'Never Change': The Bachelor HILARIOUSLY Mixes Up a SCOTUS Justice With a Murderer

Of ALL the possible combination of things this writer NEVER thought she'd EVER write about, at least one of them was the popular but unbearably annoying show, The Bachelor. But now you, dear readers, need to combine The Bachelor with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Gypsy Rose Blanchard who was just released from prison for the murder of her mother.

Yeah, you heard us right. We'll give you a moment to try and reconcile these three things in your mind.

You good now? Ok, let's just dive right in!

‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei confuses Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/LMXAInpydl pic.twitter.com/rdCwixC17b — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2024

Now, we understand that not a lot of people are watching The Bachelor because the show is a case study in the intellectual prowess of pretty men, but Justice Ginsberg was WIDELY known, and for decades. We had these glowing profiles of her in the media and in the news. Documentaries were made, but the one thing she didn't have that Gypsy Rose had was a docu-drama made by HULU that was widely popular. Starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King as 'Dee Dee' and Gypsy Rose, it was a whole big thing, and yes, this writer watched the crap out of it.

So how in the world did this man's mind connect those two women?

It sounds like page six just has a hat with celebrity names in it and picked three out at random. — Chrissy (@seamoran) February 6, 2024

My friend did this with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jeremy Allen White — soft boiled egg stan (@daibiaowodexin) February 7, 2024

We laughed at that last one. HARD.

Absolutely incredible series of words https://t.co/ofxPtzu5os — Discount🍉Emma🍉Stone (@Buffalojilll) February 6, 2024

This headline deserves a Pulitzer Prize https://t.co/gs10DVuZoj — K’Bucko (@KBucko7) February 7, 2024

no game of mad libs could come up with a sentence this crazy https://t.co/mGyxpDJRMG — يــــارا (@yialyahya) February 7, 2024

It's wild, that's for sure.

this is the exact man for the bachelor job. let’s see how many times he confuses the 23 women he’s falling in love with https://t.co/cwRyV0izb1 — ry*nn hill (@smol_mountain_) February 6, 2024

We'd watch it just for that, honestly.

This is an overlap of my two absolute favorite things: law and men on the bachelor having absolutely nothing but air in their pretty heads. https://t.co/YEkbVqI9Yo — Shoshana (@shoshabosh) February 7, 2024

Another X user was gracious enough to post the clip of the mix-up, and yes, thank God he's pretty.

the clip is literally so funny 😭 he was so confident 😭 https://t.co/Q2AfLFt2wT pic.twitter.com/QK5SHvShEl — the krizelle department (@krizellevermore) February 7, 2024

At least he knew who Gypsy Rose Blanchard was and what she did, even if he couldn't land on her name. If he had actually thought she was a Supreme Court Justice, this writer would've lost it!

You read this sentence and you tell me dead to my face you don't think we live in a simulation designed to harvest the energy of our suffering https://t.co/tpw2CdAAkt — The Cardigans Official Fan Club 🆗✖️ (@ohcrapohno) February 7, 2024

reminds me of someone I knew who thought morgan freeman and nelson mandela were the same person. she is a doctor now https://t.co/H0YZAlKoPn — Shanna (@shannahilborn) February 7, 2024

Oh dear!

It's sad to realize that it's not just a stereotype that so many hot men have absolutely no clue of the world beyond their immediate line of sight https://t.co/cfwrSugam0 — Nancy 🌷 (@nancy_dearest) February 7, 2024

RBG, GRB…it’s an easy mix up I don’t blame him https://t.co/t35LN41o6B — youtube - it’s maria (@mariaodiase) February 7, 2024

Never change, The Bachelor. — Caroline (@carolanxious) February 6, 2024

Please never change, it's really good for our careers here at Twitchy!

