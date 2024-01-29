Too Bad, So Sad: Donations to Abortion-Funding Organizations Declining Now That 'Rage' is Waning

Elmo From 'Sesame Street' Checks in to See How Everyone Is Doing
Laura W.  |  10:15 PM on January 29, 2024
Twitchy

When Dobbs overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in June of 2022, which had legalized abortion at the federal level in the U.S., pro-abortion advocates and activists flew into a blind rage, and we saw donations to abortion-funding organizations spike. These private organizations help cover the costs of an abortion and other associated costs, and these groups are now having to scale back, or even completely halt their 'services' now that the rage has died down. 

Now that that anger has subsided, so have the donations to these organizations. Check it out:

This writer read the article, so you don't have to if you don't wish to give The Hill the clicks. They report 'The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF), which comprises 100 funds across the country, said its members disbursed close to $37 million to about 103,000 people from July 1, 2022, to June 30. That was an 88 percent increase in spending compared to the year before. 

People giving money were so angry at the time that the gifts were described as “rage” donations.

But as the issue has faded from headlines, donations have too, even as demand for help and the costs for helping individual people have skyrocketed.'

via GIPHY

Oh dear, women will have to use their own money to have their own unborn children killed now, whatever shall they do?

Such a cryin' shame. Anyways...

Studies have repeatedly shown that pro-life/anti-abortion people, particularly Christians, are more giving towards charities that help women and children, they foster/adopt at far higher rates than their pro-abortion counterparts. In other words, people like us consistently and routinely put our money where our mouths are. We do the work, we roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty to help women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, and we don't outsource this responsibility to our inept and corrupt government.

Which is one of the biggest arguments that abortion advocates make: 'If you REALLY cared about women and children, you'd vote for massive government social programs funded by taxpayers!'

To us, however, it makes absolutely no sense to trust the government, who already grossly mismanages our tax dollars, to handle this.

These are deeply unhappy people. They're legitimately not 'happy' unless they're angry or feel oppressed somehow. This is their entire identity. They wouldn't know what to be if they couldn't be victims anymore, and this sense of victimhood and oppression is wholly self-imposed.

Imagine feeling this way simply by being told you cannot have your children killed.

We can only hope!

Principles require a firm belief about what is moral and ethical, and consistency in those beliefs. The average abortion advocate lacks any firm principles, their entire worldview is motivated entirely by emotions, ergo their worldview can change on a dime.

Oriaku Njoku, NNAF’s executive director, said 'While we appreciate the rage, giving what is actually required to make sure that people can consistently get the care they need is that long-term investment in abortion funds.'

A medical abortion using pills costs up to $200 more than it used to, according to Kenny Callaway, a health-line coordinator for the abortion fund ARC Southeast, which serves people in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The same amount of money doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to. 

We're sorry, what was that? We were reliably informed that the economy is booming! Bidenomics is working, right? RIGHT?!

Let's work towards keeping abortion in our past, and not the cause du'jour. It deserves to be relegated to the 'What the Heck Were We Thinking' chapter of the history books, alongside other human rights atrocities. Save your money, folks, and use protection.

***

