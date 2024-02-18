SUNDAY FUNDAY: Indiana Teen Teaches Rude Car Wash Customer Never to Bring Lemonade to a Water Fight

Why are customers so rude to employees? And why do they seem ruder to younger employees than older ones? Sometimes people just suck but we LOVE watching them get their just deserts. Watch this teenager who works at an Indiana carwash get back at a customer who chucked their lemonade at her.

Teen at Indiana car wash sprays rude customer with water after lemonade thrown at her https://t.co/tTAi0bXlQj — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2024

Car wash worker unleashes pressure hose on angry customer who hurled lemonade at her https://t.co/kFmFEzVxBZ pic.twitter.com/xHV9PAjA82 — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2024

The clip, only 14 seconds long, shows the employee, Anna Harycki (18), washing a white sedan when the driver rolls down her window and hurls her drink at the employee. Anna then, without missing a beat, turns the much more powerful hose she's holding on the rude customer through the open window of the car.

via GIPHY

When life gives you lemonade, you return the favor with a 120psi water stream . — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) February 18, 2024

1-remove debris from front wheel and fender

2- remove debris from driver door

3- remove debris from douche bag drivers teeth

4- remove debris from rear door and wheel

5- become Internet star — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) February 18, 2024

That's just good customer service right there! 5/5 stars, would totally recommend to a friend!

I support this. Self defense — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 18, 2024

What the driver of the sedan did is considered assault in most every state, but since Anna retaliated, even if it is self-defense, it may be a wash.

If you throw your drink at someone, count yourself lucky that all you got was a shower (that you almost certainly desperately needed). — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 18, 2024

Completely justified. Throw lemonade at someone working the car wash and you deserve to get hosed down in retaliation. W for this girl. — Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) February 18, 2024

Sounds fair. — Phil Kessack (@dilligas77) February 18, 2024

It was definitely a clean hit.

Rockstar — MrDucks (@MrDucks1954) February 18, 2024

Outstanding good for her. — robert (@robert62684404) February 18, 2024

At least it wasn't at a gas pump? pic.twitter.com/ZGKaWXgDQw — Mary The Great-ful 🇮🇱 (@MaryTracy1101) February 18, 2024

We can also be thankful that the car wash employee wasn't so startled by the surprise lemonade attack that she kicked the bucket.

Power washer is going to win every time over a small cup of lemonade. https://t.co/KM4PkzZYJY — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 16, 2024

It was impressive how quickly she responded to the flying beverage. She never mist her target!

Queen + deserves a raise https://t.co/idf2pvsAIn — Blue-Orange Gator (@blueorangeUF) February 16, 2024

She definitely earned one in our book!

I hope she didn't get fired after that. Go Gators! 🐊🐊 https://t.co/U2Ng49IRyq — Biden's Dementia (@Mr_Chuckie16) February 16, 2024

According to the New York Post, Anna said 'I told my managers, who were not OK with [the customer] throwing a drink at me.' The lemonade thrower and her boyfriend were both subsequently banned from the car wash.

I’m still trying to figure out why they threw a drink at her to start with https://t.co/Na6lJ8dlQm — Ryan (@GatorRyan) February 16, 2024

The world may never know.

Drink was spilled. Drink was replaced. All I see is quality customer service. https://t.co/213A3v5QwV — Gastor Almonte (@GastorAlmonte) February 15, 2024

This was clearly instant karma at work. 👇😂🍋 https://t.co/YvverOtXdX — Dr. Mari Nara⚕ (@marinarapatriot) February 15, 2024

Remember, folks: karma is only a B-word if you are! Good on Anna and good on her employer for standing up for her. Nozzle Tov to all!

***

