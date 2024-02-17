ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry

What is it about Democrats and their hatred for our constitution? Is it just a complete lack of functional knowledge, or utter disdain and a willingness to trample it in an effort to subjugate and oppress us? Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado is just the latest to showcase a glaring lack of education on basic civics, check it out:

Conceal carry is NOT a constitutional right in the US or in Colorado. I am proud we advanced standards for conceal carry training out of the House Judiciary committee tonight. Carrying a firearm is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. #gunsafety — Lorena Garcia (@RepLorenaGarcia) February 14, 2024

The last time we checked, the right was merely to bear arms. There was no restriction on how we could choose to do this, and any attempts to restrict this would constitute an infringement on the right to bear those arms.

Colorado Democrats continue their war on law abiding citizens while they continue letting criminals get away with crimes.#copolitics #coleg https://t.co/6NKrP9Hsyr — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) February 14, 2024

LOL perfect! And yes, ACTUALLY licensing a right is unconstitutional per two SCOTUS precedents: Shuttlesworth vs. Birmingham and Murdock vs. Pennsylvania. Don't even get us started on requiring training in order to exercise a protected right. Can you imagine requiring training before you can speak freely?

Although that's not a bad idea for our elected 'leaders', now that we think of it ...

Let's go to our resident attorney here at Twitchy for his two cents:

Actually I’m very pro-second amendment but I think you have a right to carry, but not necessarily to concealed carry— at least based on my understanding of history. I could be wrong on that history point. Putting that aside, since it appears that Colorado allows for permitless… https://t.co/dHSrXS2D0E — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 17, 2024

The full text of his post reads, 'Actually I’m very pro-second amendment but I think you have a right to carry, but not necessarily to concealed carry— at least based on my understanding of history. I could be wrong on that history point. Putting that aside, since it appears that Colorado allows for permitless open carry, that seems like it might be fine … … if the law is written so that it doesn’t make the openness requirement infringe on the carry part. Like let’s say I’m walking around with a handgun on my hip. Thats open carry. But let’s say I go and sit inside my car. Is that suddenly concealing the handgun? I think if the law says yes, and requires me to put the gun on some kind of display, it effectively prohibits me from *carrying* it. A similar problem arises if it’s the middle of winter and because of the way coats are made, the coat conceals the gun. Again the right to carry is absolute. So if a requirement of concealment has the effect of infringing on the right to carry, then that would be unconstitutional I will also say that the opposite is not true. I believe that a concealed only regime is unconstitutional. Why? Because there are two possibilities. Either the law would require a person to be silent about whether or not they are carrying, or it wouldn’t. If the law requires you to be silent, that violates the first amendment. But if it doesn’t, then the rule is so arbitrary has to be unconstitutional under the due process clause. what’s the point in requiring a person to conceal a gun physically if they can literally tell everybody in the world that they’re carrying one?'

Garcia notes that concealed carry permits 'were already required', which is all well and good, but just because it was once a requirement doesn't mean it was constitutional then or would be now.

Tell me, what infringement is legal in light of the Second Amendment? https://t.co/h40HwobWVf — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) February 17, 2024

The right to keep and bear arms does not end when a person leaves their house.



Keep pushing. You'll won't like the beatdown SCOTUS is going to give you. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/pvsIdCzaC3 — schotts 🇺🇸 (@schotts) February 17, 2024

ALL keeping & carrying of arms by lawful citizens is a constitutional right EVERYWHERE in the US.



That's what "... the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed" means.



You're going to lose your entire concealed carry licensing scheme over this dumb move.



Thanks. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) February 14, 2024

You do have to appreciate, though, how Democrats are tripping over themselves to set more pro-gun legal precedent, even if they don't realize that they're doing it.

Well, if you want to bring up the Constitution, nowhere in it is government explicitly authorized to regulate the carrying of arms by requiring training or taking a class. https://t.co/MCgCxLlsxK — JB in CO (@jrb528) February 17, 2024

The Bill of Rights restricts government, not the people.



There is no mention of how an individual must bear arms, therefore all forms must be protected (including concealed)



Your disarmament schemes will continue to get overturned in court. — TheFlynDutchman 🇺🇸🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@FlynDutchman466) February 17, 2024

'Keep and bear arms' is a right. 'Shall not be infringed' is language used in there as well. Nowhere in the document does it restrict HOW a person carries these things upon themselves, whether it is open or concealed. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) February 17, 2024

We told you!

Carrying arms is bearing arms.



SMH.... — Southern Guardian (@BigEcavin) February 17, 2024

If there's one thing the Democrats ARE good at it, it's making us shake our heads in exasperation.

So, we’ll just open carry instead, which IS a constitutional right, including with AR-15s and including in Denver and everywhere else. The state Supreme Court’s asinine “innate police powers” argument for letting Denver ban open carry is going down under Heller-Bruen. — Ratio_Disputati (@Ratio_Disputati) February 17, 2024

And it will be glorious to watch!

Maybe we should require a reading test too.



Look up the word "bear", because the "right to keep and bear arms" doesn't specify between concealed and openly bearing arms. It allows for all methods.



I'm almost embarrassed for you. — Vierd (@Vierd1) February 17, 2024

Actually, it is according to the Supreme Court ruling in 2022 of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.



Happy fun fact Saturday!! — Kimberly (@Watthehecky) February 17, 2024

We here at Twitchy have our Monday Morning Meme Madness (and if you don't know about that, you're SERIOUSLY missing out), but now this writer wants to implement a Fun Fact Friday because the alliteration is just too good!

You understand the people who are actually dangerous won't bother at all with any permitting scheme anyway, right?



Why make people who are unlikely to cause problems jump through the hoops you've punitively designed? — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) February 14, 2024

Sigh...the right to BEAR arms.



Are rights granted from the government? — Jimmy T (SLFSH BSTRD)™ (@Shall_Issue) February 17, 2024

An alarming portion of the American left seems to believe that.

Constitutional Carry at 28 States and counting. ✅💥🤌 — Hailey Bucks (@HaileyBucks2) February 17, 2024

Excellent point. It appears as though our rights are winning the fight against attempts at suppression by our Democrat 'leaders'.

Let's hope the trend keeps up! Molon labe, turds.

***

