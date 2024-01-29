Too Bad, So Sad: Donations to Abortion-Funding Organizations Declining Now That 'Rage' is Waning

When Dobbs overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in June of 2022, which had legalized abortion at the federal level in the U.S., pro-abortion advocates and activists flew into a blind rage, and we saw donations to abortion-funding organizations spike. These private organizations help cover the costs of an abortion and other associated costs, and these groups are now having to scale back, or even completely halt their 'services' now that the rage has died down.

Now that that anger has subsided, so have the donations to these organizations. Check it out:

"Rage" abortion donations dry up, leaving funds struggling to meet demand https://t.co/sA1xoJxwZm pic.twitter.com/9g1pEcWZiu — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2024

This writer read the article, so you don't have to if you don't wish to give The Hill the clicks. They report 'The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF), which comprises 100 funds across the country, said its members disbursed close to $37 million to about 103,000 people from July 1, 2022, to June 30. That was an 88 percent increase in spending compared to the year before.

People giving money were so angry at the time that the gifts were described as “rage” donations.

But as the issue has faded from headlines, donations have too, even as demand for help and the costs for helping individual people have skyrocketed.'

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Oh dear, women will have to use their own money to have their own unborn children killed now, whatever shall they do?

They can pay for their own abortion. — Vera Thornton (@Veratexas77465) January 28, 2024

pic.twitter.com/Dh6mRcZLTh — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) January 29, 2024

Such a cryin' shame. Anyways...

Gee that's too bad. — Rae A (@xrae) January 29, 2024

I can’t fathom “donating” money to kill a baby. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 29, 2024

That’s the problem with firing people up about our pro-life agenda. Opposition only gets you so far. When you’re IN FAVOR of something, people will give and give. When you’re only AGAINST something (life, for example). People will only give so much. https://t.co/2qDDtEZW9X — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 29, 2024

Studies have repeatedly shown that pro-life/anti-abortion people, particularly Christians, are more giving towards charities that help women and children, they foster/adopt at far higher rates than their pro-abortion counterparts. In other words, people like us consistently and routinely put our money where our mouths are. We do the work, we roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty to help women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, and we don't outsource this responsibility to our inept and corrupt government.

Which is one of the biggest arguments that abortion advocates make: 'If you REALLY cared about women and children, you'd vote for massive government social programs funded by taxpayers!'

To us, however, it makes absolutely no sense to trust the government, who already grossly mismanages our tax dollars, to handle this.

Well, anyone who donates money for the butchering of babies probably lives most of their life filled with rage, so well done with the adjectives, @thehill. https://t.co/h4mloqyCc4 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 29, 2024

These are deeply unhappy people. They're legitimately not 'happy' unless they're angry or feel oppressed somehow. This is their entire identity. They wouldn't know what to be if they couldn't be victims anymore, and this sense of victimhood and oppression is wholly self-imposed.

Imagine feeling this way simply by being told you cannot have your children killed.

I wonder if this is a sign that all the lying about present laws no longer work https://t.co/QBS84m63CC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 29, 2024

We can only hope!

Child homicide may not be something people want to help pay for anymore. There is no right to a dead child and supporting this choice, especially financially, leaves blood on your hands. — Emma the II (@Nora_TheGreat1) January 29, 2024

"Talk is cheap",..... Typical of the ShOuT yOuR aBoRtIoN crowd !! — Shama Singh (@shamnis9182) January 29, 2024

Principles require a firm belief about what is moral and ethical, and consistency in those beliefs. The average abortion advocate lacks any firm principles, their entire worldview is motivated entirely by emotions, ergo their worldview can change on a dime.

Oriaku Njoku, NNAF’s executive director, said 'While we appreciate the rage, giving what is actually required to make sure that people can consistently get the care they need is that long-term investment in abortion funds.'

A medical abortion using pills costs up to $200 more than it used to, according to Kenny Callaway, a health-line coordinator for the abortion fund ARC Southeast, which serves people in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The same amount of money doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to.

We're sorry, what was that? We were reliably informed that the economy is booming! Bidenomics is working, right? RIGHT?!

Killing your kids is an expensive business. As it should be. The NPCs only care to donate when their overlords have them properly riled up, or "raged". — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) January 29, 2024

When "I support current thing" isn't current any more. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) January 29, 2024

Let's work towards keeping abortion in our past, and not the cause du'jour. It deserves to be relegated to the 'What the Heck Were We Thinking' chapter of the history books, alongside other human rights atrocities. Save your money, folks, and use protection.

***

