New Jersey Monitor Story About Pornography in School Libraries Reveals the Dishonesty of...
Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets Picture of the Texas National Guard Guarding the Southern...
Rep. Elise Stefanik Shares Details of Her Bill Countering Communist Chinese Drones
Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For...
The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors...
Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post...
That One Time I Spent 24 Hours Making John Mellencamp's Gun-Grabbing Supporters Cry...
DUDE, WAT?! LOL! Biden Embarrasses Himself AGAIN Babbling at Republicans for 'Not Funding...
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher...
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers G...
Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to...
The NYPD Has a 'Dance' Team and the Dancing COVID Nurses Would Like...
Harvard Prof Threatened After His Study Showed No Racial Bias in Police Shootings
Capitalism Blamed For Stores Having to Lock Up Their Shelves

Cut the Bull! Jesse Kelly Says to Fix the Federal Budget ... Or Else

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

It's no surprise to any of you, dear readers, that our country is in deep financial doo-doo, so popular Xer Arielle Scarcella posed this question:

Advertisement

Of course, most of the answers were saying to defund the government and the countless alphabet agencies we have, secure the border, and stop spending trillions in foreign aid ... but a conservative favorite, pundit Jesse Kelly, made his own waves and not necessarily in a bad way. Check it out.

Responses were mixed, but most appear to be in agreement with Kelly. We simply cannot sustain things the way we've been going, so something drastic needs to be done.

Not everyone was on board with Jesse's advice, but he was quick to point out the reality:

Recommended

Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For Native Americans)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's scary to think about, but this writer thinks Kelly is one hundred percent correct. We are hemorrhaging money in the U.S., and it's time that something be done about it. The otherwise ensuing crash will be spectacular, and not in a good way. Then they can kiss ALL of it goodbye.

Advertisement

Yep, continuing to kick this particular can down the road is no longer feasible.

Ah, we love that quote. Can you say 'GOALS'? It should've been this way long ago and maybe we wouldn't be facing this particular mess today.

Advertisement

We fear this user is entirely too on the nose. And BOTH parties are doing this.

Say what you will about the man, but Vladimir Lenin had it right: 'Every society is three meals away from chaos', and it seems like we're getting closer to this reality every day.

Something's gotta give. And sooner rather than later.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEBT ECONOMY SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For Native Americans)
Aaron Walker
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC
Sam J.
The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors ANNND Twitter Has Thoughts
Sam J.
Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day
Sam J.
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Sam J.
Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For Native Americans) Aaron Walker
Advertisement