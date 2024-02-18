Cut the Bull! Jesse Kelly Says to Fix the Federal Budget ... Or Else

It's no surprise to any of you, dear readers, that our country is in deep financial doo-doo, so popular Xer Arielle Scarcella posed this question:

What do you think we need to defund in America? — Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) February 17, 2024

Of course, most of the answers were saying to defund the government and the countless alphabet agencies we have, secure the border, and stop spending trillions in foreign aid ... but a conservative favorite, pundit Jesse Kelly, made his own waves and not necessarily in a bad way. Check it out.

Everything. Including the military. Including entitlements.



Everything has to be cut and cut now. People do not understand the gravity of the debt situation and what it means for their lives.



It is coming and it’s gonna be really bad. We must cut it all. https://t.co/i8cUfNo0hb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 17, 2024

Responses were mixed, but most appear to be in agreement with Kelly. We simply cannot sustain things the way we've been going, so something drastic needs to be done.

I keep screaming about this! https://t.co/XPO3WoDRM1 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 18, 2024

Yep, people have no idea. I even think this is optimistic: pic.twitter.com/OiMBd1x0yV — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) February 17, 2024

Either we cut programs voluntarily or we lose all of them in a crash. That’s the choice and that’s what they’re not getting about Jesse’s point. https://t.co/fjNuLVmqtX — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) February 18, 2024

Not everyone was on board with Jesse's advice, but he was quick to point out the reality:

I understand that people have paid into Medicare and social security for years. I understand the people who receive these benefits are not freeloaders. I understand many need these benefits.



Nevertheless, they must go or the country cannot be saved. I’m sorry. Life is unfair. https://t.co/54cDEA76M0 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 17, 2024

No. I understand perfectly well. I understand you think you can appeal to my emotions and if you do it hard enough, you’ll get me to drop something I’m correct about.



But you would be mistaken. Your emotional vomiting doesn’t change this. Nothing does. https://t.co/2Dp1fTLr3K pic.twitter.com/HBFWDrxG8Z — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 18, 2024

It's scary to think about, but this writer thinks Kelly is one hundred percent correct. We are hemorrhaging money in the U.S., and it's time that something be done about it. The otherwise ensuing crash will be spectacular, and not in a good way. Then they can kiss ALL of it goodbye.

I was talking about this with my dad earlier. Americans are going to need to choose painful national austerity and cutbacks to their standard of living or it will be chosen for them. We are headed for the brick wall of brick walls and we’ve had our foot on the gas since Wilson. https://t.co/efyfVT4bzV — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) February 17, 2024

Jesse is dead on. https://t.co/IlPeZFyRTF — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) February 18, 2024

Yes. I can not for the life of me understand the "screw them grandkids" people, including the vast majority of congress. Pain is coming. A lot of it. But instead of taking some of that pain ourselves, we keep throwing in on our grandkids. Makes me sick. https://t.co/HxFY5MeWEn — Ben (@freedomanddogs) February 17, 2024

Yep, continuing to kick this particular can down the road is no longer feasible.

Nobody wants to be the party that makes the cuts bc it’s political suicide, but everyone is going to wish they did really soon. https://t.co/0Nn3DBHH1D — Phil Bierman - IFBB Pro (@BiermanPhilip) February 18, 2024

“I don't want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.” - Grover Norquist — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) February 17, 2024

Ah, we love that quote. Can you say 'GOALS'? It should've been this way long ago and maybe we wouldn't be facing this particular mess today.

Whatever one thinks of Paul Ryan, he nailed it when he called our debt crunch "the most predictable disaster in world history." — Yer buddy Don (@prayerborne) February 17, 2024

Not gonna happen. They will print till it blows up. The rot is too deep — 0xhaeli05 (@0xhaeli05) February 18, 2024

We fear this user is entirely too on the nose. And BOTH parties are doing this.

It means you need to be able to grow food, have things to barter, and be willing to kill to protect it all. https://t.co/5Oal3Mgr68 — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) February 17, 2024

Say what you will about the man, but Vladimir Lenin had it right: 'Every society is three meals away from chaos', and it seems like we're getting closer to this reality every day.

Something's gotta give. And sooner rather than later.

