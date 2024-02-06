Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed...
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE...
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When...
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs...
Trump Secures Biggest Lead Ever Over Biden
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines
Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could...
AS IF! CBS Got an Alternate Offer After Biden WH Declined Super Bowl...
NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Rise in Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.

Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His Fur-Ever Friend in Gaza

Laura W.  |  11:00 AM on February 06, 2024
AngieArtist

We know there's so much heavy stuff going on in the world and in our own country right now, so it's necessary to sit back and take a breather every once in a while, and who doesn't love a good dog story? This video is sure to melt your heart! An IDF soldier came across a stray or abandoned dog in Gaza and befriended her, ultimately adopting her, and we are HERE FOR IT! Watch:

Advertisement

We melted. We are a puddle. Our hearts are full of rainbows!

We are right there with you!

For those who may not know, our dear friends Chris and Dana Loesch recently lost their sweet Rocco. Our hearts are with them, as always.

Right? It got awful dusty in here just now ...

Thankfully she was taken into a loving home and even has another playmate!

Can confirm!

Recommended

David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

It made our day, too, so we just had to share it with you, dear readers!

We could not agree more! Now it's time for the mantra, so let's say it together ... We don't deserve dogs!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DOGS IDF ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL
Sam J.
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel
Sam J.
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview
Sam J.
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs Blocking Immigration Bill
Sam J.
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to HURL (Watch)
Sam J.
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could Have Imagined
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement