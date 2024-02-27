Miami Herald: How Far Can a City Go to Keep Black Spring Break...
BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media

Laura W.  |  11:00 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently on Saturday (February 24th) an explosive device detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office in Montgomery. We say 'apparently' because this is the first time we're hearing about it, and this writer is an Alabamian.

According to AL.com, the explosion happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, but thankfully caused no injuries, casualties, or property damage. AG Marshall issued this statement on Monday:

'In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.'

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says they were notified of the explosion at 8:19am (CST) Monday morning.

This writer, again, can confirm.

Yeah, that sounds about right these days.

Now, that is obviously pure speculation, but we will note that leftist rhetoric HAS inspired acts of violence. Think the antifa ICE bomber, Willem van Spronsen, and Bernie Bro James Hodgkinson.

That said, AG Marshall has already come out and stated that he would NOT be prosecuting families or providers under Alabama's latest ruling concerning IVF treatments. 

'Attorney General Marshall has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,' Katherine Robertson, chief counsel in the Alabama Attorney General's Office, said in a statement.

Until a suspect is located, we can't possibly know the motive for this. It's not even certain at this time that this was some kind of bomb, or if it was intentional. We need that to be stated clearly, because the majority of the comments go in the opposite direction. This is still under investigation.

HA! We always love a good parody, and that one is top tier!

First off Margaret, it's 'y'all', not 'you'll'. If you're going to try to use our vernacular, at least get it right. Secondly, not only endorsing violent acts, but praising them, all because you can't intentionally kill tiny humans is never a good look. Bless your hate-filled little heart.

Of course, the ghouls and conspiracy theorists also showed up.

This 'false flag' allegation is coming from both the right and the left, weirdly enough. The right is just blaming 'The Feds'.

Between all the Alabama Man stories we've had in just the first two months of 2024, plus the waves we're making in the national news, we agree with Lauren here. We will update this story as more information comes in.

Buckle up, y'all, and roll tide!

***

