (or what) 'Trigglypuff' is, this X user gave us a handy gif for us to show you:

Ishay Ribo is a talented Israeli singer-songwriter with four albums to his name. Two of those albums have been certified gold, and one went platinum. So OF COURSE anti-Israel leftists could not let his concert go without showing up to scold normal people for enjoying things.

Everyone and everything. An AWFUL's natural state is a state of perpetual anger and a self-imposed sense of victimhood. We are fairly certain at this point in their evolution, moments of levity actually cause them physical pain.

AWFULs are known pack animals. They travel in herds and conformity within their group is essential. They're most like sheep, when you think about it. But not to worry, we are sure that they're up to date on all their ... vaccinations.

Can't you just picture the ensuing meltdown if Kassy had offered? LOL

As hinged as a screen door after a tornado.


It clearly doesn't take a lot of effort to rile up an AWFUL. All Kassy had to do was just ... be there. AWFULs are a naturally aggressive breed.

We certainly remember. The cries of 'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' still echo in our memories. AWFULs, on the other hand, have the memory span of a goldfish rather than their sheep brethren, who are surprisingly intelligent creatures.

Right? It's endearing as heck!

Well said! And if Kassy happens to come across this article, keep it up! When people like the AWFULs hate you, you're doing something right. Stay the course!

