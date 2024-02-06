Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His Fur-Ever Friend in Gaza

We know there's so much heavy stuff going on in the world and in our own country right now, so it's necessary to sit back and take a breather every once in a while, and who doesn't love a good dog story? This video is sure to melt your heart! An IDF soldier came across a stray or abandoned dog in Gaza and befriended her, ultimately adopting her, and we are HERE FOR IT! Watch:

An IDF soldier found this dog in Gaza and brought her home.



Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/5E4vById6s — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 5, 2024

We melted. We are a puddle. Our hearts are full of rainbows!

OMG tough to make a grown man cry but I'm getting misty — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) February 6, 2024

We are right there with you!

Niagara Falls here, Marina. Can’t see another dog without thinking of our poor Rocco. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 5, 2024

For those who may not know, our dear friends Chris and Dana Loesch recently lost their sweet Rocco. Our hearts are with them, as always.

This is my favorite video of the day.



God, I love people that care about dogs . They are the real humans. — DDS (@__DDS___) February 5, 2024

oh, bless you, IDF Soldier for giving her a home and a forever family. — Booknook.biz (@booknookbiz) February 5, 2024

Wanted to watch but something got in my eyes. — Trevor Z. Bauknight (@tzbauknight) February 6, 2024

Right? It got awful dusty in here just now ...

This poor dog was badly abused. Her body language is heartbreaking. https://t.co/LxdFrrWk9i — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) February 5, 2024

Thankfully she was taken into a loving home and even has another playmate!

Happy dogs make a happy life. https://t.co/WMCWlTxK82 — Carol Roberta (@twas2) February 5, 2024

Can confirm!

Damnit... who cut the onions in here?? 🥺🥺🥰🥰 https://t.co/1ebRVz49ao — HikingConnoisseur (@bitter_andrew) February 6, 2024

Either there's a dust storm tonight or my allergies are kicking in... https://t.co/gbPyCAYVJA — Devil Dave (@BlendingBlades) February 6, 2024

Awww 🥰 sweet baby thank you for helping this pup. 🫡🇮🇱IDF you rock. — Nancy Lipschultz (@NancyLipschult2) February 5, 2024

Love is so transformative 💙🤍🇮🇱 — Renumerated (@Renumerated) February 5, 2024

This video made my day! — Gaby.Traverso (@GabtyTraverso) February 6, 2024

It made our day, too, so we just had to share it with you, dear readers!

I love this story, some humans are not savable from their hate for others. But animals don't possess this trait and we are blessed because of it. https://t.co/VZGq35YcCv — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) February 5, 2024

We could not agree more! Now it's time for the mantra, so let's say it together ... We don't deserve dogs!

***

