We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead of 2024 Elections

Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on February 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

The left truly seems to be completely hellbent on creating an Orwellian nightmare for the rest of us, and a British AI firm is just the latest example. 'Logically.AI' has been in talks with various states and DHS to expand its social media surveillance for the 2024 presidential election. Watch:

We don't know how many of you comrades (winks in '1984') remember all the way back in 2022 when something called the 'Disinformation Governance Board' was shelved by the Biden administration just a few months after it was proposed because of the very 'Ministry of Truth' vibes it gave off. A former FBI agent by the name of Brian Murphy, who once headed the intelligence wing of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a podcast that 'the threat of state-sponsored disinformation meant the executive branch has an 'ethical responsibility' to rein in the social media companies. American citizens, he said, must give up 'some of your freedoms that you need and deserve so that you get security back.' '

via GIPHY

Murphy also made quite the name for himself in the Trump administration for building dossiers on journalists, and as The Federalist reports:

[Murphy] has spent the last few years trying to help the government find ways to suppress and censor speech it doesn’t like without being so “out in front” that it runs afoul of the Constitution. He has proposed that law enforcement and intelligence agencies formalize the process of sharing tips with private sector actors — a “hybrid constellation” including the press, academia, researchers, nonpartisan organizations, and social media companies — to dismantle “misinformation” campaigns before they take hold.

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
YIKES.

Yeah, maybe just a teensy bit. Remember when old ladies were confronted in their own front yards because they shared memes on Facebook prior to the 2016 election? We remember.

Indeed, comrade. Indeed it is.

We really should stop asking that since the left seems to be taking it as a personal challenge.

Called it.

For once, that word has been used correctly!

We 'conspiracy theorists' just keep being proven right.

See, this is now Newspeak, and 'democracy' is a term that utilizes doublethink. It simultaneously means two contradicting things: a system of government of the people, and also controlled entirely by 'The Party'.

The parallels between today's modern left and the Orwellian dystopia portrayed in 1984 are truly quite eerie.

Yep, basically.

Don't worry! We still have free speech! We will be free to speak whatever our overlords approve of to be spoken! 'Nothing exists except in an endless Present in which The Party is always right.'

We will leave you with one last quote from the novel that leftists are going to force us to live out: 'It was curious to think that the sky was the same for everybody, in Eurasia or Eastasia as well as here. And the people under the sky were also very much the same—everywhere, all over the world, hundreds of thousands of millions of people just like this, people ignorant of one another's existence, held apart by walls of hatred and lies, and yet almost exactly the same—people who had never learned to think but who were storing up in their hearts and bellies and muscles the power that would one day overturn the world. If there was hope, it lay in the proles!'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

