BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media

Apparently on Saturday (February 24th) an explosive device detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office in Montgomery. We say 'apparently' because this is the first time we're hearing about it, and this writer is an Alabamian.

An explosive device detonated outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a Republican, in Montgomery. The bombing didn’t manage to injure anyone and is under investigation. Read: https://t.co/GD2TH77THT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2024

According to AL.com, the explosion happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, but thankfully caused no injuries, casualties, or property damage. AG Marshall issued this statement on Monday:

'In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.'

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says they were notified of the explosion at 8:19am (CST) Monday morning.

This took place on Saturday morning and there is still barely anything in the local media. — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 27, 2024

This writer, again, can confirm.

First I’m hearing of it. By the end of the week, it will be buried as a conspiracy theory by the media — MulderScully (@SkorponokGator) February 27, 2024

Yeah, that sounds about right these days.

Someone listening to comments like these quite likely https://t.co/z6RdbmsBdD — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) February 27, 2024

Now, that is obviously pure speculation, but we will note that leftist rhetoric HAS inspired acts of violence. Think the antifa ICE bomber, Willem van Spronsen, and Bernie Bro James Hodgkinson.

That said, AG Marshall has already come out and stated that he would NOT be prosecuting families or providers under Alabama's latest ruling concerning IVF treatments.

'Attorney General Marshall has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,' Katherine Robertson, chief counsel in the Alabama Attorney General's Office, said in a statement.

Until a suspect is located, we can't possibly know the motive for this. It's not even certain at this time that this was some kind of bomb, or if it was intentional. We need that to be stated clearly, because the majority of the comments go in the opposite direction. This is still under investigation.

And so the pre-election season of terror begins. Antifa and BLM are pretty much nobodies - we all know they’re DNC stooges. So.. illegal aliens going to be the brown shirts this year? — Erik Kloeppel (@Lurchgs) February 27, 2024

IT'S THE GUNS

IT'S THE GUNS

IT'S THE GUNS

IT'S THE GUNS

IT'S THE GUNS — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) February 27, 2024

HA! We always love a good parody, and that one is top tier!

Did MAGA do this dastardly deed? https://t.co/nSWqWpOMpT — Scott Thomson (@Scottthomson52) February 27, 2024

I’m guessing people are upset about the IVF decision from the Alabama Supreme Court. Women will never stop protesting until we get complete control over our reproductive choices. Do you’ll not get it? — Margaret Howard (@mah2755) February 27, 2024

First off Margaret, it's 'y'all', not 'you'll'. If you're going to try to use our vernacular, at least get it right. Secondly, not only endorsing violent acts, but praising them, all because you can't intentionally kill tiny humans is never a good look. Bless your hate-filled little heart.

I’m sure it was a mostly peaceful explosive device. — Dawn Tucker🐘🥋 (@dawnltucker10) February 27, 2024

Explosive threats are shockingly more common that most people would suspect. https://t.co/DIUOxwGF7w — Archway Defense (@ArchwayDefense) February 26, 2024

Of course, the ghouls and conspiracy theorists also showed up.

Damn, better luck next time! — Jas (@kn0wnothlngelse) February 26, 2024

💅🏾

Did they miss? — Cj (@Jenaine77) February 26, 2024

False Flag — Bot Lives Matter (@1Bensopinion) February 26, 2024

The republicans want outrage.

The false flags will be flying, be aware. — Yonko Broman (@murrduhr67) February 27, 2024

This 'false flag' allegation is coming from both the right and the left, weirdly enough. The right is just blaming 'The Feds'.

This is going to be a WILD year. — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) February 27, 2024

Between all the Alabama Man stories we've had in just the first two months of 2024, plus the waves we're making in the national news, we agree with Lauren here. We will update this story as more information comes in.

Buckle up, y'all, and roll tide!

***

