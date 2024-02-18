'Nothing to Worry About': Kathy Hochul Tries to Reassure Businesses After Outrageous Trump...
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Indiana Teen Teaches Rude Car Wash Customer Never to Bring Lemonade to a Water Fight

Laura W.  |  9:00 PM on February 18, 2024
Screenshot

Why are customers so rude to employees? And why do they seem ruder to younger employees than older ones? Sometimes people just suck but we LOVE watching them get their just deserts. Watch this teenager who works at an Indiana carwash get back at a customer who chucked their lemonade at her.

The clip, only 14 seconds long, shows the employee, Anna Harycki (18), washing a white sedan when the driver rolls down her window and hurls her drink at the employee. Anna then, without missing a beat, turns the much more powerful hose she's holding on the rude customer through the open window of the car.

via GIPHY

That's just good customer service right there! 5/5 stars, would totally recommend to a friend!

What the driver of the sedan did is considered assault in most every state, but since Anna retaliated, even if it is self-defense, it may be a wash.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


