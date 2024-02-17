WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the...
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on February 17, 2024
AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim

What is it about Democrats and their hatred for our constitution? Is it just a complete lack of functional knowledge, or utter disdain and a willingness to trample it in an effort to subjugate and oppress us? Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado is just the latest to showcase a glaring lack of education on basic civics, check it out:

The last time we checked, the right was merely to bear arms. There was no restriction on how we could choose to do this, and any attempts to restrict this would constitute an infringement on the right to bear those arms.

LOL perfect! And yes, ACTUALLY licensing a right is unconstitutional per two SCOTUS precedents: Shuttlesworth vs. Birmingham and Murdock vs. Pennsylvania. Don't even get us started on requiring training in order to exercise a protected right. Can you imagine requiring training before you can speak freely?

Although that's not a bad idea for our elected 'leaders', now that we think of it ...

Let's go to our resident attorney here at Twitchy for his two cents:

The full text of his post reads, 'Actually I’m very pro-second amendment but I think you have a right to carry, but not necessarily to concealed carry— at least based on my understanding of history. I could be wrong on that history point. Putting that aside, since it appears that Colorado allows for permitless open carry, that seems like it might be fine … … if the law is written so that it doesn’t make the openness requirement infringe on the carry part.  Like let’s say I’m walking around with a handgun on my hip. Thats open carry. But let’s say I go and sit inside my car. Is that suddenly concealing the handgun? I think if the law says yes, and requires me to put the gun on some kind of display, it effectively prohibits me from *carrying* it. A similar problem arises if it’s the middle of winter and because of the way coats are made, the coat conceals the gun. Again the right to carry is absolute. So if a requirement of concealment has the effect of infringing on the right to carry, then that would be unconstitutional  I will also say that the opposite is not true. I believe that a concealed only regime is unconstitutional. Why? Because there are two possibilities. Either the law would require a person to be silent about whether or not they are carrying, or it wouldn’t. If the law requires you to be silent, that violates the first amendment. But if it doesn’t, then the rule is so arbitrary has to be unconstitutional under the due process clause. what’s the point in requiring a person to conceal a gun physically if they can literally tell everybody in the world that they’re carrying one?'

Garcia notes that concealed carry permits 'were already required', which is all well and good, but just because it was once a requirement doesn't mean it was constitutional then or would be now.

You do have to appreciate, though, how Democrats are tripping over themselves to set more pro-gun legal precedent, even if they don't realize that they're doing it.

We told you!

If there's one thing the Democrats ARE good at it, it's making us shake our heads in exasperation.

And it will be glorious to watch!

We here at Twitchy have our Monday Morning Meme Madness (and if you don't know about that, you're SERIOUSLY missing out), but now this writer wants to implement a Fun Fact Friday because the alliteration is just too good!

An alarming portion of the American left seems to believe that.

Excellent point. It appears as though our rights are winning the fight against attempts at suppression by our Democrat 'leaders'.

Let's hope the trend keeps up! Molon labe, turds.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




